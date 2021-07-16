Intimate Underwear Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027| L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Intimate Underwear market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Intimate Underwear market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Intimate Underwear market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Intimate Underwear market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Intimate Underwear market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Intimate Underwear market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intimate Underwear Market Research Report: L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), Triumph International, Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Fast Retailing, PVH, Cosmo Lady, American Eagle (Aerie), Gunze, Jockey International, Page Industries Ltd., Embrygroup, Huijie (Maniform Lingerie), Aimer, Your Sun, Lise Charmel, Rupa & Co. Limited, Debenhams, Wolf Lingerie, Hanky Panky, Tinsino, VIP Clothing Ltd.
Global Intimate Underwear Market by Type: Bras, Underpants, Sleepwear and Homewear, Shapewear, Thermal Clothes, Others
Global Intimate Underwear Market by Application: Department/General Merchandise Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket, Online Sales
The global Intimate Underwear market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Intimate Underwear report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Intimate Underwear research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Intimate Underwear market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Intimate Underwear market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Intimate Underwear market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Intimate Underwear market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Intimate Underwear market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Intimate Underwear Market Overview
1.1 Intimate Underwear Product Overview
1.2 Intimate Underwear Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Bras
1.2.2 Underpants
1.2.3 Sleepwear and Homewear
1.2.4 Shapewear
1.2.5 Thermal Clothes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Intimate Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Intimate Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Intimate Underwear Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Intimate Underwear Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Intimate Underwear Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Intimate Underwear Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Intimate Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Intimate Underwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Intimate Underwear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intimate Underwear Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intimate Underwear as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intimate Underwear Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Intimate Underwear Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Intimate Underwear Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Intimate Underwear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Intimate Underwear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Intimate Underwear by Application
4.1 Intimate Underwear Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Department/General Merchandise Stores
4.1.2 Specialty Stores
4.1.3 Supermarket
4.1.4 Online Sales
4.2 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Intimate Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Intimate Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Intimate Underwear by Country
5.1 North America Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Intimate Underwear by Country
6.1 Europe Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Intimate Underwear by Country
8.1 Latin America Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intimate Underwear Business
10.1 L Brands
10.1.1 L Brands Corporation Information
10.1.2 L Brands Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 L Brands Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 L Brands Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.1.5 L Brands Recent Development
10.2 Hanes Brands
10.2.1 Hanes Brands Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hanes Brands Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Hanes Brands Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Hanes Brands Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.2.5 Hanes Brands Recent Development
10.3 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
10.3.1 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Recent Development
10.4 Triumph International
10.4.1 Triumph International Corporation Information
10.4.2 Triumph International Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Triumph International Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Triumph International Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.4.5 Triumph International Recent Development
10.5 Wacoal
10.5.1 Wacoal Corporation Information
10.5.2 Wacoal Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Wacoal Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Wacoal Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.5.5 Wacoal Recent Development
10.6 Marks & Spencer
10.6.1 Marks & Spencer Corporation Information
10.6.2 Marks & Spencer Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Marks & Spencer Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Marks & Spencer Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.6.5 Marks & Spencer Recent Development
10.7 Fast Retailing
10.7.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information
10.7.2 Fast Retailing Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Fast Retailing Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Fast Retailing Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.7.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development
10.8 PVH
10.8.1 PVH Corporation Information
10.8.2 PVH Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 PVH Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 PVH Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.8.5 PVH Recent Development
10.9 Cosmo Lady
10.9.1 Cosmo Lady Corporation Information
10.9.2 Cosmo Lady Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Cosmo Lady Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Cosmo Lady Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.9.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Development
10.10 American Eagle (Aerie)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Intimate Underwear Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 American Eagle (Aerie) Recent Development
10.11 Gunze
10.11.1 Gunze Corporation Information
10.11.2 Gunze Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Gunze Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Gunze Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.11.5 Gunze Recent Development
10.12 Jockey International
10.12.1 Jockey International Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jockey International Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jockey International Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jockey International Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.12.5 Jockey International Recent Development
10.13 Page Industries Ltd.
10.13.1 Page Industries Ltd. Corporation Information
10.13.2 Page Industries Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Page Industries Ltd. Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Page Industries Ltd. Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.13.5 Page Industries Ltd. Recent Development
10.14 Embrygroup
10.14.1 Embrygroup Corporation Information
10.14.2 Embrygroup Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Embrygroup Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Embrygroup Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.14.5 Embrygroup Recent Development
10.15 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)
10.15.1 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Corporation Information
10.15.2 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.15.5 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Recent Development
10.16 Aimer
10.16.1 Aimer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Aimer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Aimer Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Aimer Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.16.5 Aimer Recent Development
10.17 Your Sun
10.17.1 Your Sun Corporation Information
10.17.2 Your Sun Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Your Sun Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Your Sun Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.17.5 Your Sun Recent Development
10.18 Lise Charmel
10.18.1 Lise Charmel Corporation Information
10.18.2 Lise Charmel Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Lise Charmel Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Lise Charmel Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.18.5 Lise Charmel Recent Development
10.19 Rupa & Co. Limited
10.19.1 Rupa & Co. Limited Corporation Information
10.19.2 Rupa & Co. Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Rupa & Co. Limited Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Rupa & Co. Limited Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.19.5 Rupa & Co. Limited Recent Development
10.20 Debenhams
10.20.1 Debenhams Corporation Information
10.20.2 Debenhams Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Debenhams Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Debenhams Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.20.5 Debenhams Recent Development
10.21 Wolf Lingerie
10.21.1 Wolf Lingerie Corporation Information
10.21.2 Wolf Lingerie Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.21.5 Wolf Lingerie Recent Development
10.22 Hanky Panky
10.22.1 Hanky Panky Corporation Information
10.22.2 Hanky Panky Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Hanky Panky Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Hanky Panky Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.22.5 Hanky Panky Recent Development
10.23 Tinsino
10.23.1 Tinsino Corporation Information
10.23.2 Tinsino Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Tinsino Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Tinsino Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.23.5 Tinsino Recent Development
10.24 VIP Clothing Ltd.
10.24.1 VIP Clothing Ltd. Corporation Information
10.24.2 VIP Clothing Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 VIP Clothing Ltd. Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 VIP Clothing Ltd. Intimate Underwear Products Offered
10.24.5 VIP Clothing Ltd. Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Intimate Underwear Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Intimate Underwear Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Intimate Underwear Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Intimate Underwear Distributors
12.3 Intimate Underwear Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
