Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2028 | Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Intelligent Electricity Meter Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Electricity Meter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon, Tantalus Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single-phase smart meter

Three-phase smart meter



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential application

Commercial application

Industrial application



The Intelligent Electricity Meter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Intelligent Electricity Meter market expansion?

What will be the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Intelligent Electricity Meter market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Intelligent Electricity Meter market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Intelligent Electricity Meter market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Intelligent Electricity Meter market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Electricity Meter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Intelligent Electricity Meter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Intelligent Electricity Meter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single-phase smart meter

2.1.2 Three-phase smart meter

2.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential application

3.1.2 Commercial application

3.1.3 Industrial application

3.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Intelligent Electricity Meter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Electricity Meter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Electricity Meter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Intelligent Electricity Meter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Electricity Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Landis+Gyr

7.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

7.1.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Landis+Gyr Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Landis+Gyr Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

7.2 Itron

7.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

7.2.2 Itron Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Itron Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Itron Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.2.5 Itron Recent Development

7.3 GE Digital Energy

7.3.1 GE Digital Energy Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Digital Energy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GE Digital Energy Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GE Digital Energy Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.3.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.5 Kamstrup

7.5.1 Kamstrup Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kamstrup Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kamstrup Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kamstrup Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.5.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

7.6 Sensus

7.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sensus Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sensus Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sensus Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.6.5 Sensus Recent Development

7.7 Elster Group

7.7.1 Elster Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Elster Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Elster Group Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Elster Group Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.7.5 Elster Group Recent Development

7.8 Silver Spring Networks

7.8.1 Silver Spring Networks Corporation Information

7.8.2 Silver Spring Networks Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Silver Spring Networks Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Silver Spring Networks Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.8.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development

7.9 Aclara

7.9.1 Aclara Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aclara Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aclara Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aclara Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.9.5 Aclara Recent Development

7.10 Nuri Telecom

7.10.1 Nuri Telecom Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nuri Telecom Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nuri Telecom Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nuri Telecom Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.10.5 Nuri Telecom Recent Development

7.11 Sagemcom

7.11.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sagemcom Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sagemcom Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sagemcom Intelligent Electricity Meter Products Offered

7.11.5 Sagemcom Recent Development

7.12 Trilliant

7.12.1 Trilliant Corporation Information

7.12.2 Trilliant Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Trilliant Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Trilliant Products Offered

7.12.5 Trilliant Recent Development

7.13 Iskraemeco

7.13.1 Iskraemeco Corporation Information

7.13.2 Iskraemeco Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Iskraemeco Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Iskraemeco Products Offered

7.13.5 Iskraemeco Recent Development

7.14 Echelon

7.14.1 Echelon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Echelon Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Echelon Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Echelon Products Offered

7.14.5 Echelon Recent Development

7.15 Tantalus Systems

7.15.1 Tantalus Systems Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tantalus Systems Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Tantalus Systems Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Tantalus Systems Products Offered

7.15.5 Tantalus Systems Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Intelligent Electricity Meter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Intelligent Electricity Meter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Intelligent Electricity Meter Distributors

8.3 Intelligent Electricity Meter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Intelligent Electricity Meter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Intelligent Electricity Meter Distributors

8.5 Intelligent Electricity Meter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

