Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Comprehensive Analysis: Check Latest Strategic Moves of Emerging Players: Tomra, Buhler, Satake

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4522407/global-and-united-states-intelligent-sorting-equipment-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Sorting Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tomra

Buhler

Satake

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Key Technology

Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

Anzai

Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics

Comas

Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd

Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd

Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd.

SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD.

Cimbria (AGCO)

GREEFA

Raytec Vision

Pellenc ST

Steinert

Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

Sesotec GmbH

Binder+Co AG



Market Segmentation by Product:

Optical Sorting Equipment

Gravity Sorting Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Agricultural Field

Beverage Crops

Plastic Recycling

Glass Recycling

Industrial Products

Food

Others



The Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4522407/global-and-united-states-intelligent-sorting-equipment-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Intelligent Sorting Equipment market expansion?

What will be the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Intelligent Sorting Equipment market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Intelligent Sorting Equipment market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Intelligent Sorting Equipment market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Optical Sorting Equipment

2.1.2 Gravity Sorting Equipment

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Agricultural Field

3.1.2 Beverage Crops

3.1.3 Plastic Recycling

3.1.4 Glass Recycling

3.1.5 Industrial Products

3.1.6 Food

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Intelligent Sorting Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Sorting Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Intelligent Sorting Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tomra

7.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tomra Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tomra Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tomra Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Tomra Recent Development

7.2 Buhler

7.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

7.2.2 Buhler Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Buhler Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Buhler Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Buhler Recent Development

7.3 Satake

7.3.1 Satake Corporation Information

7.3.2 Satake Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Satake Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Satake Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Satake Recent Development

7.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

7.4.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Key Technology

7.5.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Key Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Key Technology Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Key Technology Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Key Technology Recent Development

7.6 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

7.6.1 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

7.7.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Recent Development

7.8 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Anzai

7.10.1 Anzai Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anzai Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Anzai Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Anzai Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Anzai Recent Development

7.11 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

7.12.1 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics

7.13.1 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Products Offered

7.13.5 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Recent Development

7.14 Comas

7.14.1 Comas Corporation Information

7.14.2 Comas Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Comas Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Comas Products Offered

7.14.5 Comas Recent Development

7.15 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd

7.15.1 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Recent Development

7.16 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.16.5 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.17 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

7.18.1 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.18.2 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.18.5 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.19 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd

7.19.1 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.19.5 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.20 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.20.2 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.20.5 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.21 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd.

7.21.1 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd. Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd. Products Offered

7.21.5 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd. Recent Development

7.22 SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD.

7.22.1 SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD. Corporation Information

7.22.2 SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD. Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD. Products Offered

7.22.5 SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD. Recent Development

7.23 Cimbria (AGCO)

7.23.1 Cimbria (AGCO) Corporation Information

7.23.2 Cimbria (AGCO) Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Cimbria (AGCO) Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Cimbria (AGCO) Products Offered

7.23.5 Cimbria (AGCO) Recent Development

7.24 GREEFA

7.24.1 GREEFA Corporation Information

7.24.2 GREEFA Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 GREEFA Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 GREEFA Products Offered

7.24.5 GREEFA Recent Development

7.25 Raytec Vision

7.25.1 Raytec Vision Corporation Information

7.25.2 Raytec Vision Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Raytec Vision Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Raytec Vision Products Offered

7.25.5 Raytec Vision Recent Development

7.26 Pellenc ST

7.26.1 Pellenc ST Corporation Information

7.26.2 Pellenc ST Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Pellenc ST Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Pellenc ST Products Offered

7.26.5 Pellenc ST Recent Development

7.27 Steinert

7.27.1 Steinert Corporation Information

7.27.2 Steinert Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Steinert Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Steinert Products Offered

7.27.5 Steinert Recent Development

7.28 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

7.28.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Corporation Information

7.28.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Products Offered

7.28.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Development

7.29 Sesotec GmbH

7.29.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information

7.29.2 Sesotec GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Sesotec GmbH Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Sesotec GmbH Products Offered

7.29.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Development

7.30 Binder+Co AG

7.30.1 Binder+Co AG Corporation Information

7.30.2 Binder+Co AG Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Binder+Co AG Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Binder+Co AG Products Offered

7.30.5 Binder+Co AG Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Distributors

8.3 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Distributors

8.5 Intelligent Sorting Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4522407/global-and-united-states-intelligent-sorting-equipment-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”