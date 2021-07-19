Intimate Wear Market Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027| Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Intimate Wear market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Intimate Wear market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Intimate Wear market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Intimate Wear market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Intimate Wear market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Intimate Wear market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intimate Wear Market Research Report: Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi, Hunkemoller, Calzedonia, Chantelle Group, Hanesbrands, PVH Corp, SCHIESSER, Fruit of the Loom, LASCANA, Oysho, Jockey International, La Perla, ANN SUMMERS LTD., Penti, Agent Provocateur ltd, Etam, The Bendon Group
Global Intimate Wear Market by Type: Bras, Underpants, Pajamas and Tracksuit, Others
Global Intimate Wear Market by Application: Women’s Intimate Wear, Men’s Intimate Wear, Kids’ Intimate Wear
The global Intimate Wear market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Intimate Wear report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Intimate Wear research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Intimate Wear market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Intimate Wear market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Intimate Wear market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Intimate Wear market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Intimate Wear market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Intimate Wear Market Overview
1.1 Intimate Wear Product Overview
1.2 Intimate Wear Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Bras
1.2.2 Underpants
1.2.3 Pajamas and Tracksuit
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Intimate Wear Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Intimate Wear Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Intimate Wear Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Intimate Wear Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Intimate Wear Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Intimate Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Intimate Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Intimate Wear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intimate Wear Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intimate Wear as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intimate Wear Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Intimate Wear Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Intimate Wear Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Intimate Wear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Intimate Wear by Application
4.1 Intimate Wear Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Women’s Intimate Wear
4.1.2 Men’s Intimate Wear
4.1.3 Kids’ Intimate Wear
4.2 Global Intimate Wear Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Intimate Wear by Country
5.1 North America Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Intimate Wear by Country
6.1 Europe Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Intimate Wear by Country
8.1 Latin America Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intimate Wear Business
10.1 Triumph
10.1.1 Triumph Corporation Information
10.1.2 Triumph Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Triumph Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Triumph Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.1.5 Triumph Recent Development
10.2 Marks & spencer
10.2.1 Marks & spencer Corporation Information
10.2.2 Marks & spencer Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.2.5 Marks & spencer Recent Development
10.3 Kiabi
10.3.1 Kiabi Corporation Information
10.3.2 Kiabi Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Kiabi Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Kiabi Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.3.5 Kiabi Recent Development
10.4 Hunkemoller
10.4.1 Hunkemoller Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hunkemoller Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.4.5 Hunkemoller Recent Development
10.5 Calzedonia
10.5.1 Calzedonia Corporation Information
10.5.2 Calzedonia Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.5.5 Calzedonia Recent Development
10.6 Chantelle Group
10.6.1 Chantelle Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Chantelle Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.6.5 Chantelle Group Recent Development
10.7 Hanesbrands
10.7.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hanesbrands Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Hanesbrands Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Hanesbrands Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.7.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development
10.8 PVH Corp
10.8.1 PVH Corp Corporation Information
10.8.2 PVH Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 PVH Corp Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 PVH Corp Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.8.5 PVH Corp Recent Development
10.9 SCHIESSER
10.9.1 SCHIESSER Corporation Information
10.9.2 SCHIESSER Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 SCHIESSER Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 SCHIESSER Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.9.5 SCHIESSER Recent Development
10.10 Fruit of the Loom
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Intimate Wear Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Fruit of the Loom Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Fruit of the Loom Recent Development
10.11 LASCANA
10.11.1 LASCANA Corporation Information
10.11.2 LASCANA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 LASCANA Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 LASCANA Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.11.5 LASCANA Recent Development
10.12 Oysho
10.12.1 Oysho Corporation Information
10.12.2 Oysho Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Oysho Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Oysho Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.12.5 Oysho Recent Development
10.13 Jockey International
10.13.1 Jockey International Corporation Information
10.13.2 Jockey International Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Jockey International Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Jockey International Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.13.5 Jockey International Recent Development
10.14 La Perla
10.14.1 La Perla Corporation Information
10.14.2 La Perla Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 La Perla Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 La Perla Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.14.5 La Perla Recent Development
10.15 ANN SUMMERS LTD.
10.15.1 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Corporation Information
10.15.2 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.15.5 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Recent Development
10.16 Penti
10.16.1 Penti Corporation Information
10.16.2 Penti Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Penti Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Penti Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.16.5 Penti Recent Development
10.17 Agent Provocateur ltd
10.17.1 Agent Provocateur ltd Corporation Information
10.17.2 Agent Provocateur ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Agent Provocateur ltd Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Agent Provocateur ltd Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.17.5 Agent Provocateur ltd Recent Development
10.18 Etam
10.18.1 Etam Corporation Information
10.18.2 Etam Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Etam Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Etam Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.18.5 Etam Recent Development
10.19 The Bendon Group
10.19.1 The Bendon Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 The Bendon Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 The Bendon Group Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 The Bendon Group Intimate Wear Products Offered
10.19.5 The Bendon Group Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Intimate Wear Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Intimate Wear Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Intimate Wear Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Intimate Wear Distributors
12.3 Intimate Wear Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
