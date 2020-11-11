Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Medtronic

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intraoperative Imaging Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intraoperative Imaging Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Research Report: General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Medtronic, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging), Canon, Shimadzu Corporation, Brainlab AG, Neurologica Corporation

Types: Intraoperative CT

Intraoperative MRI

Intraoperative Ultrasound



Applications: Neurosurgery

Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery

Spine Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Others



The Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intraoperative Imaging Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intraoperative Imaging Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intraoperative Imaging Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Intraoperative Imaging Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Intraoperative CT

1.4.3 Intraoperative MRI

1.4.4 Intraoperative Ultrasound

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Neurosurgery

1.5.3 Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery

1.5.4 Spine Surgery

1.5.5 Cardiovascular Surgery

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intraoperative Imaging Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Intraoperative Imaging Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Intraoperative Imaging Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Intraoperative Imaging Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Intraoperative Imaging Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Imaging Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Imaging Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric Company

12.1.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 General Electric Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 General Electric Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 General Electric Company Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.2.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

12.3 Siemens AG

12.3.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Siemens AG Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.4 Medtronic

12.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Medtronic Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.5 Ziehm Imaging GmbH

12.5.1 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging)

12.6.1 Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging) Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging) Recent Development

12.7 Canon

12.7.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Canon Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Canon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Canon Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Canon Recent Development

12.8 Shimadzu Corporation

12.8.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shimadzu Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Shimadzu Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Shimadzu Corporation Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Brainlab AG

12.9.1 Brainlab AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Brainlab AG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Brainlab AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Brainlab AG Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Brainlab AG Recent Development

12.10 Neurologica Corporation

12.10.1 Neurologica Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Neurologica Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Neurologica Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Neurologica Corporation Intraoperative Imaging Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Neurologica Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intraoperative Imaging Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”