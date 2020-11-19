LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global IoT Consulting Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IoT Consulting Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IoT Consulting Service market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global IoT Consulting Service market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
T-Systems International, 7EDGE Internet Private Limited, Appnovation Technologies, Bacancy Technology, Bain & Company, Bosch Software Innovations, Cloud Technology Partners, Connexis, Contus, Cybercom Group, Device Insight, einfochips, Eurotech, Ernst & Young (E&Y), Fresh Consulting, IBM, InnovationPoint LLC, IT Convergence, Kore Wireless, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Manley Solutions, Oxagile, OZ | Digital Solutions Consulting, Redsalt, Provectus, Rockwell Automation, ScienceSoft, Sirius Computer Solutions, Solution Analysts, ThingTrax
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Market Segment by Application:
|Internet of things (IoT) consultants help business teams develop an understanding of smart technology and its potential relevant use cases. IoT consulting services providers may also assist with developing unique IoT strategies to fit a business team’s specific needs. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the IoT Consulting Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the IoT Consulting Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the IoT Consulting Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of IoT Consulting Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global IoT Consulting Service market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global IoT Consulting Service market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global IoT Consulting Service market: Segment Analysis The global IoT Consulting Service market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global IoT Consulting Service market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global IoT Consulting Service market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the service method, the market is primarily split into, Online Service, Offline Service By the end users, this report covers the following segments, Large Enterprises, SMEs
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IoT Consulting Service market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the IoT Consulting Service market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IoT Consulting Service industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global IoT Consulting Service market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Consulting Service market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Consulting Service market
TOC
1 Market Overview of IoT Consulting Service
1.1 IoT Consulting Service Market Overview
1.1.1 IoT Consulting Service Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IoT Consulting Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global IoT Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global IoT Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global IoT Consulting Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions IoT Consulting Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America IoT Consulting Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe IoT Consulting Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China IoT Consulting Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Consulting Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America IoT Consulting Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa IoT Consulting Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): IoT Consulting Service Industry Impact
1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the IoT Consulting Service Industry
1.7.1.1 IoT Consulting Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.7.2 Market Trends and IoT Consulting Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7.3.2 Proposal for IoT Consulting Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 IoT Consulting Service Market Overview by Service Method
2.1 Global IoT Consulting Service Market Size by Service Method: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global IoT Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)
2.3 Global IoT Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Service Method (2021-2026)
2.4 Online Service
2.5 Offline Service 3 IoT Consulting Service Market Overview by Service Method
3.1 Global IoT Consulting Service Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global IoT Consulting Service Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)
3.3 Global IoT Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)
3.4 Large Enterprises
3.5 SMEs 4 Global IoT Consulting Service Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global IoT Consulting Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IoT Consulting Service as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IoT Consulting Service Market
4.4 Global Top Players IoT Consulting Service Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players IoT Consulting Service Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 IoT Consulting Service Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 T-Systems International
5.1.1 T-Systems International Profile
5.1.2 T-Systems International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 T-Systems International Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 T-Systems International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 T-Systems International Recent Developments
5.2 7EDGE Internet Private Limited
5.2.1 7EDGE Internet Private Limited Profile
5.2.2 7EDGE Internet Private Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 7EDGE Internet Private Limited Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 7EDGE Internet Private Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 7EDGE Internet Private Limited Recent Developments
5.3 Appnovation Technologies
5.5.1 Appnovation Technologies Profile
5.3.2 Appnovation Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 Appnovation Technologies Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Appnovation Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Bacancy Technology Recent Developments
5.4 Bacancy Technology
5.4.1 Bacancy Technology Profile
5.4.2 Bacancy Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 Bacancy Technology Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Bacancy Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Bacancy Technology Recent Developments
5.5 Bain & Company
5.5.1 Bain & Company Profile
5.5.2 Bain & Company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Bain & Company Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Bain & Company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Bain & Company Recent Developments
5.6 Bosch Software Innovations
5.6.1 Bosch Software Innovations Profile
5.6.2 Bosch Software Innovations Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Bosch Software Innovations Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Bosch Software Innovations Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Developments
5.7 Cloud Technology Partners
5.7.1 Cloud Technology Partners Profile
5.7.2 Cloud Technology Partners Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Cloud Technology Partners Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Cloud Technology Partners Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Cloud Technology Partners Recent Developments
5.8 Connexis
5.8.1 Connexis Profile
