IoT Communication Module Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Quectel, Sunsea Group, Sierra Wireless

The IoT Communication Module market covers Cellular Communication Module, Non-cellular Communication Module, etc. The typical players include Quectel, Sunsea Group, Sierra Wireless, Telit, etc. According to types, the most proportion of the IoT communication module is cellular communication module, taking about 81.9% share of global market in 2020. The most proportion of Global IoT Communication Module is used for city Service IoT and the proportion is about 49.2% in 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global IoT Communication Module Market The global IoT Communication Module market size is projected to reach US$ 7783.3 million by 2026, from US$ 3693.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global IoT Communication Module market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global IoT Communication Module market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global IoT Communication Module market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global IoT Communication Module market.

IoT Communication Module Breakdown Data by Type

Cellular Communication Module, Non-cellular Communication Module

IoT Communication Module Breakdown Data by Application

City Service IoT, Consumer IoT, Industrial Internet of Things, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the IoT Communication Module market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global IoT Communication Module market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Quectel, Sunsea Group, Sierra Wireless, Telit, Gemalto, Fibocom, U-Blox, Neoway Technology, Gosuncn, Telit, Gemalto

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Communication Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cellular Communication Module

1.2.3 Non-cellular Communication Module 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Communication Module Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 City Service IoT

1.3.3 Consumer IoT

1.3.4 Industrial Internet of Things

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global IoT Communication Module Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 IoT Communication Module Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Communication Module Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 IoT Communication Module Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 IoT Communication Module Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 IoT Communication Module Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IoT Communication Module Market Trends

2.3.2 IoT Communication Module Market Drivers

2.3.3 IoT Communication Module Market Challenges

2.3.4 IoT Communication Module Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top IoT Communication Module Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top IoT Communication Module Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IoT Communication Module Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global IoT Communication Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT Communication Module Revenue 3.4 Global IoT Communication Module Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IoT Communication Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Communication Module Revenue in 2020 3.5 IoT Communication Module Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players IoT Communication Module Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into IoT Communication Module Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IoT Communication Module Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global IoT Communication Module Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global IoT Communication Module Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 IoT Communication Module Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global IoT Communication Module Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global IoT Communication Module Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Module Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Module Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Quectel

11.1.1 Quectel Company Details

11.1.2 Quectel Business Overview

11.1.3 Quectel IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.1.4 Quectel Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Quectel Recent Development 11.2 Sunsea Group

11.2.1 Sunsea Group Company Details

11.2.2 Sunsea Group Business Overview

11.2.3 Sunsea Group IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.2.4 Sunsea Group Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Sunsea Group Recent Development 11.3 Sierra Wireless

11.3.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

11.3.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

11.3.3 Sierra Wireless IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.3.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development 11.4 Telit

11.4.1 Telit Company Details

11.4.2 Telit Business Overview

11.4.3 Telit IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.4.4 Telit Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Telit Recent Development 11.5 Gemalto

11.5.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.5.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.5.3 Gemalto IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.5.4 Gemalto Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development 11.6 Fibocom

11.6.1 Fibocom Company Details

11.6.2 Fibocom Business Overview

11.6.3 Fibocom IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.6.4 Fibocom Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Fibocom Recent Development 11.7 U-Blox

11.7.1 U-Blox Company Details

11.7.2 U-Blox Business Overview

11.7.3 U-Blox IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.7.4 U-Blox Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 U-Blox Recent Development 11.8 Neoway Technology

11.8.1 Neoway Technology Company Details

11.8.2 Neoway Technology Business Overview

11.8.3 Neoway Technology IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.8.4 Neoway Technology Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Neoway Technology Recent Development 11.9 Gosuncn

11.9.1 Gosuncn Company Details

11.9.2 Gosuncn Business Overview

11.9.3 Gosuncn IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.9.4 Gosuncn Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Gosuncn Recent Development 11.10 Huawei

11.10.1 Huawei Company Details

11.10.2 Huawei Business Overview

11.10.3 Huawei IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.10.4 Huawei Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Huawei Recent Development 11.11 LG Innotek

11.11.1 LG Innotek Company Details

11.11.2 LG Innotek Business Overview

11.11.3 LG Innotek IoT Communication Module Introduction

11.11.4 LG Innotek Revenue in IoT Communication Module Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 LG Innotek Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

