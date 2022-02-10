International Logistics Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2022-2028|BEL International Logistics Limited, CN Logistics, GEFCO

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global International Logistics market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global International Logistics Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global International Logistics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global International Logistics market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global International Logistics market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global International Logistics market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global International Logistics market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global International Logistics market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global International Logistics market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4167833/global-international-logistics-market

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

International Logistics Market Leading Players: BEL International Logistics Limited, CN Logistics, GEFCO, CTS International, Apex Logistics International, DHL, SENATOR INTERNATIONAL, Crown Logistics, UPS, FedEx, A.P. Moller-Maersk, NYK Group, MOL, Sinotrans, CMA CGM, China COSCO Holdings

Product Type:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

By Application:

Manufacturing and Automotive

Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

Construction

Others



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the UNITED STATESs, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global International Logistics market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global International Logistics market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global International Logistics market?

• How will the global International Logistics market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global International Logistics market?

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4167833/global-international-logistics-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of International Logistics

1.1 International Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 International Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 International Logistics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global International Logistics Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global International Logistics Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global International Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global International Logistics Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, International Logistics Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America International Logistics Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe International Logistics Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific International Logistics Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America International Logistics Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa International Logistics Market Size (2017-2028) 2 International Logistics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global International Logistics Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global International Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global International Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Transportation

2.5 Warehousing

2.6 Value-added Services 3 International Logistics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global International Logistics Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global International Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global International Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Manufacturing and Automotive

3.5 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

3.6 Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

3.7 Construction

3.8 Others 4 International Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global International Logistics Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in International Logistics as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into International Logistics Market

4.4 Global Top Players International Logistics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players International Logistics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 International Logistics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BEL International Logistics Limited

5.1.1 BEL International Logistics Limited Profile

5.1.2 BEL International Logistics Limited Main Business

5.1.3 BEL International Logistics Limited International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BEL International Logistics Limited International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 BEL International Logistics Limited Recent Developments

5.2 CN Logistics

5.2.1 CN Logistics Profile

5.2.2 CN Logistics Main Business

5.2.3 CN Logistics International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 CN Logistics International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 CN Logistics Recent Developments

5.3 GEFCO

5.3.1 GEFCO Profile

5.3.2 GEFCO Main Business

5.3.3 GEFCO International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 GEFCO International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 CTS International Recent Developments

5.4 CTS International

5.4.1 CTS International Profile

5.4.2 CTS International Main Business

5.4.3 CTS International International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 CTS International International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 CTS International Recent Developments

5.5 Apex Logistics International

5.5.1 Apex Logistics International Profile

5.5.2 Apex Logistics International Main Business

5.5.3 Apex Logistics International International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Apex Logistics International International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Apex Logistics International Recent Developments

5.6 DHL

5.6.1 DHL Profile

5.6.2 DHL Main Business

5.6.3 DHL International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DHL International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 DHL Recent Developments

5.7 SENATOR INTERNATIONAL

5.7.1 SENATOR INTERNATIONAL Profile

5.7.2 SENATOR INTERNATIONAL Main Business

5.7.3 SENATOR INTERNATIONAL International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SENATOR INTERNATIONAL International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 SENATOR INTERNATIONAL Recent Developments

5.8 Crown Logistics

5.8.1 Crown Logistics Profile

5.8.2 Crown Logistics Main Business

5.8.3 Crown Logistics International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Crown Logistics International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 Crown Logistics Recent Developments

5.9 UPS

5.9.1 UPS Profile

5.9.2 UPS Main Business

5.9.3 UPS International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 UPS International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 UPS Recent Developments

5.10 FedEx

5.10.1 FedEx Profile

5.10.2 FedEx Main Business

5.10.3 FedEx International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 FedEx International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 FedEx Recent Developments

5.11 A.P. Moller-Maersk

5.11.1 A.P. Moller-Maersk Profile

5.11.2 A.P. Moller-Maersk Main Business

5.11.3 A.P. Moller-Maersk International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 A.P. Moller-Maersk International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 A.P. Moller-Maersk Recent Developments

5.12 NYK Group

5.12.1 NYK Group Profile

5.12.2 NYK Group Main Business

5.12.3 NYK Group International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NYK Group International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 NYK Group Recent Developments

5.13 MOL

5.13.1 MOL Profile

5.13.2 MOL Main Business

5.13.3 MOL International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 MOL International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 MOL Recent Developments

5.14 Sinotrans

5.14.1 Sinotrans Profile

5.14.2 Sinotrans Main Business

5.14.3 Sinotrans International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Sinotrans International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Sinotrans Recent Developments

5.15 CMA CGM

5.15.1 CMA CGM Profile

5.15.2 CMA CGM Main Business

5.15.3 CMA CGM International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 CMA CGM International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 CMA CGM Recent Developments

5.16 China COSCO Holdings

5.16.1 China COSCO Holdings Profile

5.16.2 China COSCO Holdings Main Business

5.16.3 China COSCO Holdings International Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 China COSCO Holdings International Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 China COSCO Holdings Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America International Logistics Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 UNITED STATESs

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe International Logistics Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific International Logistics Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America International Logistics Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa International Logistics Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 International Logistics Market Dynamics

11.1 International Logistics Industry Trends

11.2 International Logistics Market Drivers

11.3 International Logistics Market Challenges

11.4 International Logistics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours :

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/eeabf7ee41ed2d48d13a1752f0e3ef30,0,1,global-international-logistics-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.