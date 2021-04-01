Intermediate Bulk Containers Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Berry Plastics, Conitex Sonoco, Greif Flexible Products & Services, Plastipak Group

“

The report titled Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intermediate Bulk Containers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intermediate Bulk Containers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Berry Plastics, Conitex Sonoco, Greif Flexible Products & Services, Plastipak Group, Global-Pak, Bulk Lift International, Halsted, Berenfield Containers Incorporated, BWAY Corporation, Jumbo Bag, Langston, Koch Industries Incorporated, Weidenhammer Packungen, Intertape Polymer Group, J & HM Dickson, LC Packaging

Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Bulk Containers

Flexible Bulk Containers



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverages

Construction

Healthcare

Chemical

Other



The Intermediate Bulk Containers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intermediate Bulk Containers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intermediate Bulk Containers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intermediate Bulk Containers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Intermediate Bulk Containers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rigid Bulk Containers

1.2.3 Flexible Bulk Containers

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Intermediate Bulk Containers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Restraints

3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales

3.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Intermediate Bulk Containers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Containers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Berry Plastics

12.1.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Berry Plastics Overview

12.1.3 Berry Plastics Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Berry Plastics Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.1.5 Berry Plastics Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Berry Plastics Recent Developments

12.2 Conitex Sonoco

12.2.1 Conitex Sonoco Corporation Information

12.2.2 Conitex Sonoco Overview

12.2.3 Conitex Sonoco Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Conitex Sonoco Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.2.5 Conitex Sonoco Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Conitex Sonoco Recent Developments

12.3 Greif Flexible Products & Services

12.3.1 Greif Flexible Products & Services Corporation Information

12.3.2 Greif Flexible Products & Services Overview

12.3.3 Greif Flexible Products & Services Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Greif Flexible Products & Services Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.3.5 Greif Flexible Products & Services Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Greif Flexible Products & Services Recent Developments

12.4 Plastipak Group

12.4.1 Plastipak Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Plastipak Group Overview

12.4.3 Plastipak Group Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Plastipak Group Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.4.5 Plastipak Group Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Plastipak Group Recent Developments

12.5 Global-Pak

12.5.1 Global-Pak Corporation Information

12.5.2 Global-Pak Overview

12.5.3 Global-Pak Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Global-Pak Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.5.5 Global-Pak Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Global-Pak Recent Developments

12.6 Bulk Lift International

12.6.1 Bulk Lift International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bulk Lift International Overview

12.6.3 Bulk Lift International Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bulk Lift International Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.6.5 Bulk Lift International Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Bulk Lift International Recent Developments

12.7 Halsted

12.7.1 Halsted Corporation Information

12.7.2 Halsted Overview

12.7.3 Halsted Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Halsted Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.7.5 Halsted Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Halsted Recent Developments

12.8 Berenfield Containers Incorporated

12.8.1 Berenfield Containers Incorporated Corporation Information

12.8.2 Berenfield Containers Incorporated Overview

12.8.3 Berenfield Containers Incorporated Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Berenfield Containers Incorporated Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.8.5 Berenfield Containers Incorporated Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Berenfield Containers Incorporated Recent Developments

12.9 BWAY Corporation

12.9.1 BWAY Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 BWAY Corporation Overview

12.9.3 BWAY Corporation Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BWAY Corporation Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.9.5 BWAY Corporation Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 BWAY Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Jumbo Bag

12.10.1 Jumbo Bag Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jumbo Bag Overview

12.10.3 Jumbo Bag Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jumbo Bag Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.10.5 Jumbo Bag Intermediate Bulk Containers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Jumbo Bag Recent Developments

12.11 Langston

12.11.1 Langston Corporation Information

12.11.2 Langston Overview

12.11.3 Langston Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Langston Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.11.5 Langston Recent Developments

12.12 Koch Industries Incorporated

12.12.1 Koch Industries Incorporated Corporation Information

12.12.2 Koch Industries Incorporated Overview

12.12.3 Koch Industries Incorporated Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Koch Industries Incorporated Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.12.5 Koch Industries Incorporated Recent Developments

12.13 Weidenhammer Packungen

12.13.1 Weidenhammer Packungen Corporation Information

12.13.2 Weidenhammer Packungen Overview

12.13.3 Weidenhammer Packungen Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Weidenhammer Packungen Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.13.5 Weidenhammer Packungen Recent Developments

12.14 Intertape Polymer Group

12.14.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Intertape Polymer Group Overview

12.14.3 Intertape Polymer Group Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Intertape Polymer Group Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.14.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments

12.15 J & HM Dickson

12.15.1 J & HM Dickson Corporation Information

12.15.2 J & HM Dickson Overview

12.15.3 J & HM Dickson Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 J & HM Dickson Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.15.5 J & HM Dickson Recent Developments

12.16 LC Packaging

12.16.1 LC Packaging Corporation Information

12.16.2 LC Packaging Overview

12.16.3 LC Packaging Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 LC Packaging Intermediate Bulk Containers Products and Services

12.16.5 LC Packaging Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Intermediate Bulk Containers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Intermediate Bulk Containers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Intermediate Bulk Containers Distributors

13.5 Intermediate Bulk Containers Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”