5.8.2 Connexis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 Connexis Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Connexis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Connexis Recent Developments
5.9 Contus
5.9.1 Contus Profile
5.9.2 Contus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Contus Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Contus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Contus Recent Developments
5.10 Cybercom Group
5.10.1 Cybercom Group Profile
5.10.2 Cybercom Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Cybercom Group Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Cybercom Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Cybercom Group Recent Developments
5.11 Device Insight
5.11.1 Device Insight Profile
5.11.2 Device Insight Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 Device Insight Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Device Insight Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Device Insight Recent Developments
5.12 einfochips
5.12.1 einfochips Profile
5.12.2 einfochips Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.12.3 einfochips Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 einfochips Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.12.5 einfochips Recent Developments
5.13 Eurotech
5.13.1 Eurotech Profile
5.13.2 Eurotech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.13.3 Eurotech Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Eurotech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Eurotech Recent Developments
5.14 Ernst & Young (E&Y)
5.14.1 Ernst & Young (E&Y) Profile
5.14.2 Ernst & Young (E&Y) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.14.3 Ernst & Young (E&Y) Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 Ernst & Young (E&Y) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.14.5 Ernst & Young (E&Y) Recent Developments
5.15 Fresh Consulting
5.15.1 Fresh Consulting Profile
5.15.2 Fresh Consulting Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.15.3 Fresh Consulting Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 Fresh Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.15.5 Fresh Consulting Recent Developments
5.16 IBM
5.16.1 IBM Profile
5.16.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.16.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions
5.16.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.16.5 IBM Recent Developments
5.17 InnovationPoint LLC
5.17.1 InnovationPoint LLC Profile
5.17.2 InnovationPoint LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.17.3 InnovationPoint LLC Products, Services and Solutions
5.17.4 InnovationPoint LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.17.5 InnovationPoint LLC Recent Developments
5.18 IT Convergence
5.18.1 IT Convergence Profile
5.18.2 IT Convergence Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.18.3 IT Convergence Products, Services and Solutions
5.18.4 IT Convergence Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.18.5 IT Convergence Recent Developments
5.19 Kore Wireless
5.19.1 Kore Wireless Profile
5.19.2 Kore Wireless Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.19.3 Kore Wireless Products, Services and Solutions
5.19.4 Kore Wireless Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.19.5 Kore Wireless Recent Developments
5.20 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited
5.20.1 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Profile
5.20.2 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.20.3 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Products, Services and Solutions
5.20.4 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.20.5 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Recent Developments
5.21 Manley Solutions
5.21.1 Manley Solutions Profile
5.21.2 Manley Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.21.3 Manley Solutions Products, Services and Solutions
5.21.4 Manley Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.21.5 Manley Solutions Recent Developments
5.22 Oxagile
5.22.1 Oxagile Profile
5.22.2 Oxagile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.22.3 Oxagile Products, Services and Solutions
5.22.4 Oxagile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.22.5 Oxagile Recent Developments
5.23 OZ | Digital Solutions Consulting
5.23.1 OZ | Digital Solutions Consulting Profile
5.23.2 OZ | Digital Solutions Consulting Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.23.3 OZ | Digital Solutions Consulting Products, Services and Solutions
5.23.4 OZ | Digital Solutions Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.23.5 OZ | Digital Solutions Consulting Recent Developments
5.24 Redsalt
5.24.1 Redsalt Profile
5.24.2 Redsalt Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.24.3 Redsalt Products, Services and Solutions
5.24.4 Redsalt Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.24.5 Redsalt Recent Developments
5.25 Provectus
5.25.1 Provectus Profile
5.25.2 Provectus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.25.3 Provectus Products, Services and Solutions
5.25.4 Provectus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.25.5 Provectus Recent Developments
5.26 Rockwell Automation
5.26.1 Rockwell Automation Profile
5.26.2 Rockwell Automation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.26.3 Rockwell Automation Products, Services and Solutions
5.26.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.26.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments
5.27 ScienceSoft
5.27.1 ScienceSoft Profile
5.27.2 ScienceSoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.27.3 ScienceSoft Products, Services and Solutions
5.27.4 ScienceSoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.27.5 ScienceSoft Recent Developments
5.28 Sirius Computer Solutions
5.28.1 Sirius Computer Solutions Profile
5.28.2 Sirius Computer Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.28.3 Sirius Computer Solutions Products, Services and Solutions
5.28.4 Sirius Computer Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.28.5 Sirius Computer Solutions Recent Developments
5.29 Solution Analysts
5.29.1 Solution Analysts Profile
5.29.2 Solution Analysts Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.29.3 Solution Analysts Products, Services and Solutions
5.29.4 Solution Analysts Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.29.5 Solution Analysts Recent Developments
5.30 ThingTrax
5.30.1 ThingTrax Profile
5.30.2 ThingTrax Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.30.3 ThingTrax Products, Services and Solutions
5.30.4 ThingTrax Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.30.5 ThingTrax Recent Developments 6 North America IoT Consulting Service by Players and by End Users
6.1 North America IoT Consulting Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America IoT Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 7 Europe IoT Consulting Service by Players and by End Users
7.1 Europe IoT Consulting Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe IoT Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 8 China IoT Consulting Service by Players and by End Users
8.1 China IoT Consulting Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China IoT Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Consulting Service by Players and by End Users
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Consulting Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 10 Latin America IoT Consulting Service by Players and by End Users
10.1 Latin America IoT Consulting Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America IoT Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa IoT Consulting Service by Players and by End Users
11.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Consulting Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 12 IoT Consulting Service Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
