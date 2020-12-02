IoT Automotive Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global IoT Automotive Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IoT Automotive market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IoT Automotive market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global IoT Automotive market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Google, Texas Instruments, Audi, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Bosch, GM, Ford Market Segment by Product Type: , In-vehicle Communication, Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication, Vehicle-to-infrastructure Communication Market Segment by Application: , Navigation, Telematics, Infotainment, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IoT Automotive market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IoT Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT Automotive market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Automotive market

TOC

1 Market Overview of IoT Automotive

1.1 IoT Automotive Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT Automotive Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IoT Automotive Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IoT Automotive Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, IoT Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IoT Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IoT Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America IoT Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IoT Automotive Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IoT Automotive Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IoT Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 In-vehicle Communication

2.5 Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication

2.6 Vehicle-to-infrastructure Communication 3 IoT Automotive Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IoT Automotive Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IoT Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Navigation

3.5 Telematics

3.6 Infotainment

3.7 Other 4 Global IoT Automotive Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IoT Automotive as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IoT Automotive Market

4.4 Global Top Players IoT Automotive Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IoT Automotive Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IoT Automotive Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Google

5.1.1 Google Profile

5.1.2 Google Main Business

5.1.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Google Recent Developments

5.2 Texas Instruments

5.2.1 Texas Instruments Profile

5.2.2 Texas Instruments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Texas Instruments Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Texas Instruments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Audi

5.5.1 Audi Profile

5.3.2 Audi Main Business

5.3.3 Audi Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Audi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business

5.4.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.5 Cisco

5.5.1 Cisco Profile

5.5.2 Cisco Main Business

5.5.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.6 Apple

5.6.1 Apple Profile

5.6.2 Apple Main Business

5.6.3 Apple Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Apple Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Apple Recent Developments

5.7 Microsoft

5.7.1 Microsoft Profile

5.7.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Intel

5.8.1 Intel Profile

5.8.2 Intel Main Business

5.8.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.9 Bosch

5.9.1 Bosch Profile

5.9.2 Bosch Main Business

5.9.3 Bosch Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Bosch Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Bosch Recent Developments

5.10 GM

5.10.1 GM Profile

5.10.2 GM Main Business

5.10.3 GM Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 GM Recent Developments

5.11 Ford

5.11.1 Ford Profile

5.11.2 Ford Main Business

5.11.3 Ford Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ford Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Ford Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America IoT Automotive Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Automotive Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Automotive Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IoT Automotive Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Automotive Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IoT Automotive Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

