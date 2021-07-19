Intimate Wear Market Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027| Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Intimate Wear market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Intimate Wear market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Intimate Wear market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Intimate Wear market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Intimate Wear market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Intimate Wear market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intimate Wear Market Research Report: Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi, Hunkemoller, Calzedonia, Chantelle Group, Hanesbrands, PVH Corp, SCHIESSER, Fruit of the Loom, LASCANA, Oysho, Jockey International, La Perla, ANN SUMMERS LTD., Penti, Agent Provocateur ltd, Etam, The Bendon Group

Global Intimate Wear Market by Type: Bras, Underpants, Pajamas and Tracksuit, Others

Global Intimate Wear Market by Application: Women’s Intimate Wear, Men’s Intimate Wear, Kids’ Intimate Wear

The global Intimate Wear market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Intimate Wear report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Intimate Wear research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Intimate Wear market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Intimate Wear market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Intimate Wear market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Intimate Wear market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Intimate Wear market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Intimate Wear Market Overview

1.1 Intimate Wear Product Overview

1.2 Intimate Wear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bras

1.2.2 Underpants

1.2.3 Pajamas and Tracksuit

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Intimate Wear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Intimate Wear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Intimate Wear Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Intimate Wear Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Intimate Wear Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Intimate Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Intimate Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Intimate Wear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intimate Wear Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intimate Wear as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intimate Wear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Intimate Wear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Intimate Wear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Intimate Wear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Intimate Wear by Application

4.1 Intimate Wear Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Women’s Intimate Wear

4.1.2 Men’s Intimate Wear

4.1.3 Kids’ Intimate Wear

4.2 Global Intimate Wear Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Intimate Wear by Country

5.1 North America Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Intimate Wear by Country

6.1 Europe Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Intimate Wear by Country

8.1 Latin America Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intimate Wear Business

10.1 Triumph

10.1.1 Triumph Corporation Information

10.1.2 Triumph Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Triumph Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Triumph Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.1.5 Triumph Recent Development

10.2 Marks & spencer

10.2.1 Marks & spencer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Marks & spencer Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.2.5 Marks & spencer Recent Development

10.3 Kiabi

10.3.1 Kiabi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kiabi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kiabi Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kiabi Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.3.5 Kiabi Recent Development

10.4 Hunkemoller

10.4.1 Hunkemoller Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hunkemoller Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.4.5 Hunkemoller Recent Development

10.5 Calzedonia

10.5.1 Calzedonia Corporation Information

10.5.2 Calzedonia Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.5.5 Calzedonia Recent Development

10.6 Chantelle Group

10.6.1 Chantelle Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chantelle Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.6.5 Chantelle Group Recent Development

10.7 Hanesbrands

10.7.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hanesbrands Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hanesbrands Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hanesbrands Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.7.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

10.8 PVH Corp

10.8.1 PVH Corp Corporation Information

10.8.2 PVH Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 PVH Corp Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 PVH Corp Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.8.5 PVH Corp Recent Development

10.9 SCHIESSER

10.9.1 SCHIESSER Corporation Information

10.9.2 SCHIESSER Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SCHIESSER Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SCHIESSER Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.9.5 SCHIESSER Recent Development

10.10 Fruit of the Loom

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Intimate Wear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fruit of the Loom Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fruit of the Loom Recent Development

10.11 LASCANA

10.11.1 LASCANA Corporation Information

10.11.2 LASCANA Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LASCANA Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 LASCANA Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.11.5 LASCANA Recent Development

10.12 Oysho

10.12.1 Oysho Corporation Information

10.12.2 Oysho Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Oysho Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Oysho Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.12.5 Oysho Recent Development

10.13 Jockey International

10.13.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jockey International Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jockey International Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jockey International Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.13.5 Jockey International Recent Development

10.14 La Perla

10.14.1 La Perla Corporation Information

10.14.2 La Perla Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 La Perla Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 La Perla Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.14.5 La Perla Recent Development

10.15 ANN SUMMERS LTD.

10.15.1 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Corporation Information

10.15.2 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.15.5 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Recent Development

10.16 Penti

10.16.1 Penti Corporation Information

10.16.2 Penti Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Penti Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Penti Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.16.5 Penti Recent Development

10.17 Agent Provocateur ltd

10.17.1 Agent Provocateur ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 Agent Provocateur ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Agent Provocateur ltd Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Agent Provocateur ltd Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.17.5 Agent Provocateur ltd Recent Development

10.18 Etam

10.18.1 Etam Corporation Information

10.18.2 Etam Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Etam Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Etam Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.18.5 Etam Recent Development

10.19 The Bendon Group

10.19.1 The Bendon Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 The Bendon Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 The Bendon Group Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 The Bendon Group Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.19.5 The Bendon Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Intimate Wear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Intimate Wear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Intimate Wear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Intimate Wear Distributors

12.3 Intimate Wear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

