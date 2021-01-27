Internet Radio Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music

Internet radio (also web radio, net radio, streaming radio, e-radio, IP radio, and online radio) is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet. Broadcasting on the Internet is usually referred to as webcasting since it is not transmitted broadly through wireless means. It can either be used as a stand-alone device running through the internet, or as a software running through a single computer. Of the major players of Internet Radio, Spotify maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Spotify accounted for 27.63% of the Global Internet Radio revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 21.39%, 15%, 8.68% including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music. Suppliers of Internet Radio in the international market are large, specialist companies, as well as divisions or subsidiaries of large groups. The main types of Internet Radio have Subscription Service and Ad-Supported Radio Service. On the basis of the types, Subscription Service is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 57.88% share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Internet Radio Market The global Internet Radio market size is projected to reach US$ 54490 million by 2026, from US$ 27420 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Internet Radio market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Internet Radio market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Internet Radio market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Internet Radio market.

Internet Radio Breakdown Data by Type

Subscription Service, Ad-Supported Radio Service

Internet Radio Breakdown Data by Application

Live, Audio-on-demand Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Internet Radio market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Internet Radio market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music, Pandora, IHeartRadio, TuneIn, LiveXLive Media, Digitally Imported, Inc., Pandora, IHeartRadio

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Internet Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Subscription Service

1.2.3 Ad-Supported Radio Service 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Internet Radio Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Live

1.3.3 Audio-on-demand 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Internet Radio Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Internet Radio Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet Radio Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Internet Radio Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Internet Radio Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Internet Radio Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Internet Radio Market Trends

2.3.2 Internet Radio Market Drivers

2.3.3 Internet Radio Market Challenges

2.3.4 Internet Radio Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Internet Radio Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Internet Radio Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Internet Radio Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Internet Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Internet Radio Revenue 3.4 Global Internet Radio Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Internet Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Internet Radio Revenue in 2020 3.5 Internet Radio Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Internet Radio Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Internet Radio Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Internet Radio Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Internet Radio Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Internet Radio Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Internet Radio Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Internet Radio Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Internet Radio Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Internet Radio Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Internet Radio Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Internet Radio Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Internet Radio Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Apple Music

11.1.1 Apple Music Company Details

11.1.2 Apple Music Business Overview

11.1.3 Apple Music Internet Radio Introduction

11.1.4 Apple Music Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Apple Music Recent Development 11.2 Amazon Music

11.2.1 Amazon Music Company Details

11.2.2 Amazon Music Business Overview

11.2.3 Amazon Music Internet Radio Introduction

11.2.4 Amazon Music Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Amazon Music Recent Development 11.3 Tencent Music

11.3.1 Tencent Music Company Details

11.3.2 Tencent Music Business Overview

11.3.3 Tencent Music Internet Radio Introduction

11.3.4 Tencent Music Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Tencent Music Recent Development 11.4 Pandora

11.4.1 Pandora Company Details

11.4.2 Pandora Business Overview

11.4.3 Pandora Internet Radio Introduction

11.4.4 Pandora Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Pandora Recent Development 11.5 IHeartRadio

11.5.1 IHeartRadio Company Details

11.5.2 IHeartRadio Business Overview

11.5.3 IHeartRadio Internet Radio Introduction

11.5.4 IHeartRadio Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 IHeartRadio Recent Development 11.6 TuneIn

11.6.1 TuneIn Company Details

11.6.2 TuneIn Business Overview

11.6.3 TuneIn Internet Radio Introduction

11.6.4 TuneIn Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 TuneIn Recent Development 11.7 LiveXLive Media

11.7.1 LiveXLive Media Company Details

11.7.2 LiveXLive Media Business Overview

11.7.3 LiveXLive Media Internet Radio Introduction

11.7.4 LiveXLive Media Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 LiveXLive Media Recent Development 11.8 Digitally Imported, Inc.

11.8.1 Digitally Imported, Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Digitally Imported, Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Digitally Imported, Inc. Internet Radio Introduction

11.8.4 Digitally Imported, Inc. Revenue in Internet Radio Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Digitally Imported, Inc. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us