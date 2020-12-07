Investment Casting Materials Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Doncasters, Impro, Zollern, Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal, Precision Castparts Corp (PCC)

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Investment Casting Materials Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Investment Casting Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Investment Casting Materials report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Investment Casting Materials market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Investment Casting Materials specifications, and company profiles. The Investment Casting Materials study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Investment Casting Materials market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Investment Casting Materials industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Investment Casting Materials Market include: Doncasters, Impro, Zollern, Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal, Precision Castparts Corp (PCC), Vestshell, Signicast, Investment & Precision Castings, Hitachi Metals, MetalTek, Arconic, Consolidated Precision Products, RLM Industries, Milwaukee Precision Castings, Aristo Cast, George Fischer, Thompson Investment Casting, Ningbo Wanguan

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Investment Casting Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Investment Casting Materials market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Investment Casting Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Investment Casting Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Investment Casting Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Investment Casting Materials Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type 1.2.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1.2.2 Super Alloys 1.2.3 Steel 1.2.4 Aluminum 1.2.5 Titanium 1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application 1.3.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application 1.3.2 Aerospace 1.3.3 Defense 1.3.4 Automotive 1.3.5 Oil & Gas 1.3.6 Medical 1.3.7 Mechanical Engineering 1.3.8 Energy 1.3.9 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 2.1.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue 2015-2026 2.1.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Investment Casting Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2.3 Investment Casting Materials Sales by Region (2015-2026) 2.3.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales by Region: 2015-2020 2.3.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 2.3.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026) 2.4 Investment Casting Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026) 2.4.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 2.4.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026) 3 Global Investment Casting Materials by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Investment Casting Materials Manufacturers by Sales 3.1.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.1.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019) 3.2 Global Top Investment Casting Materials Manufacturers by Revenue 3.2.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.2.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.4 Competitive Landscape 3.4.1 Key Investment Casting Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 3.4.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020) 3.4.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.5 Global Investment Casting Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 3.5.1 Investment Casting Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 3.5.2 Manufacturers Investment Casting Materials Product Type 3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Investment Casting Materials Market 3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Company Profiles 4.1 Doncasters 4.1.1 Doncasters Corporation Information 4.1.2 Doncasters Description, Business Overview 4.1.3 Doncasters Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.1.4 Doncasters Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.1.5 Doncasters Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.1.6 Doncasters Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.1.7 Doncasters Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.1.8 Doncasters Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Sales Channel 4.1.9 Doncasters Recent Development 4.2 Impro 4.2.1 Impro Corporation Information 4.2.2 Impro Description, Business Overview 4.2.3 Impro Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.2.4 Impro Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.2.5 Impro Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.2.6 Impro Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.2.7 Impro Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.2.8 Impro Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Sales Channel 4.2.9 Impro Recent Development 4.3 Zollern 4.3.1 Zollern Corporation Information 4.3.2 Zollern Description, Business Overview 4.3.3 Zollern Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.3.4 Zollern Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.3.5 Zollern Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.3.6 Zollern Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.3.7 Zollern Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.3.8 Zollern Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Sales Channel 4.3.9 Zollern Recent Development 4.4 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal 4.4.1 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Corporation Information 4.4.2 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Description, Business Overview 4.4.3 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.4.4 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.4.5 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.4.6 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.4.7 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.4.8 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Sales Channel 4.4.9 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Recent Development 4.5 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) 4.5.1 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Corporation Information 4.5.2 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Description, Business Overview 4.5.3 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.5.4 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.5.5 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.5.6 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.5.7 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.5.8 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Sales Channel 4.5.9 Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Recent Development 4.6 Vestshell 4.6.1 Vestshell Corporation Information 4.6.2 Vestshell Description, Business Overview 4.6.3 Vestshell Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.6.4 Vestshell Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.6.5 Vestshell Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.6.6 Vestshell Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.6.7 Vestshell Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.6.8 Vestshell Recent Development 4.7 Signicast 4.7.1 Signicast Corporation Information 4.7.2 Signicast Description, Business Overview 4.7.3 Signicast Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.7.4 Signicast Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.7.5 Signicast Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.7.6 Signicast Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.7.7 Signicast Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.7.8 Signicast Recent Development 4.8 Investment & Precision Castings 4.8.1 Investment & Precision Castings Corporation Information 4.8.2 Investment & Precision Castings Description, Business Overview 4.8.3 Investment & Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.8.4 Investment & Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.8.5 Investment & Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.8.6 Investment & Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.8.7 Investment & Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.8.8 Investment & Precision Castings Recent Development 4.9 Hitachi Metals 4.9.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information 4.9.