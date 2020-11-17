Interventional Spine Devices Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026 | Medtronic, Stryker, Abbott

“

The report titled Global Interventional Spine Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Interventional Spine Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Interventional Spine Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Interventional Spine Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Interventional Spine Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Interventional Spine Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Interventional Spine Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Interventional Spine Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Interventional Spine Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Interventional Spine Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Interventional Spine Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Interventional Spine Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Stryker, Abbott, Depuy Synthes, Merit Medical, Aoi Medical, Biomet, Cook Medical, Crosstrees Medical, Exactech, Globus Medical, Greatbatch Medical, Integra Lifesciences, Interventional Spine, Joimax, K2m, Neurowave Systems, Paradigm Spine, Rs Medical, Rti Surgical, Stimwave, Quandary Medical, Vexim, Zavation

Market Segmentation by Product: Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Radiofrequency Ablation



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others



The Interventional Spine Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Interventional Spine Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Interventional Spine Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Interventional Spine Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Interventional Spine Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Interventional Spine Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Interventional Spine Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Interventional Spine Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Interventional Spine Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Vertebroplasty

1.3.3 Kyphoplasty

1.3.4 Radiofrequency Ablation

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Interventional Spine Devices Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Interventional Spine Devices Market Trends

2.3.2 Interventional Spine Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 Interventional Spine Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 Interventional Spine Devices Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Interventional Spine Devices Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Interventional Spine Devices Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Interventional Spine Devices Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Interventional Spine Devices Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Interventional Spine Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Interventional Spine Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Interventional Spine Devices as of 2019)

3.4 Global Interventional Spine Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Interventional Spine Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Interventional Spine Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Interventional Spine Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Interventional Spine Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Interventional Spine Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Interventional Spine Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Interventional Spine Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Interventional Spine Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Interventional Spine Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Interventional Spine Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Interventional Spine Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Interventional Spine Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Interventional Spine Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Interventional Spine Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Interventional Spine Devices Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Interventional Spine Devices Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Medtronic

8.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Medtronic Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.1.5 Medtronic SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

8.2 Stryker

8.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

8.2.2 Stryker Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Stryker Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.2.5 Stryker SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Stryker Recent Developments

8.3 Abbott

8.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

8.3.2 Abbott Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Abbott Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.3.5 Abbott SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Abbott Recent Developments

8.4 Depuy Synthes

8.4.1 Depuy Synthes Corporation Information

8.4.2 Depuy Synthes Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Depuy Synthes Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.4.5 Depuy Synthes SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Depuy Synthes Recent Developments

8.5 Merit Medical

8.5.1 Merit Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Merit Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Merit Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.5.5 Merit Medical SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Merit Medical Recent Developments

8.6 Aoi Medical

8.6.1 Aoi Medical Corporation Information

8.6.2 Aoi Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Aoi Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.6.5 Aoi Medical SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Aoi Medical Recent Developments

8.7 Biomet

8.7.1 Biomet Corporation Information

8.7.2 Biomet Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Biomet Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.7.5 Biomet SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Biomet Recent Developments

8.8 Cook Medical

8.8.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cook Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Cook Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.8.5 Cook Medical SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Cook Medical Recent Developments

8.9 Crosstrees Medical

8.9.1 Crosstrees Medical Corporation Information

8.9.2 Crosstrees Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Crosstrees Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.9.5 Crosstrees Medical SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Crosstrees Medical Recent Developments

8.10 Exactech

8.10.1 Exactech Corporation Information

8.10.2 Exactech Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Exactech Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.10.5 Exactech SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Exactech Recent Developments

8.11 Globus Medical

8.11.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

8.11.2 Globus Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Globus Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.11.5 Globus Medical SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Globus Medical Recent Developments

8.12 Greatbatch Medical

8.12.1 Greatbatch Medical Corporation Information

8.12.2 Greatbatch Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Greatbatch Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.12.5 Greatbatch Medical SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Greatbatch Medical Recent Developments

8.13 Integra Lifesciences

8.13.1 Integra Lifesciences Corporation Information

8.13.2 Integra Lifesciences Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 Integra Lifesciences Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.13.5 Integra Lifesciences SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Integra Lifesciences Recent Developments

8.14 Interventional Spine

8.14.1 Interventional Spine Corporation Information

8.14.2 Interventional Spine Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 Interventional Spine Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.14.5 Interventional Spine SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Interventional Spine Recent Developments

8.15 Joimax

8.15.1 Joimax Corporation Information

8.15.2 Joimax Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 Joimax Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.15.5 Joimax SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Joimax Recent Developments

8.16 K2m

8.16.1 K2m Corporation Information

8.16.2 K2m Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.16.3 K2m Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.16.5 K2m SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 K2m Recent Developments

8.17 Neurowave Systems

8.17.1 Neurowave Systems Corporation Information

8.17.2 Neurowave Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.17.3 Neurowave Systems Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.17.5 Neurowave Systems SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Neurowave Systems Recent Developments

8.18 Paradigm Spine

8.18.1 Paradigm Spine Corporation Information

8.18.2 Paradigm Spine Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.18.3 Paradigm Spine Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.18.5 Paradigm Spine SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Paradigm Spine Recent Developments

8.19 Rs Medical

8.19.1 Rs Medical Corporation Information

8.19.2 Rs Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.19.3 Rs Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.19.5 Rs Medical SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Rs Medical Recent Developments

8.20 Rti Surgical

8.20.1 Rti Surgical Corporation Information

8.20.2 Rti Surgical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.20.3 Rti Surgical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.20.5 Rti Surgical SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Rti Surgical Recent Developments

8.21 Stimwave

8.21.1 Stimwave Corporation Information

8.21.2 Stimwave Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.21.3 Stimwave Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.21.5 Stimwave SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 Stimwave Recent Developments

8.22 Quandary Medical

8.22.1 Quandary Medical Corporation Information

8.22.2 Quandary Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.22.3 Quandary Medical Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.22.5 Quandary Medical SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Quandary Medical Recent Developments

8.23 Vexim

8.23.1 Vexim Corporation Information

8.23.2 Vexim Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.23.3 Vexim Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.23.5 Vexim SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 Vexim Recent Developments

8.24 Zavation

8.24.1 Zavation Corporation Information

8.24.2 Zavation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.24.3 Zavation Interventional Spine Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services

8.24.5 Zavation SWOT Analysis

8.24.6 Zavation Recent Developments

9 Interventional Spine Devices Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Interventional Spine Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Interventional Spine Devices Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Interventional Spine Devices Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Interventional Spine Devices Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Interventional Spine Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Interventional Spine Devices Distributors

11.3 Interventional Spine Devices Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

