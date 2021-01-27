IoT Gateway Devices Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027at a CAGR of 11.81% between 2020 and 2026. This report focuses on IoT Gateway Devices volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IoT Gateway Devices market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally

The IoT Gateway Devices industry was 7.73 billion USD in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.23 billion USD by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.81% between 2020 and 2026. This report focuses on IoT Gateway Devices volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IoT Gateway Devices market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global IoT Gateway Devices Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. By Company Cisco Huawei Dell Sierra Wireless Advantech HPE NXP/Freescale Digi International Multi-Tech Systems Eurotech Samsara ADLINK Technology AAEON Lantronix NEXCOM International Axiomtek Neousys Technology Segment by Type, , , Consumer IoT Gateway Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway Segment by Application Consumer Electronics Healthcare Automotive & Transportation Building Automation Industrial Others By Region North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia, , , Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Turkey South Africa

Table of Contents

1 IOT GATEWAY DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Gateway Devices1 1.2 IoT Gateway Devices Segment by Type1 1.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)2 1.2.2 Consumer IoT Gateway2 1.2.3 Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway3 1.3 IoT Gateway Devices Segment by Application4 1.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)4 1.3.2 Consumer Electronics5 1.3.3 Healthcare5 1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation6 1.3.5 Building Automation7 1.3.6 Industrial8 1.3.7 Others9 1.4 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts10 1.4.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue 2015-202610 1.4.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales 2015-202612 1.4.3 IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 202612 2 GLOBAL IOT GATEWAY DEVICES MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS14 2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)14 2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)17 2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)19 2.4 Manufacturers IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type19 2.5 IoT Gateway Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends21 2.5.1 IoT Gateway Devices Market Concentration Rate21 2.5.2 The Global 5 and 3 Largest IoT Gateway Devices Players Market Share by Revenue22 2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans23 3 IOT GATEWAY DEVICES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION26 3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-202026 3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-202028 3.3 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country29 3.3.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country29 3.3.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country30 3.3.3 United States31 3.3.4 Canada32 3.4 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country32 3.4.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country32 3.4.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country33 3.4.3 Germany34 3.4.4 France35 3.4.5 U.K.35 3.4.6 Italy36 3.4.7 Russia37 3.5 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region37 3.5.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region37 3.5.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region38 3.5.3 China40 3.5.4 Japan40 3.5.5 South Korea41 3.5.6 India42 3.5.7 Australia42 3.5.8 Taiwan43 3.5.9 Indonesia43 3.5.10 Thailand44 3.5.11 Malaysia44 3.6 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country45 3.6.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country45 3.6.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country45 3.6.3 Mexico46 3.6.4 Brazil47 3.6.5 Argentina47 3.7 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country48 3.7.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country48 3.7.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country48 3.7.3 Turkey49 3.7.4 Saudi Arabia50 3.7.5 U.A.E51 4 GLOBAL IOT GATEWAY DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE52 4.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)52 4.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)53 4.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)55 5 GLOBAL IOT GATEWAY DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION56 6 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN IOT GATEWAY DEVICES BUSINESS58 6.1 Cisco58 6.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information58 6.1.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview58 6.1.3 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)58 6.1.4 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered59 6.2 Huawei60 6.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information60 6.2.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview60 6.2.3 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)60 6.2.4 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered61 6.3 Dell62 6.3.1 Dell Corporation Information62 6.3.2 Dell Description, Business Overview63 6.3.3 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)63 6.3.4 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered63 6.4 Sierra Wireless64 6.4.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information64 6.4.2 Sierra Wireless Description, Business Overview65 6.4.3 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)65 6.4.4 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered65 6.5 Advantech66 6.5.1 Advantech Corporation Information66 6.5.2 Advantech Description, Business Overview67 6.5.3 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)67 6.5.4 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered67 6.6 HPE68 6.6.1 HPE Corporation Information68 6.6.2 HPE Description, Business Overview69 6.6.3 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)69 6.6.4 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered69 6.7 NXP/Freescale70 6.7.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information70 6.7.2 NXP/Freescale Description, Business Overview71 6.7.3 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)71 6.7.4 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered72 6.8 Digi International73 6.8.1 Digi International Corporation Information73 6.8.2 Digi International Description, Business Overview73 6.8.3 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)73 6.8.4 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered74 6.9 Multi-Tech Systems75 6.9.1 Multi-Tech Systems Corporation Information75 6.9.2 Multi-Tech Systems Description, Business Overview75 6.9.3 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)76 6.9.4 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered76 6.10 Eurotech77 6.10.1 Eurotech Corporation Information77 6.10.2 Eurotech Description, Business Overview77 6.10.3 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)78 6.10.4 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered78 6.11 Samsara80 6.11.1 Samsara Corporation Information80 6.11.2 Samsara Description, Business Overview80 6.11.3 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)81 6.11.4 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered81 6.12 ADLINK Technology82 6.12.1 ADLINK Technology Corporation Information82 6.12.2 ADLINK Technology Description, Business Overview83 6.12.3 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)83 6.12.4 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered83 6.13 AAEON85 6.13.1 AAEON Corporation Information85 6.13.2 AAEON Description, Business Overview85 6.13.3 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)85 6.13.4 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered86 6.14 Lantronix88 6.14.1 Lantronix Corporation Information88 6.14.2 Lantronix Description, Business Overview88 6.14.3 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)88 6.14.4 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered89 6.15 NEXCOM International93 6.15.1 NEXCOM International Corporation Information93 6.15.2 NEXCOM International Description, Business Overview93 6.15.3 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)93 6.15.4 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered94 6.16 Axiomtek97 6.16.1 Axiomtek Corporation Information97 6.16.2 Axiomtek Description, Business Overview97 6.16.3 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)97 6.16.4 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered98 6.17 Neousys Technology99 6.17.1 Neousys Technology Corporation Information99 6.17.2 Neousys Technology Description, Business Overview100 6.17.3 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)100 6.17.4 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered100 7 IOT GATEWAY DEVICES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS103 7.1 IoT Gateway Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis103 7.1.1 Key Raw Materials103 7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend104 7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials104 7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure105 7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IoT Gateway Devices106 7.4 IoT Gateway Devices Industrial Chain Analysis107 8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS108 8.1 Marketing Channel108 8.2 IoT Gateway Devices Distributors List109 8.3 IoT Gateway Devices Customers110 9 IOT GATEWAY DEVICES MARKET DYNAMICS112 9.1 IoT Gateway Devices Market Trends112 9.2 IoT Gateway Devices Opportunities and Drivers112 9.3 IoT Gateway Devices Market Challenges113 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis113 10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST115 10.1 IoT Gateway Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type115 10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of IoT Gateway Devices by Type (2020-2026)115 10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of IoT Gateway Devices by Type (2020-2026)115 10.2 IoT Gateway Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application116 10.3 IoT Gateway Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region116 10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of IoT Gateway Devices by Region (2020-2026)116 10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of IoT Gateway Devices by Region (2020-2026)117 11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION118 12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE119 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach119 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design119 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation120 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation121 12.2 Data Source122 12.2.1 Secondary Sources122 12.2.2 Primary Sources123 12.3 Author List125 12.4 Disclaimer125

