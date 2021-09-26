Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2029| Amazon Web Services Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaya Inc.

Complete study of the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) market include _, Amazon Web Services Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaya Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Zendesk, Inc. Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) industry. Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Segment By Type: Chatbot

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)

Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Segment By Application: BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Chatbot

1.2.3 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)

1.2.4 Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 IT & Telecom

1.3.7 Travel & Hospitality

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Trends

2.3.2 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Revenue

3.4 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

11.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Amazon Web Services Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Amazon Web Services Inc. Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.1.4 Amazon Web Services Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Amazon Web Services Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Artificial Solutions International AB

11.2.1 Artificial Solutions International AB Company Details

11.2.2 Artificial Solutions International AB Business Overview

11.2.3 Artificial Solutions International AB Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.2.4 Artificial Solutions International AB Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Artificial Solutions International AB Recent Development

11.3 Avaya Inc.

11.3.1 Avaya Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Avaya Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Avaya Inc. Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.3.4 Avaya Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Avaya Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Google Inc.

11.4.1 Google Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Google Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Google Inc. Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.4.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Corporation Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Microsoft Corporation

11.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.6.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Nuance Communications, Inc.

11.7.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Nuance Communications, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Nuance Communications, Inc. Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.7.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 Oracle Corporation

11.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Oracle Corporation Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

11.9 SAP SE

11.9.1 SAP SE Company Details

11.9.2 SAP SE Business Overview

11.9.3 SAP SE Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.9.4 SAP SE Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SAP SE Recent Development

11.10 Zendesk, Inc.

11.10.1 Zendesk, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Zendesk, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Zendesk, Inc. Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Introduction

11.10.4 Zendesk, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Zendesk, Inc. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details