Intimate Apparel Market 2021 Statistics, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027 | L Brands, Hanes Brands, Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

The report titled Global Intimate Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intimate Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intimate Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intimate Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intimate Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intimate Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intimate Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intimate Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intimate Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intimate Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intimate Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intimate Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: L Brands, Hanes Brands, Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), American Eagle (Aerie), Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Gunze, Jockey International, Triumph International, PVH, Cosmo Lady, Fast Retailing, Embrygroup, Aimer, Debenhams, Huijie (Maniform Lingerie), Lise Charmel, Your Sun, Tinsino, Bare Necessities, Wolf Lingerie, Hanky Panky

Market Segmentation by Product: Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Women

Men

Kid



The Intimate Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intimate Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intimate Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intimate Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intimate Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intimate Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intimate Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intimate Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bras

1.2.3 Underpants

1.2.4 Sleepwear and Homewear

1.2.5 Shapewear

1.2.6 Thermal Clothes

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by End User

1.3.1 Global Intimate Apparel Market Share by End User (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Kid

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Intimate Apparel Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Intimate Apparel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Intimate Apparel Industry Trends

2.5.1 Intimate Apparel Market Trends

2.5.2 Intimate Apparel Market Drivers

2.5.3 Intimate Apparel Market Challenges

2.5.4 Intimate Apparel Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Intimate Apparel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intimate Apparel Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Intimate Apparel by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Intimate Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Intimate Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intimate Apparel as of 2020)

3.4 Global Intimate Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Intimate Apparel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intimate Apparel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Intimate Apparel Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Intimate Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Intimate Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Intimate Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Intimate Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size by End User

5.1 Global Intimate Apparel Historic Market Review by End User (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Intimate Apparel Price by End User (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Intimate Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by End User (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Intimate Apparel Price Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Intimate Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Intimate Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Intimate Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Intimate Apparel Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales by End User (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Intimate Apparel Revenue by End User (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Intimate Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Intimate Apparel Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales by End User (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Revenue by End User (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales by End User (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Revenue by End User (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Intimate Apparel Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Intimate Apparel Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales by End User (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Revenue by End User (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales by End User (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Revenue by End User (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 L Brands

11.1.1 L Brands Corporation Information

11.1.2 L Brands Overview

11.1.3 L Brands Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 L Brands Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.1.5 L Brands Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 L Brands Recent Developments

11.2 Hanes Brands

11.2.1 Hanes Brands Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hanes Brands Overview

11.2.3 Hanes Brands Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Hanes Brands Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.2.5 Hanes Brands Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Hanes Brands Recent Developments

11.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

11.3.1 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Overview

11.3.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.3.5 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Recent Developments

11.4 American Eagle (Aerie)

11.4.1 American Eagle (Aerie) Corporation Information

11.4.2 American Eagle (Aerie) Overview

11.4.3 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.4.5 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 American Eagle (Aerie) Recent Developments

11.5 Wacoal

11.5.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

11.5.2 Wacoal Overview

11.5.3 Wacoal Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Wacoal Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.5.5 Wacoal Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Wacoal Recent Developments

11.6 Marks & Spencer

11.6.1 Marks & Spencer Corporation Information

11.6.2 Marks & Spencer Overview

11.6.3 Marks & Spencer Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Marks & Spencer Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.6.5 Marks & Spencer Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Marks & Spencer Recent Developments

11.7 Gunze

11.7.1 Gunze Corporation Information

11.7.2 Gunze Overview

11.7.3 Gunze Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Gunze Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.7.5 Gunze Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Gunze Recent Developments

11.8 Jockey International

11.8.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jockey International Overview

11.8.3 Jockey International Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Jockey International Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.8.5 Jockey International Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Jockey International Recent Developments

11.9 Triumph International

11.9.1 Triumph International Corporation Information

11.9.2 Triumph International Overview

11.9.3 Triumph International Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Triumph International Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.9.5 Triumph International Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Triumph International Recent Developments

11.10 PVH

11.10.1 PVH Corporation Information

11.10.2 PVH Overview

11.10.3 PVH Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 PVH Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.10.5 PVH Intimate Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 PVH Recent Developments

11.11 Cosmo Lady

11.11.1 Cosmo Lady Corporation Information

11.11.2 Cosmo Lady Overview

11.11.3 Cosmo Lady Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Cosmo Lady Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.11.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Developments

11.12 Fast Retailing

11.12.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

11.12.2 Fast Retailing Overview

11.12.3 Fast Retailing Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Fast Retailing Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.12.5 Fast Retailing Recent Developments

11.13 Embrygroup

11.13.1 Embrygroup Corporation Information

11.13.2 Embrygroup Overview

11.13.3 Embrygroup Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Embrygroup Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.13.5 Embrygroup Recent Developments

11.14 Aimer

11.14.1 Aimer Corporation Information

11.14.2 Aimer Overview

11.14.3 Aimer Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Aimer Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.14.5 Aimer Recent Developments

11.15 Debenhams

11.15.1 Debenhams Corporation Information

11.15.2 Debenhams Overview

11.15.3 Debenhams Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Debenhams Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.15.5 Debenhams Recent Developments

11.16 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

11.16.1 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Overview

11.16.3 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.16.5 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Recent Developments

11.17 Lise Charmel

11.17.1 Lise Charmel Corporation Information

11.17.2 Lise Charmel Overview

11.17.3 Lise Charmel Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Lise Charmel Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.17.5 Lise Charmel Recent Developments

11.18 Your Sun

11.18.1 Your Sun Corporation Information

11.18.2 Your Sun Overview

11.18.3 Your Sun Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Your Sun Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.18.5 Your Sun Recent Developments

11.19 Tinsino

11.19.1 Tinsino Corporation Information

11.19.2 Tinsino Overview

11.19.3 Tinsino Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Tinsino Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.19.5 Tinsino Recent Developments

11.20 Bare Necessities

11.20.1 Bare Necessities Corporation Information

11.20.2 Bare Necessities Overview

11.20.3 Bare Necessities Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Bare Necessities Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.20.5 Bare Necessities Recent Developments

11.21 Wolf Lingerie

11.21.1 Wolf Lingerie Corporation Information

11.21.2 Wolf Lingerie Overview

11.21.3 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.21.5 Wolf Lingerie Recent Developments

11.22 Hanky Panky

11.22.1 Hanky Panky Corporation Information

11.22.2 Hanky Panky Overview

11.22.3 Hanky Panky Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Hanky Panky Intimate Apparel Products and Services

11.22.5 Hanky Panky Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Intimate Apparel Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Intimate Apparel Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Intimate Apparel Production Mode & Process

12.4 Intimate Apparel Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Intimate Apparel Sales Channels

12.4.2 Intimate Apparel Distributors

12.5 Intimate Apparel Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

