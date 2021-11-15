IoT in Oil and Gas Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021|| Cisco Systems, C3, IBM

Complete study of the global IoT in Oil and Gas market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IoT in Oil and Gas industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IoT in Oil and Gas production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the IoT in Oil and Gas market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Sensing, Communication, Cloud Computing, Data Management IoT in Oil and Gas Segment by Application Fleet and Asset Management, Pipeline Monitoring, Preventive Maintenance, Security Management, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Cisco Systems, C3, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Schlumberger, General Electric, Honeywell, Telit, Rockwell Automation

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sensing

1.2.3 Communication

1.2.4 Cloud Computing

1.2.5 Data Management

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fleet and Asset Management

1.3.3 Pipeline Monitoring

1.3.4 Preventive Maintenance

1.3.5 Security Management

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 IoT in Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 IoT in Oil and Gas Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 IoT in Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 IoT in Oil and Gas Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IoT in Oil and Gas Market Trends

2.3.2 IoT in Oil and Gas Market Drivers

2.3.3 IoT in Oil and Gas Market Challenges

2.3.4 IoT in Oil and Gas Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IoT in Oil and Gas Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top IoT in Oil and Gas Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT in Oil and Gas Revenue

3.4 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT in Oil and Gas Revenue in 2020

3.5 IoT in Oil and Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players IoT in Oil and Gas Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into IoT in Oil and Gas Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IoT in Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 IoT in Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Systems IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.2 C3

11.2.1 C3 Company Details

11.2.2 C3 Business Overview

11.2.3 C3 IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.2.4 C3 Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 C3 Recent Development

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development

11.4 Intel

11.4.1 Intel Company Details

11.4.2 Intel Business Overview

11.4.3 Intel IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.4.4 Intel Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Intel Recent Development

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.5.3 Microsoft IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.6 ABB

11.6.1 ABB Company Details

11.6.2 ABB Business Overview

11.6.3 ABB IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.6.4 ABB Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 ABB Recent Development

11.7 Siemens

11.7.1 Siemens Company Details

11.7.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.7.3 Siemens IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.7.4 Siemens Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.8 Schneider Electric

11.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.8.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.8.3 Schneider Electric IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

11.9 Schlumberger

11.9.1 Schlumberger Company Details

11.9.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

11.9.3 Schlumberger IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.9.4 Schlumberger Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

11.10 General Electric

11.10.1 General Electric Company Details

11.10.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.10.3 General Electric IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.10.4 General Electric Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.11 Honeywell

11.11.1 Honeywell Company Details

11.11.2 Honeywell Business Overview

11.11.3 Honeywell IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.11.4 Honeywell Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Honeywell Recent Development

11.12 Telit

11.12.1 Telit Company Details

11.12.2 Telit Business Overview

11.12.3 Telit IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.12.4 Telit Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Telit Recent Development

11.13 Rockwell Automation

11.13.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

11.13.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview

11.13.3 Rockwell Automation IoT in Oil and Gas Introduction

11.13.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in IoT in Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details