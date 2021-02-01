IoT Infrastructure Market Trend and Analysis 2021-2027 | Top Players: Amazon.com Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Oracle Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global IoT Infrastructure Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IoT Infrastructure market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IoT Infrastructure market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global IoT Infrastructure market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Amazon.com Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Oracle Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: Sensor RFID Connectivity Technology Market Segment by Application: Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, Smart Homes, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IoT Infrastructure market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT Infrastructure market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IoT Infrastructure industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT Infrastructure market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Infrastructure market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Infrastructure market

TOC

1 Market Overview of IoT Infrastructure

1.1 IoT Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT Infrastructure Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT Infrastructure Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IoT Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IoT Infrastructure Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, IoT Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IoT Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IoT Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America IoT Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IoT Infrastructure Market Overview by Technology

2.1 Global IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Technology: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IoT Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IoT Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Technology (2021-2026)

2.4 Sensor

2.5 RFID

2.6 Connectivity Technology 3 IoT Infrastructure Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IoT Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IoT Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Smart Cities

3.5 Smart Buildings

3.6 Smart Homes

3.7 Others 4 Global IoT Infrastructure Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IoT Infrastructure as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IoT Infrastructure Market

4.4 Global Top Players IoT Infrastructure Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IoT Infrastructure Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IoT Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon.com Inc.

5.1.1 Amazon.com Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Amazon.com Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Amazon.com Inc. IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon.com Inc. IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amazon.com Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

5.2.1 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Profile

5.2.2 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Main Business

5.2.3 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Recent Developments

5.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

5.5.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc. IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc. IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Dell Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Dell Inc.

5.4.1 Dell Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Dell Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Dell Inc. IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Dell Inc. IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Dell Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.5.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

5.5.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Main Business

5.5.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Developments

5.6 Hitachi Ltd.

5.6.1 Hitachi Ltd. Profile

5.6.2 Hitachi Ltd. Main Business

5.6.3 Hitachi Ltd. IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Hitachi Ltd. IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Developments

5.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.7.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Profile

5.7.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Main Business

5.7.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

5.8 IBM Corporation

5.8.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.8.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 IBM Corporation IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 IBM Corporation IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Intel Corporation

5.9.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Intel Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Intel Corporation IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Intel Corporation IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Microsoft Corporation

5.10.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Microsoft Corporation IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Microsoft Corporation IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 NEC Corporation

5.11.1 NEC Corporation Profile

5.11.2 NEC Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 NEC Corporation IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 NEC Corporation IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 NEC Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 NXP Semiconductors

5.12.1 NXP Semiconductors Profile

5.12.2 NXP Semiconductors Main Business

5.12.3 NXP Semiconductors IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NXP Semiconductors IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

5.13 Oracle Corporation

5.13.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.13.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business

5.13.3 Oracle Corporation IoT Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Oracle Corporation IoT Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Infrastructure Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IoT Infrastructure Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