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview 4.9.3 Hitachi Metals Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.9.4 Hitachi Metals Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.9.5 Hitachi Metals Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.9.6 Hitachi Metals Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.9.7 Hitachi Metals Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.9.8 Hitachi Metals Recent Development 4.10 MetalTek 4.10.1 MetalTek Corporation Information 4.10.2 MetalTek Description, Business Overview 4.10.3 MetalTek Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.10.4 MetalTek Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.10.5 MetalTek Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.10.6 MetalTek Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.10.7 MetalTek Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.10.8 MetalTek Recent Development 4.11 Arconic 4.11.1 Arconic Corporation Information 4.11.2 Arconic Description, Business Overview 4.11.3 Arconic Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.11.4 Arconic Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.11.5 Arconic Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.11.6 Arconic Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.11.7 Arconic Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.11.8 Arconic Recent Development 4.12 Consolidated Precision Products 4.12.1 Consolidated Precision Products Corporation Information 4.12.2 Consolidated Precision Products Description, Business Overview 4.12.3 Consolidated Precision Products Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.12.4 Consolidated Precision Products Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.12.5 Consolidated Precision Products Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.12.6 Consolidated Precision Products Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.12.7 Consolidated Precision Products Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.12.8 Consolidated Precision Products Recent Development 4.13 RLM Industries 4.13.1 RLM Industries Corporation Information 4.13.2 RLM Industries Description, Business Overview 4.13.3 RLM Industries Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.13.4 RLM Industries Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.13.5 RLM Industries Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.13.6 RLM Industries Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.13.7 RLM Industries Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.13.8 RLM Industries Recent Development 4.14 Milwaukee Precision Castings 4.14.1 Milwaukee Precision Castings Corporation Information 4.14.2 Milwaukee Precision Castings Description, Business Overview 4.14.3 Milwaukee Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.14.4 Milwaukee Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.14.5 Milwaukee Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.14.6 Milwaukee Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.14.7 Milwaukee Precision Castings Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.14.8 Milwaukee Precision Castings Recent Development 4.15 Aristo Cast 4.15.1 Aristo Cast Corporation Information 4.15.2 Aristo Cast Description, Business Overview 4.15.3 Aristo Cast Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.15.4 Aristo Cast Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.15.5 Aristo Cast Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.15.6 Aristo Cast Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.15.7 Aristo Cast Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.15.8 Aristo Cast Recent Development 4.16 George Fischer 4.16.1 George Fischer Corporation Information 4.16.2 George Fischer Description, Business Overview 4.16.3 George Fischer Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.16.4 George Fischer Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.16.5 George Fischer Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.16.6 George Fischer Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.16.7 George Fischer Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.16.8 George Fischer Recent Development 4.17 Thompson Investment Casting 4.17.1 Thompson Investment Casting Corporation Information 4.17.2 Thompson Investment Casting Description, Business Overview 4.17.3 Thompson Investment Casting Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.17.4 Thompson Investment Casting Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.17.5 Thompson Investment Casting Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.17.6 Thompson Investment Casting Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.17.7 Thompson Investment Casting Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.17.8 Thompson Investment Casting Recent Development 4.18 Ningbo Wanguan 4.18.1 Ningbo Wanguan Corporation Information 4.18.2 Ningbo Wanguan Description, Business Overview 4.18.3 Ningbo Wanguan Investment Casting Materials Products Offered 4.18.4 Ningbo Wanguan Investment Casting Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.18.5 Ningbo Wanguan Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Product 4.18.6 Ningbo Wanguan Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application 4.18.7 Ningbo Wanguan Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Geographic Area 4.18.8 Ningbo Wanguan Recent Development 5 Breakdown Data by Type 5.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales by Type (2015-2026) 5.1.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020) 5.1.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5.1.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026) 5.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026) 5.2.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020) 5.2.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5.2.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026) 5.3 Investment Casting Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 6 Breakdown Data by Application 6.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales by Application (2015-2026) 6.1.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020) 6.1.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6.1.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026) 6.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026) 6.2.1 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020) 6.2.2 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6.2.3 Global Investment Casting Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026) 6.3 Investment Casting Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Investment Casting Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Investment Casting Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 7.2.1 North America Investment Casting Materials Sales by Country (2015-2026) 7.2.2 North America Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 7.3 North America Investment Casting Materials Sales by Type 7.4 North America Investment Casting Materials Sales by Application 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region 8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Materials Sales by Region (2015-2026) 8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Region (2015-2026) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Materials Sales by Type 8.4 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Materials Sales by Application 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Investment Casting Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Europe Investment Casting Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 9.2.1 Europe Investment Casting Materials Sales by Country (2015-2026) 9.2.2 Europe Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 9.3 Europe Investment Casting Materials Sales by Type 9.4 Europe Investment Casting Materials Sales by Application 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Investment Casting Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Investment Casting Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 10.2.1 Latin America Investment Casting Materials Sales by Country (2015-2026) 10.2.2 Latin America Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 10.3 Latin America Investment Casting Materials Sales by Type 10.4 Latin America Investment Casting Materials Sales by Application 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Materials Sales by Country (2015-2026) 11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Materials Sales by Type 11.4 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Materials Sales by Application 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis 12.1 Investment Casting Materials Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Investment Casting Materials Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 12.3 Investment Casting Materials Clients Analysis 12.4 Investment Casting Materials Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis 12.4.1 Investment Casting Materials Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales 12.4.2 Investment Casting Materials Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales 12.4.3 Investment Casting Materials Distributors 13 Market Dynamics 13.1 Investment Casting Materials Market Drivers 13.2 Investment Casting Materials Market Opportunities 13.3 Investment Casting Materials Market Challenges 13.4 Investment Casting Materials Market Restraints 13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology 15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

