Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Overview and Outlook Report by 2027| PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market.

The research report on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Leading Players

PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle, Amazon, Telit, General Electric, Gemalto, Zebra Technologies, ATandT, Xively (LogMeIn), Aeris, Exosite, Particle, Ayla Networks, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Teezle

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Segmentation by Product

Consumer IoT, Business IoT

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Segmentation by Application

, Home Automation, Wearable Technology, Smart City, Industrial Automation, Connected Transportation, Healthcare, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market?

How will the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms 1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Overview

1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Product Scope

1.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Consumer IoT 2.5 Business IoT 3 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Home Automation 3.5 Wearable Technology 3.6 Smart City 3.7 Industrial Automation 3.8 Connected Transportation 3.9 Healthcare 3.10 Others 4 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market 4.4 Global Top Players Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

5.1.1 PTC (ThingWorx) Profile

5.1.2 PTC (ThingWorx) Main Business

5.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PTC (ThingWorx) Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) Recent Developments 5.2 Cisco (Jasper)

5.2.1 Cisco (Jasper) Profile

5.2.2 Cisco (Jasper) Main Business

5.2.3 Cisco (Jasper) Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco (Jasper) Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Cisco (Jasper) Recent Developments 5.3 Microsoft

5.3.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Google Recent Developments 5.4 Google

5.4.1 Google Profile

5.4.2 Google Main Business

5.4.3 Google Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Google Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Google Recent Developments 5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business

5.5.3 IBM Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments 5.6 Intel

5.6.1 Intel Profile

5.6.2 Intel Main Business

5.6.3 Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Intel Recent Developments 5.7 SAP

5.7.1 SAP Profile

5.7.2 SAP Main Business

5.7.3 SAP Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SAP Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 SAP Recent Developments 5.8 Oracle

5.8.1 Oracle Profile

5.8.2 Oracle Main Business

5.8.3 Oracle Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Oracle Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Oracle Recent Developments 5.9 Amazon

5.9.1 Amazon Profile

5.9.2 Amazon Main Business

5.9.3 Amazon Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Amazon Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Amazon Recent Developments 5.10 Telit

5.10.1 Telit Profile

5.10.2 Telit Main Business

5.10.3 Telit Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Telit Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Telit Recent Developments 5.11 General Electric

5.11.1 General Electric Profile

5.11.2 General Electric Main Business

5.11.3 General Electric Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 General Electric Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 General Electric Recent Developments 5.12 Gemalto

5.12.1 Gemalto Profile

5.12.2 Gemalto Main Business

5.12.3 Gemalto Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Gemalto Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Gemalto Recent Developments 5.13 Zebra Technologies

5.13.1 Zebra Technologies Profile

5.13.2 Zebra Technologies Main Business

5.13.3 Zebra Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Zebra Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Developments 5.14 ATandT

5.14.1 ATandT Profile

5.14.2 ATandT Main Business

5.14.3 ATandT Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 ATandT Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 ATandT Recent Developments 5.15 Xively (LogMeIn)

5.15.1 Xively (LogMeIn) Profile

5.15.2 Xively (LogMeIn) Main Business

5.15.3 Xively (LogMeIn) Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Xively (LogMeIn) Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Xively (LogMeIn) Recent Developments 5.16 Aeris

5.16.1 Aeris Profile

5.16.2 Aeris Main Business

5.16.3 Aeris Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Aeris Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Aeris Recent Developments 5.17 Exosite

5.17.1 Exosite Profile

5.17.2 Exosite Main Business

5.17.3 Exosite Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Exosite Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Exosite Recent Developments 5.18 Particle

5.18.1 Particle Profile

5.18.2 Particle Main Business

5.18.3 Particle Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Particle Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Particle Recent Developments 5.19 Ayla Networks

5.19.1 Ayla Networks Profile

5.19.2 Ayla Networks Main Business

5.19.3 Ayla Networks Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Ayla Networks Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Ayla Networks Recent Developments 5.20 relayr

5.20.1 relayr Profile

5.20.2 relayr Main Business

5.20.3 relayr Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 relayr Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 relayr Recent Developments 5.21 Bosch Software Innovations

5.21.1 Bosch Software Innovations Profile

5.21.2 Bosch Software Innovations Main Business

5.21.3 Bosch Software Innovations Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Bosch Software Innovations Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Developments 5.22 Teezle

5.22.1 Teezle Profile

5.22.2 Teezle Main Business

5.22.3 Teezle Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Teezle Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Teezle Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Dynamics 11.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Industry Trends 11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Drivers 11.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Challenges 11.4 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

“