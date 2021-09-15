Intelligent Parking Meters Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic

“

The report titled Global Intelligent Parking Meters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Parking Meters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Parking Meters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Parking Meters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech, IEM, METRIC Group Ltd, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, IPS Group, Inc., Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology, Ventek International, Parking BOXX, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Other



The Intelligent Parking Meters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Parking Meters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Parking Meters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Parking Meters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Parking Meters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Parking Meters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Parking Meters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Parking Meters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Parking Meters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Parking Meter (Single Space)

1.2.3 Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Government Institutions

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Parks

1.3.5 Transit Systems

1.3.6 Malls & Stadiums

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Production

2.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Parking Meters Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Intelligent Parking Meters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Intelligent Parking Meters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Parking Meters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 FLOWBIRD

12.1.1 FLOWBIRD Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLOWBIRD Overview

12.1.3 FLOWBIRD Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FLOWBIRD Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.1.5 FLOWBIRD Recent Developments

12.2 POM Inc.

12.2.1 POM Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 POM Inc. Overview

12.2.3 POM Inc. Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 POM Inc. Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.2.5 POM Inc. Recent Developments

12.3 Hectronic

12.3.1 Hectronic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hectronic Overview

12.3.3 Hectronic Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hectronic Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.3.5 Hectronic Recent Developments

12.4 Kinouwell Tech

12.4.1 Kinouwell Tech Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kinouwell Tech Overview

12.4.3 Kinouwell Tech Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kinouwell Tech Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.4.5 Kinouwell Tech Recent Developments

12.5 IEM

12.5.1 IEM Corporation Information

12.5.2 IEM Overview

12.5.3 IEM Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IEM Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.5.5 IEM Recent Developments

12.6 METRIC Group Ltd

12.6.1 METRIC Group Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 METRIC Group Ltd Overview

12.6.3 METRIC Group Ltd Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 METRIC Group Ltd Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.6.5 METRIC Group Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

12.7.1 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Overview

12.7.3 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.7.5 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Recent Developments

12.8 IPS Group, Inc.

12.8.1 IPS Group, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 IPS Group, Inc. Overview

12.8.3 IPS Group, Inc. Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IPS Group, Inc. Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.8.5 IPS Group, Inc. Recent Developments

12.9 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

12.9.1 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Overview

12.9.3 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.9.5 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Recent Developments

12.10 Ventek International

12.10.1 Ventek International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ventek International Overview

12.10.3 Ventek International Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ventek International Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.10.5 Ventek International Recent Developments

12.11 Parking BOXX

12.11.1 Parking BOXX Corporation Information

12.11.2 Parking BOXX Overview

12.11.3 Parking BOXX Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Parking BOXX Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.11.5 Parking BOXX Recent Developments

12.12 CivicSmart, Inc.

12.12.1 CivicSmart, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 CivicSmart, Inc. Overview

12.12.3 CivicSmart, Inc. Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CivicSmart, Inc. Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.12.5 CivicSmart, Inc. Recent Developments

12.13 LocoMobi Inc

12.13.1 LocoMobi Inc Corporation Information

12.13.2 LocoMobi Inc Overview

12.13.3 LocoMobi Inc Intelligent Parking Meters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LocoMobi Inc Intelligent Parking Meters Product Description

12.13.5 LocoMobi Inc Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Intelligent Parking Meters Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Intelligent Parking Meters Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Intelligent Parking Meters Production Mode & Process

13.4 Intelligent Parking Meters Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Intelligent Parking Meters Sales Channels

13.4.2 Intelligent Parking Meters Distributors

13.5 Intelligent Parking Meters Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Intelligent Parking Meters Industry Trends

14.2 Intelligent Parking Meters Market Drivers

14.3 Intelligent Parking Meters Market Challenges

14.4 Intelligent Parking Meters Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Intelligent Parking Meters Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”