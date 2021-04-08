Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan)

“

The report titled Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Interventional Radiology Imaging System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Interventional Radiology Imaging System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Market Segmentation by Product: MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System

Fluoroscopy System

Biopsy System

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Other



The Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 MRI System

1.2.3 Ultrasound Imaging System

1.2.4 CT Scanner

1.2.5 Angiography System

1.2.6 Fluoroscopy System

1.2.7 Biopsy System

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Urology & Nephrology

1.3.5 Gastroenterology

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Interventional Radiology Imaging System Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Industry Trends

2.5.1 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Trends

2.5.2 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Drivers

2.5.3 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Challenges

2.5.4 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Imaging System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Imaging System by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Interventional Radiology Imaging System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Interventional Radiology Imaging System as of 2020)

3.4 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Imaging System Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Imaging System Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.)

11.1.1 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.) Corporation Information

11.1.2 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.) Overview

11.1.3 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.1.5 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.) Recent Developments

11.2 Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany)

11.2.1 Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany) Overview

11.2.3 Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.2.5 Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany) Recent Developments

11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

11.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Overview

11.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Recent Developments

11.4 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan)

11.4.1 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan) Overview

11.4.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.4.5 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan) Recent Developments

11.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan)

11.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan) Overview

11.5.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.5.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan) Recent Developments

11.6 Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

11.6.1 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Overview

11.6.3 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.6.5 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Recent Developments

11.7 Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US)

11.7.1 Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US) Overview

11.7.3 Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.7.5 Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US) Recent Developments

11.8 Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

11.8.1 Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) Overview

11.8.3 Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.8.5 Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

11.9 Samsung Medison (South Korea)

11.9.1 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Overview

11.9.3 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.9.5 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Recent Developments

11.10 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

11.10.1 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Overview

11.10.3 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System Products and Services

11.10.5 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Interventional Radiology Imaging System SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Production Mode & Process

12.4 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Channels

12.4.2 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Distributors

12.5 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

