Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Exoskeletons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Exoskeletons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Research Report: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, suitX (US Bionics), Hyundai

Types: Lower

Upper

Full Body



Applications: Healthcare

Defense and Military

Industrial



The Intelligent Exoskeletons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Exoskeletons market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Exoskeletons industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Exoskeletons market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Intelligent Exoskeletons Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Lower

1.3.3 Upper

1.3.4 Full Body

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 Defense and Military

1.4.4 Industrial

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Trends

2.3.2 Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Drivers

2.3.3 Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Challenges

2.3.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Exoskeletons Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Exoskeletons Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intelligent Exoskeletons Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Exoskeletons Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Exoskeletons Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Intelligent Exoskeletons Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intelligent Exoskeletons as of 2019)

3.4 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Exoskeletons Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Exoskeletons Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Exoskeletons Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Intelligent Exoskeletons Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Intelligent Exoskeletons Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cyberdyne

8.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cyberdyne Business Overview

8.1.3 Cyberdyne Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.1.5 Cyberdyne SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cyberdyne Recent Developments

8.2 Hocoma

8.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hocoma Business Overview

8.2.3 Hocoma Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.2.5 Hocoma SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Hocoma Recent Developments

8.3 ReWalk Robotics

8.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Business Overview

8.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.3.5 ReWalk Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments

8.4 Ekso Bionics

8.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ekso Bionics Business Overview

8.4.3 Ekso Bionics Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.4.5 Ekso Bionics SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments

8.5 LockHeed Martin

8.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

8.5.2 LockHeed Martin Business Overview

8.5.3 LockHeed Martin Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.5.5 LockHeed Martin SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 LockHeed Martin Recent Developments

8.6 Parker Hannifin

8.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.6.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

8.6.3 Parker Hannifin Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.6.5 Parker Hannifin SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

8.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

8.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Business Overview

8.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Panasonic

8.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview

8.8.3 Panasonic Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.8.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.9 Myomo

8.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information

8.9.2 Myomo Business Overview

8.9.3 Myomo Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.9.5 Myomo SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Myomo Recent Developments

8.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

8.10.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Business Overview

8.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Developments

8.11 Alter G

8.11.1 Alter G Corporation Information

8.11.2 Alter G Business Overview

8.11.3 Alter G Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.11.5 Alter G SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Alter G Recent Developments

8.12 suitX (US Bionics)

8.12.1 suitX (US Bionics) Corporation Information

8.12.2 suitX (US Bionics) Business Overview

8.12.3 suitX (US Bionics) Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.12.5 suitX (US Bionics) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 suitX (US Bionics) Recent Developments

8.13 Hyundai

8.13.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hyundai Business Overview

8.13.3 Hyundai Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Intelligent Exoskeletons Products and Services

8.13.5 Hyundai SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Hyundai Recent Developments

9 Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Intelligent Exoskeletons Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Intelligent Exoskeletons Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Exoskeletons Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Intelligent Exoskeletons Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Intelligent Exoskeletons Sales Channels

11.2.2 Intelligent Exoskeletons Distributors

11.3 Intelligent Exoskeletons Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

