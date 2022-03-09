Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028 | The Toro Company, Netafim, Weathermatic

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Sprinkler Controller report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

The Toro Company, Netafim, Weathermatic, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, Galcon, Orbit Irrigation, Hydropoint Data Systems, Calsense, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Skydrop, Rachio, Nxeco, Spruce, Shanghai Full-on New Energy Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Weather-Based Controllers

Sensor-Based Controllers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Irrigation

Commercial Irrigation

Agriculture Use

Others



The Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market expansion?

What will be the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Intelligent Sprinkler Controller market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Product Introduction

1.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Industry Trends

1.5.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Drivers

1.5.3 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Challenges

1.5.4 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Weather-Based Controllers

2.1.2 Sensor-Based Controllers

2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Irrigation

3.1.2 Commercial Irrigation

3.1.3 Agriculture Use

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Intelligent Sprinkler Controller in 2021

4.2.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Toro Company

7.1.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 The Toro Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 The Toro Company Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 The Toro Company Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

7.2 Netafim

7.2.1 Netafim Corporation Information

7.2.2 Netafim Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Netafim Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Netafim Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.2.5 Netafim Recent Development

7.3 Weathermatic

7.3.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Weathermatic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Weathermatic Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Weathermatic Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.3.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

7.4 Hunter Industries

7.4.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hunter Industries Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hunter Industries Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.4.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

7.5 Rain Bird

7.5.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rain Bird Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rain Bird Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rain Bird Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.5.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

7.6 Galcon

7.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Galcon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Galcon Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Galcon Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.6.5 Galcon Recent Development

7.7 Orbit Irrigation

7.7.1 Orbit Irrigation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Orbit Irrigation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Orbit Irrigation Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Orbit Irrigation Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.7.5 Orbit Irrigation Recent Development

7.8 Hydropoint Data Systems

7.8.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.8.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development

7.9 Calsense

7.9.1 Calsense Corporation Information

7.9.2 Calsense Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Calsense Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Calsense Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.9.5 Calsense Recent Development

7.10 Scotts Miracle-Gro

7.10.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Corporation Information

7.10.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.10.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro Recent Development

7.11 Skydrop

7.11.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

7.11.2 Skydrop Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Skydrop Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Skydrop Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.11.5 Skydrop Recent Development

7.12 Rachio

7.12.1 Rachio Corporation Information

7.12.2 Rachio Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Rachio Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Rachio Products Offered

7.12.5 Rachio Recent Development

7.13 Nxeco

7.13.1 Nxeco Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nxeco Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nxeco Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nxeco Products Offered

7.13.5 Nxeco Recent Development

7.14 Spruce

7.14.1 Spruce Corporation Information

7.14.2 Spruce Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Spruce Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Spruce Products Offered

7.14.5 Spruce Recent Development

7.15 Shanghai Full-on New Energy Technology

7.15.1 Shanghai Full-on New Energy Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Full-on New Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shanghai Full-on New Energy Technology Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shanghai Full-on New Energy Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Shanghai Full-on New Energy Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Distributors

8.3 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Production Mode & Process

8.4 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Sales Channels

8.4.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Distributors

8.5 Intelligent Sprinkler Controller Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”