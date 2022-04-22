Interventional Medical Devices Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | St. Jude Medical, IMDS, Medtronic

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Interventional Medical Devices Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Interventional Medical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Interventional Medical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Interventional Medical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Interventional Medical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Interventional Medical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Interventional Medical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

St. Jude Medical, IMDS, Medtronic, Terumo, ABIOMED, Berlin Heart, MagAssist, RocketHeart, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, TINAVI, Santa Medical Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Endovascular Intervention

Non-endovascular Intervention



Market Segmentation by Application:

Heart Disease

Orthopaedic Disease



The Interventional Medical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Interventional Medical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Interventional Medical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Interventional Medical Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Interventional Medical Devices

1.2 Interventional Medical Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Interventional Medical Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Endovascular Intervention

1.2.3 Non-endovascular Intervention

1.3 Interventional Medical Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Interventional Medical Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Heart Disease

1.3.3 Orthopaedic Disease

1.4 Global Interventional Medical Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Interventional Medical Devices Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Interventional Medical Devices Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Interventional Medical Devices Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Interventional Medical Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Interventional Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Interventional Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Interventional Medical Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Interventional Medical Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Interventional Medical Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Interventional Medical Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Interventional Medical Devices Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Interventional Medical Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Interventional Medical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Interventional Medical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Interventional Medical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Interventional Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Interventional Medical Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Interventional Medical Devices Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Interventional Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Interventional Medical Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Interventional Medical Devices Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Interventional Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Medical Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Medical Devices Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Interventional Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Interventional Medical Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Interventional Medical Devices Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Interventional Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Medical Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Medical Devices Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Interventional Medical Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Interventional Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Interventional Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Interventional Medical Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Interventional Medical Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Interventional Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Interventional Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Interventional Medical Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 St. Jude Medical

6.1.1 St. Jude Medical Corporation Information

6.1.2 St. Jude Medical Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 St. Jude Medical Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 St. Jude Medical Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.1.5 St. Jude Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 IMDS

6.2.1 IMDS Corporation Information

6.2.2 IMDS Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 IMDS Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 IMDS Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.2.5 IMDS Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Medtronic

6.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.3.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Medtronic Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Medtronic Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Terumo

6.4.1 Terumo Corporation Information

6.4.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Terumo Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Terumo Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Terumo Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 ABIOMED

6.5.1 ABIOMED Corporation Information

6.5.2 ABIOMED Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 ABIOMED Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 ABIOMED Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.5.5 ABIOMED Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Berlin Heart

6.6.1 Berlin Heart Corporation Information

6.6.2 Berlin Heart Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Berlin Heart Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Berlin Heart Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Berlin Heart Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 MagAssist

6.6.1 MagAssist Corporation Information

6.6.2 MagAssist Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 MagAssist Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 MagAssist Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.7.5 MagAssist Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 RocketHeart

6.8.1 RocketHeart Corporation Information

6.8.2 RocketHeart Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 RocketHeart Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 RocketHeart Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.8.5 RocketHeart Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Zimmer Biomet

6.9.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

6.9.2 Zimmer Biomet Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Zimmer Biomet Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Zimmer Biomet Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Stryker

6.10.1 Stryker Corporation Information

6.10.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Stryker Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Stryker Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Stryker Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 TINAVI

6.11.1 TINAVI Corporation Information

6.11.2 TINAVI Interventional Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 TINAVI Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 TINAVI Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.11.5 TINAVI Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Santa Medical Technology

6.12.1 Santa Medical Technology Corporation Information

6.12.2 Santa Medical Technology Interventional Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Santa Medical Technology Interventional Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Santa Medical Technology Interventional Medical Devices Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Santa Medical Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7 Interventional Medical Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Interventional Medical Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Interventional Medical Devices

7.4 Interventional Medical Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Interventional Medical Devices Distributors List

8.3 Interventional Medical Devices Customers

9 Interventional Medical Devices Market Dynamics

9.1 Interventional Medical Devices Industry Trends

9.2 Interventional Medical Devices Growth Drivers

9.3 Interventional Medical Devices Market Challenges

9.4 Interventional Medical Devices Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Interventional Medical Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Interventional Medical Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Interventional Medical Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Interventional Medical Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Interventional Medical Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Interventional Medical Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Interventional Medical Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Interventional Medical Devices by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Interventional Medical Devices by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

