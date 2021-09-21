Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size 2021-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders- | Neato Robotics, Ecovacs, Proscenic

“
The report titled Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Sweeping Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Sweeping Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Neato Robotics, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, iRobot, LG, Sharp, Philips, Mamibot, Funrobot, Samsung, Yujin Robot, Vorwerk, Infinuvo（Metapo）, Xiaomi, Miele
Market Segmentation by Product:
Infrared Sensor Type
Ultrasonic Bionic Type
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home Use
Commercial Use
Others
The Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Sweeping Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Infrared Sensor Type
1.2.3 Ultrasonic Bionic Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Intelligent Sweeping Robot Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Intelligent Sweeping Robot Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Intelligent Sweeping Robot Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Sweeping Robot Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Intelligent Sweeping Robot Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Intelligent Sweeping Robot Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Intelligent Sweeping Robot Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Intelligent Sweeping Robot Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sweeping Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Neato Robotics
12.1.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information
12.1.2 Neato Robotics Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Neato Robotics Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Neato Robotics Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.1.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development
12.2 Ecovacs
12.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
12.2.2 Ecovacs Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ecovacs Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Ecovacs Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development
12.3 Proscenic
12.3.1 Proscenic Corporation Information
12.3.2 Proscenic Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Proscenic Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Proscenic Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.3.5 Proscenic Recent Development
12.4 Matsutek
12.4.1 Matsutek Corporation Information
12.4.2 Matsutek Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Matsutek Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Matsutek Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.4.5 Matsutek Recent Development
12.5 iRobot
12.5.1 iRobot Corporation Information
12.5.2 iRobot Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 iRobot Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 iRobot Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.5.5 iRobot Recent Development
12.6 LG
12.6.1 LG Corporation Information
12.6.2 LG Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 LG Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 LG Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.6.5 LG Recent Development
12.7 Sharp
12.7.1 Sharp Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sharp Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Sharp Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.7.5 Sharp Recent Development
12.8 Philips
12.8.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.8.2 Philips Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Philips Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Philips Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.8.5 Philips Recent Development
12.9 Mamibot
12.9.1 Mamibot Corporation Information
12.9.2 Mamibot Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mamibot Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Mamibot Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.9.5 Mamibot Recent Development
12.10 Funrobot
12.10.1 Funrobot Corporation Information
12.10.2 Funrobot Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Funrobot Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Funrobot Intelligent Sweeping Robot Products Offered
12.10.5 Funrobot Recent Development
12.12 Yujin Robot
12.12.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yujin Robot Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Yujin Robot Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Yujin Robot Products Offered
12.12.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development
12.13 Vorwerk
12.13.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information
12.13.2 Vorwerk Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Vorwerk Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Vorwerk Products Offered
12.13.5 Vorwerk Recent Development
12.14 Infinuvo（Metapo）
12.14.1 Infinuvo（Metapo） Corporation Information
12.14.2 Infinuvo（Metapo） Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Infinuvo（Metapo） Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Infinuvo（Metapo） Products Offered
12.14.5 Infinuvo（Metapo） Recent Development
12.15 Xiaomi
12.15.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
12.15.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Xiaomi Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Xiaomi Products Offered
12.15.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
12.16 Miele
12.16.1 Miele Corporation Information
12.16.2 Miele Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Miele Intelligent Sweeping Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Miele Products Offered
12.16.5 Miele Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Industry Trends
13.2 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Drivers
13.3 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Challenges
13.4 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Intelligent Sweeping Robot Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
