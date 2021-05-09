Inverter Market Growth Factor, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027|Bonfiglioli, GE, Schneider Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Inverter market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Inverter market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Inverter market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Inverter market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Inverter market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Inverter market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Inverter market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Inverter Market Research Report: ABB, Bonfiglioli, GE, Schneider Electric, SMA Solar Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Alstom, Siemens, Delta Electronics, KACO new energy, Eaton, Power One Micro Systems, Vertiv, OMRON, Enphase Energy, Tabuchi Electric, Fronius Inverter

Global InverterMarket by Type: , by Product Type, , Solar Inverters, , Non-solar Type, by Output Power Rating, , Below 10kW, , 10-50kW, , 50-100kW, , Above 100kW Inverter

Global InverterMarket by Application: , PV Plants, Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others

The global Inverter market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Inverter market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Inverter market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Inverter market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Inverter market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Inverter market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Inverter market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Inverter market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Inverter market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Inverter market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Inverter market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Inverter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solar Inverters

1.2.3 Non-solar Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 PV Plants

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Inverter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Inverter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Inverter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Inverter Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Inverter, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Inverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Inverter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Inverter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Inverter Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Inverter Market

2.4 Key Trends for Inverter Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Inverter Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Inverter Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Inverter Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Inverter Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Inverter Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Inverter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Inverter Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Inverter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Inverter Production by Regions

4.1 Global Inverter Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Inverter Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Inverter Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Inverter Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Inverter Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Inverter Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Inverter Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020) 5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Inverter Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Inverter Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada 5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Inverter Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Inverter Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia 5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Inverter Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Inverter Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam 5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Inverter Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Inverter Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina 5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Inverter Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Inverter Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Inverter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Inverter Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Inverter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Inverter Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Inverter Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Inverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Inverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Inverter Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Inverter Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Bonfiglioli

8.2.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bonfiglioli Overview

8.2.3 Bonfiglioli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Bonfiglioli Product Description

8.2.5 Bonfiglioli Related Developments

8.3 GE

8.3.1 GE Corporation Information

8.3.2 GE Overview

8.3.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 GE Product Description

8.3.5 GE Related Developments

8.4 Schneider Electric

8.4.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 Schneider Electric Overview

8.4.3 Schneider Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Schneider Electric Product Description

8.4.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

8.5 SMA Solar Technology

8.5.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information

8.5.2 SMA Solar Technology Overview

8.5.3 SMA Solar Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SMA Solar Technology Product Description

8.5.5 SMA Solar Technology Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi Electric

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

8.7 Danfoss

8.7.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

8.7.2 Danfoss Overview

8.7.3 Danfoss Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Danfoss Product Description

8.7.5 Danfoss Related Developments

8.8 Alstom

8.8.1 Alstom Corporation Information

8.8.2 Alstom Overview

8.8.3 Alstom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Alstom Product Description

8.8.5 Alstom Related Developments

8.9 Siemens

8.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.9.2 Siemens Overview

8.9.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Siemens Product Description

8.9.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.10 Delta Electronics

8.10.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Delta Electronics Overview

8.10.3 Delta Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Delta Electronics Product Description

8.10.5 Delta Electronics Related Developments

8.11 KACO new energy

8.11.1 KACO new energy Corporation Information

8.11.2 KACO new energy Overview

8.11.3 KACO new energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 KACO new energy Product Description

8.11.5 KACO new energy Related Developments

8.12 Eaton

8.12.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.12.2 Eaton Overview

8.12.3 Eaton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Eaton Product Description

8.12.5 Eaton Related Developments

8.13 Power One Micro Systems

8.13.1 Power One Micro Systems Corporation Information

8.13.2 Power One Micro Systems Overview

8.13.3 Power One Micro Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Power One Micro Systems Product Description

8.13.5 Power One Micro Systems Related Developments

8.14 Vertiv

8.14.1 Vertiv Corporation Information

8.14.2 Vertiv Overview

8.14.3 Vertiv Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Vertiv Product Description

8.14.5 Vertiv Related Developments

8.15 OMRON

8.15.1 OMRON Corporation Information

8.15.2 OMRON Overview

8.15.3 OMRON Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 OMRON Product Description

8.15.5 OMRON Related Developments

8.16 Enphase Energy

8.16.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

8.16.2 Enphase Energy Overview

8.16.3 Enphase Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Enphase Energy Product Description

8.16.5 Enphase Energy Related Developments

8.17 Tabuchi Electric

8.17.1 Tabuchi Electric Corporation Information

8.17.2 Tabuchi Electric Overview

8.17.3 Tabuchi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Tabuchi Electric Product Description

8.17.5 Tabuchi Electric Related Developments

8.18 Fronius

8.18.1 Fronius Corporation Information

8.18.2 Fronius Overview

8.18.3 Fronius Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Fronius Product Description

8.18.5 Fronius Related Developments 9 Inverter Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Inverter Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Inverter Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Inverter Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India 10 Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Inverter Sales Channels

11.2.2 Inverter Distributors

11.3 Inverter Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Inverter Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Inverter Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

