Interventional Radiology Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 | GE HEALTHCARE, SIEMENS, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Interventional Radiology Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Interventional Radiology report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Interventional Radiology market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Interventional Radiology market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Interventional Radiology market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Interventional Radiology market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Interventional Radiology market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE HEALTHCARE, SIEMENS, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS, Canon Medical Systems, HITACHI MEDICAL, CARESTREAM HEALTH, ESAOTE, HOLOGIC, SAMSUNG MEDISON

Market Segmentation by Product:

MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Urology & Nephrology



The Interventional Radiology Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Interventional Radiology market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Interventional Radiology market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Interventional Radiology Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Interventional Radiology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Interventional Radiology in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Interventional Radiology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Interventional Radiology Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Interventional Radiology Industry Trends

1.4.2 Interventional Radiology Market Drivers

1.4.3 Interventional Radiology Market Challenges

1.4.4 Interventional Radiology Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Interventional Radiology by Type

2.1 Interventional Radiology Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 MRI System

2.1.2 Ultrasound Imaging System

2.1.3 CT Scanner

2.1.4 Angiography System

2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Interventional Radiology Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Interventional Radiology Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Interventional Radiology by Application

3.1 Interventional Radiology Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cardiology

3.1.2 Oncology

3.1.3 Urology & Nephrology

3.2 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Interventional Radiology Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Interventional Radiology Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Interventional Radiology Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Interventional Radiology Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Interventional Radiology Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Interventional Radiology Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Interventional Radiology in 2021

4.2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Interventional Radiology Headquarters, Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Interventional Radiology Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Interventional Radiology Companies Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Interventional Radiology Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Interventional Radiology Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Interventional Radiology Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Interventional Radiology Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Interventional Radiology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Interventional Radiology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Interventional Radiology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Interventional Radiology Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GE HEALTHCARE

7.1.1 GE HEALTHCARE Company Details

7.1.2 GE HEALTHCARE Business Overview

7.1.3 GE HEALTHCARE Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.1.4 GE HEALTHCARE Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 GE HEALTHCARE Recent Development

7.2 SIEMENS

7.2.1 SIEMENS Company Details

7.2.2 SIEMENS Business Overview

7.2.3 SIEMENS Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.2.4 SIEMENS Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

7.3 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

7.3.1 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS Company Details

7.3.2 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS Business Overview

7.3.3 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.3.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS Recent Development

7.4 Canon Medical Systems

7.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Company Details

7.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Business Overview

7.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Development

7.5 HITACHI MEDICAL

7.5.1 HITACHI MEDICAL Company Details

7.5.2 HITACHI MEDICAL Business Overview

7.5.3 HITACHI MEDICAL Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.5.4 HITACHI MEDICAL Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 HITACHI MEDICAL Recent Development

7.6 CARESTREAM HEALTH

7.6.1 CARESTREAM HEALTH Company Details

7.6.2 CARESTREAM HEALTH Business Overview

7.6.3 CARESTREAM HEALTH Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.6.4 CARESTREAM HEALTH Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 CARESTREAM HEALTH Recent Development

7.7 ESAOTE

7.7.1 ESAOTE Company Details

7.7.2 ESAOTE Business Overview

7.7.3 ESAOTE Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.7.4 ESAOTE Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ESAOTE Recent Development

7.8 HOLOGIC

7.8.1 HOLOGIC Company Details

7.8.2 HOLOGIC Business Overview

7.8.3 HOLOGIC Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.8.4 HOLOGIC Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 HOLOGIC Recent Development

7.9 SAMSUNG MEDISON

7.9.1 SAMSUNG MEDISON Company Details

7.9.2 SAMSUNG MEDISON Business Overview

7.9.3 SAMSUNG MEDISON Interventional Radiology Introduction

7.9.4 SAMSUNG MEDISON Revenue in Interventional Radiology Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SAMSUNG MEDISON Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

”