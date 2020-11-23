IoT Cloud Platforms Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2020 – 2026|PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft

The global IoT Cloud Platforms market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global IoT Cloud Platforms market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global IoT Cloud Platforms market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global IoT Cloud Platforms market, such as PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP, Oracle Integrated Cloud, AT&T, Fujitsu, Amazon, HPE, Telit, General Electric (Predix), Gemalto, Exosite, Zebra Technologies, Ayla Networks, Xively, Aeris, Particle, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Teezle They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global IoT Cloud Platforms market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global IoT Cloud Platforms market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global IoT Cloud Platforms market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global IoT Cloud Platforms industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global IoT Cloud Platforms market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global IoT Cloud Platforms market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global IoT Cloud Platforms market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global IoT Cloud Platforms market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market by Product: the product can be split into, Software, Service Market

Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market by Application: Smart Home & Wearables, Smart Energy, Smart Security, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global IoT Cloud Platforms market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT Cloud Platforms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IoT Cloud Platforms industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT Cloud Platforms market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Cloud Platforms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Cloud Platforms market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT Cloud Platforms Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Smart Home & Wearables

1.5.3 Smart Energy

1.5.4 Smart Security

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 IoT Cloud Platforms Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 IoT Cloud Platforms Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key IoT Cloud Platforms Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IoT Cloud Platforms Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top IoT Cloud Platforms Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Cloud Platforms Revenue in 2019

3.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players IoT Cloud Platforms Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into IoT Cloud Platforms Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 IoT Cloud Platforms Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 IoT Cloud Platforms Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

13.1.1 PTC (ThingWorx) Company Details

13.1.2 PTC (ThingWorx) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.1.4 PTC (ThingWorx) Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) Recent Development

13.2 Cisco (Jasper)

13.2.1 Cisco (Jasper) Company Details

13.2.2 Cisco (Jasper) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cisco (Jasper) IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.2.4 Cisco (Jasper) Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cisco (Jasper) Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 Google

13.4.1 Google Company Details

13.4.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Google IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.4.4 Google Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Google Recent Development

13.5 IBM

13.5.1 IBM Company Details

13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IBM IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.5.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IBM Recent Development

13.6 Intel Corporation

13.6.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Intel Corporation IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.6.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

13.7 SAP

13.7.1 SAP Company Details

13.7.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SAP IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.7.4 SAP Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SAP Recent Development

13.8 Oracle Integrated Cloud

13.8.1 Oracle Integrated Cloud Company Details

13.8.2 Oracle Integrated Cloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Oracle Integrated Cloud IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.8.4 Oracle Integrated Cloud Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Oracle Integrated Cloud Recent Development

13.9 AT&T

13.9.1 AT&T Company Details

13.9.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 AT&T IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.9.4 AT&T Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.10 Fujitsu

13.10.1 Fujitsu Company Details

13.10.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Fujitsu IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

13.10.4 Fujitsu Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.11 Amazon

10.11.1 Amazon Company Details

10.11.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Amazon IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.11.4 Amazon Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.12 HPE

10.12.1 HPE Company Details

10.12.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 HPE IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.12.4 HPE Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 HPE Recent Development

13.13 Telit

10.13.1 Telit Company Details

10.13.2 Telit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Telit IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.13.4 Telit Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Telit Recent Development

13.14 General Electric (Predix)

10.14.1 General Electric (Predix) Company Details

10.14.2 General Electric (Predix) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 General Electric (Predix) IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.14.4 General Electric (Predix) Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 General Electric (Predix) Recent Development

13.15 Gemalto

10.15.1 Gemalto Company Details

10.15.2 Gemalto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Gemalto IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.15.4 Gemalto Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Gemalto Recent Development

13.16 Exosite

10.16.1 Exosite Company Details

10.16.2 Exosite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Exosite IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.16.4 Exosite Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Exosite Recent Development

13.17 Zebra Technologies

10.17.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

10.17.2 Zebra Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Zebra Technologies IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.17.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

13.18 Ayla Networks

10.18.1 Ayla Networks Company Details

10.18.2 Ayla Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Ayla Networks IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.18.4 Ayla Networks Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Ayla Networks Recent Development

13.19 Xively

10.19.1 Xively Company Details

10.19.2 Xively Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Xively IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.19.4 Xively Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Xively Recent Development

13.20 Aeris

10.20.1 Aeris Company Details

10.20.2 Aeris Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Aeris IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.20.4 Aeris Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Aeris Recent Development

13.21 Particle

10.21.1 Particle Company Details

10.21.2 Particle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Particle IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.21.4 Particle Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Particle Recent Development

13.22 relayr

10.22.1 relayr Company Details

10.22.2 relayr Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 relayr IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.22.4 relayr Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 relayr Recent Development

13.23 Bosch Software Innovations

10.23.1 Bosch Software Innovations Company Details

10.23.2 Bosch Software Innovations Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Bosch Software Innovations IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.23.4 Bosch Software Innovations Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Development

13.24 Teezle

10.24.1 Teezle Company Details

10.24.2 Teezle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Teezle IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

10.24.4 Teezle Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Teezle Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

