Intragastric Balloons Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2020-2026 | Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA

The report titled Global Intragastric Balloons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intragastric Balloons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intragastric Balloons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intragastric Balloons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intragastric Balloons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intragastric Balloons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intragastric Balloons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intragastric Balloons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intragastric Balloons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intragastric Balloons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical, Endalis, Fengh Medical, Lexal Srl, Duomed Group, Medicone, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Saline Filled

Gas Filled



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Ambulatory Clinical Services

Clinic

Others



The Intragastric Balloons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intragastric Balloons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intragastric Balloons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intragastric Balloons market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intragastric Balloons industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intragastric Balloons market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Intragastric Balloons Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Saline Filled

1.3.3 Gas Filled

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Ambulatory Clinical Services

1.4.4 Clinic

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Intragastric Balloons Market Trends

2.3.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Drivers

2.3.3 Intragastric Balloons Market Challenges

2.3.4 Intragastric Balloons Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intragastric Balloons Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Intragastric Balloons Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intragastric Balloons as of 2019)

3.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intragastric Balloons Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Filling Material

4.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Size by Filling Material (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Market Share by Filling Material (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Value Market Share by Filling Material

4.1.3 Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filling Material (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Forecast by Filling Material (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Market Share Forecast by Filling Material (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Value Market Share Forecast by Filling Material

4.2.3 Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Filling Material (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Intragastric Balloons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Intragastric Balloons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Intragastric Balloons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Intragastric Balloons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Intragastric Balloons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Intragastric Balloons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Intragastric Balloons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Intragastric Balloons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Intragastric Balloons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Intragastric Balloons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Intragastric Balloons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Intragastric Balloons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Intragastric Balloons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Intragastric Balloons Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Intragastric Balloons Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Intragastric Balloons Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Filling Material

7.3.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Filling Material

7.4.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Filling Material

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Filling Material

7.6.2 Central & South America Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Filling Material

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Intragastric Balloons Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Apollo Endosurgery

8.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information

8.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.1.5 Apollo Endosurgery SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Developments

8.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants

8.2.1 Helioscopie Medical Implants Corporation Information

8.2.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.2.5 Helioscopie Medical Implants SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Helioscopie Medical Implants Recent Developments

8.3 Spatz FGIA

8.3.1 Spatz FGIA Corporation Information

8.3.2 Spatz FGIA Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.3.5 Spatz FGIA SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Spatz FGIA Recent Developments

8.4 Allurion technologies

8.4.1 Allurion technologies Corporation Information

8.4.2 Allurion technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.4.5 Allurion technologies SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Allurion technologies Recent Developments

8.5 Districlass Medical

8.5.1 Districlass Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Districlass Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.5.5 Districlass Medical SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Districlass Medical Recent Developments

8.6 Endalis

8.6.1 Endalis Corporation Information

8.6.2 Endalis Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.6.5 Endalis SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Endalis Recent Developments

8.7 Fengh Medical

8.7.1 Fengh Medical Corporation Information

8.7.2 Fengh Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.7.5 Fengh Medical SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Fengh Medical Recent Developments

8.8 Lexal Srl

8.8.1 Lexal Srl Corporation Information

8.8.2 Lexal Srl Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.8.5 Lexal Srl SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Lexal Srl Recent Developments

8.9 Duomed Group

8.9.1 Duomed Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Duomed Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.9.5 Duomed Group SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Duomed Group Recent Developments

8.10 Medicone

8.10.1 Medicone Corporation Information

8.10.2 Medicone Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Medicone Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.10.5 Medicone SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Medicone Recent Developments

8.11 Medsil

8.11.1 Medsil Corporation Information

8.11.2 Medsil Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Medsil Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.11.5 Medsil SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Medsil Recent Developments

8.12 Obalon Therapeutics

8.12.1 Obalon Therapeutics Corporation Information

8.12.2 Obalon Therapeutics Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.12.5 Obalon Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Obalon Therapeutics Recent Developments

8.13 Phagia Technologies

8.13.1 Phagia Technologies Corporation Information

8.13.2 Phagia Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.13.5 Phagia Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Phagia Technologies Recent Developments

8.14 PlenSat

8.14.1 PlenSat Corporation Information

8.14.2 PlenSat Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.14.5 PlenSat SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 PlenSat Recent Developments

8.15 ReShape Medical

8.15.1 ReShape Medical Corporation Information

8.15.2 ReShape Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

8.15.5 ReShape Medical SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 ReShape Medical Recent Developments

9 Intragastric Balloons Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Intragastric Balloons Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Intragastric Balloons Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Intragastric Balloons Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Intragastric Balloons Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Intragastric Balloons Sales Channels

11.2.2 Intragastric Balloons Distributors

11.3 Intragastric Balloons Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

