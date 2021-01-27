IoT Gateway Devices Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Huawei, Dell, Sierra Wireless

To function effectively, IoT devices require a tool on which all types of data – tracked by smart devices, sensors and related equipments – can be reported via the web. In 2020, the Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway, which has the largest sales market share among global IoT gateway devices by type, is about 58.71%. In 2020, building automation has the largest market share of global IoT gateway devices by application field, which is about 36.39%.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global IoT Gateway Devices Market The global IoT Gateway Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 16220 million by 2026, from US$ 7729.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026.
Global IoT Gateway Devices Scope and Segment IoT Gateway Devices market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Gateway Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Cisco, Huawei, Dell, Sierra Wireless, Advantech, HPE, NXP/Freescale, Digi International, Multi-Tech Systems, Eurotech, Samsara, ADLINK Technology, AAEON, Lantronix, NEXCOM International, Axiomtek, Neousys Technology
IoT Gateway Devices Breakdown Data by Type
Consumer IoT Gateway, Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway
IoT Gateway Devices Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Industrial, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The IoT Gateway Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the IoT Gateway Devices market report are North America, Europe, China and China Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and IoT Gateway Devices Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 IoT Gateway Devices Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Consumer IoT Gateway
1.2.3 Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.5 Building Automation
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production 2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 China Taiwan 3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Gateway Devices Sales in 2020 4.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Gateway Devices Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Type
5.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Application
6.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cisco Overview
12.1.3 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.1.5 Cisco Related Developments 12.2 Huawei
12.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.2.2 Huawei Overview
12.2.3 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.2.5 Huawei Related Developments 12.3 Dell
12.3.1 Dell Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dell Overview
12.3.3 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.3.5 Dell Related Developments 12.4 Sierra Wireless
12.4.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sierra Wireless Overview
12.4.3 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.4.5 Sierra Wireless Related Developments 12.5 Advantech
12.5.1 Advantech Corporation Information
12.5.2 Advantech Overview
12.5.3 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.5.5 Advantech Related Developments 12.6 HPE
12.6.1 HPE Corporation Information
12.6.2 HPE Overview
12.6.3 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.6.5 HPE Related Developments 12.7 NXP/Freescale
12.7.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information
12.7.2 NXP/Freescale Overview
12.7.3 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.7.5 NXP/Freescale Related Developments 12.8 Digi International
12.8.1 Digi International Corporation Information
12.8.2 Digi International Overview
12.8.3 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.8.5 Digi International Related Developments 12.9 Multi-Tech Systems
12.9.1 Multi-Tech Systems Corporation Information
12.9.2 Multi-Tech Systems Overview
12.9.3 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.9.5 Multi-Tech Systems Related Developments 12.10 Eurotech
12.10.1 Eurotech Corporation Information
12.10.2 Eurotech Overview
12.10.3 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.10.5 Eurotech Related Developments 12.11 Samsara
12.11.1 Samsara Corporation Information
12.11.2 Samsara Overview
12.11.3 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.11.5 Samsara Related Developments 12.12 ADLINK Technology
12.12.1 ADLINK Technology Corporation Information
12.12.2 ADLINK Technology Overview
12.12.3 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.12.5 ADLINK Technology Related Developments 12.13 AAEON
12.13.1 AAEON Corporation Information
12.13.2 AAEON Overview
12.13.3 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.13.5 AAEON Related Developments 12.14 Lantronix
12.14.1 Lantronix Corporation Information
12.14.2 Lantronix Overview
12.14.3 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.14.5 Lantronix Related Developments 12.15 NEXCOM International
12.15.1 NEXCOM International Corporation Information
12.15.2 NEXCOM International Overview
12.15.3 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.15.5 NEXCOM International Related Developments 12.16 Axiomtek
12.16.1 Axiomtek Corporation Information
12.16.2 Axiomtek Overview
12.16.3 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.16.5 Axiomtek Related Developments 12.17 Neousys Technology
12.17.1 Neousys Technology Corporation Information
12.17.2 Neousys Technology Overview
12.17.3 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Product Description
12.17.5 Neousys Technology Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 IoT Gateway Devices Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 IoT Gateway Devices Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 IoT Gateway Devices Production Mode & Process 13.4 IoT Gateway Devices Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 IoT Gateway Devices Sales Channels
13.4.2 IoT Gateway Devices Distributors 13.5 IoT Gateway Devices Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 IoT Gateway Devices Industry Trends 14.2 IoT Gateway Devices Market Drivers 14.3 IoT Gateway Devices Market Challenges 14.4 IoT Gateway Devices Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global IoT Gateway Devices Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
