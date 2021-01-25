Intelligent Video (IV) Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH

This report studies the Intelligent Video (IV) market, intelligent video (IV) refers to video that inherently automates video analysis or includes technology that eliminates some manual video analysis processes. Common applications include surveillance cameras that only record when motion is detected, to cameras that automatically “read” and catalog vehicle license plates. Another increasingly common use of intelligent video is the use of facial recognition technology in surveillance systems. Such systems, often called “biometric surveillance,” often eliminate manual surveillance video monitoring and – through the use of searchable biometric templates associated with appropriate meta-data – makes it possible to create alerts when detecting individuals from watchlist databases. IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic are major players in the Intelligent Video (IV) in 2016. AAC Technologies dominated with 7.07% revenue share.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market The global Intelligent Video (IV) market size is projected to reach US$ 7510.2 million by 2026, from US$ 2194.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2026.

Intelligent Video (IV) Breakdown Data by Type

Camera-Based Systems, Server-Based Systems

Intelligent Video (IV) Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI, Government and Public, Industrial, Retail, Transport and Logistics, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Intelligent Video (IV) market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic, Verint Systems, Avigilon, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Advantech, Infinova, Qognify, PureTech Systems, IntelliVision, VCA Technology

