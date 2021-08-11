Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Risk Factors, Economic Fluctuations, Drivers In Future Analysis By 2027|ABB, AT&T, Europe Mobile

“Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application.The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Intelligent City (Smart City) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market.

The research report on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Intelligent City (Smart City) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Intelligent City (Smart City) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Intelligent City (Smart City) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Leading Players

ABB, AT&T, Europe Mobile, Cisco, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, NTT Communications, Oracle, Siemens, Google, GE, Verizon Communications, Vodafone, Accenture, Ericsson, HP, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Telefonica, Toshiba, Enjoyor, COSCO Shipping Technology, Beijing eGOVA, Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent, Wonders Information, Digital China Group, Alcatel-Lucent

Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Intelligent City (Smart City) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Intelligent City (Smart City) Segmentation by Product

Intelligent Transportation

Medical Wisdom

Smart Home

Intelligent Tourism

Intelligence Community

Intelligent Security

Wisdom Green

Wisdom Logistics

Smart Education

Other

Intelligent City (Smart City) Segmentation by Application

Governance

Building

Environmental Solution

Utilities

Transportation

Healthcare

Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market?

How will the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Intelligent City (Smart City) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Intelligent City (Smart City)

1.1 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent City (Smart City) Product Scope

1.1.2 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Intelligent Transportation

2.5 Medical Wisdom

2.6 Smart Home

2.7 Intelligent Tourism

2.8 Intelligence Community

2.9 Intelligent Security

2.10 Wisdom Green

2.11 Wisdom Logistics

2.12 Smart Education 3 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Governance

3.5 Building

3.6 Environmental Solution

3.7 Utilities

3.8 Transportation

3.9 Healthcare

3.10 Other 4 Intelligent City (Smart City) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intelligent City (Smart City) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Intelligent City (Smart City) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intelligent City (Smart City) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intelligent City (Smart City) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business

5.1.3 ABB Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 AT&T

5.2.1 AT&T Profile

5.2.2 AT&T Main Business

5.2.3 AT&T Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AT&T Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.3 Europe Mobile

5.5.1 Europe Mobile Profile

5.3.2 Europe Mobile Main Business

5.3.3 Europe Mobile Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Europe Mobile Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.4 Cisco

5.4.1 Cisco Profile

5.4.2 Cisco Main Business

5.4.3 Cisco Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cisco Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.5 Hitachi

5.5.1 Hitachi Profile

5.5.2 Hitachi Main Business

5.5.3 Hitachi Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hitachi Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

5.6 Honeywell

5.6.1 Honeywell Profile

5.6.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.6.3 Honeywell Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Honeywell Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.7 Huawei

5.7.1 Huawei Profile

5.7.2 Huawei Main Business

5.7.3 Huawei Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Huawei Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.8 IBM

5.8.1 IBM Profile

5.8.2 IBM Main Business

5.8.3 IBM Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 IBM Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.9 NTT Communications

5.9.1 NTT Communications Profile

5.9.2 NTT Communications Main Business

5.9.3 NTT Communications Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NTT Communications Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 NTT Communications Recent Developments

5.10 Oracle

5.10.1 Oracle Profile

5.10.2 Oracle Main Business

5.10.3 Oracle Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oracle Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.11 Siemens

5.11.1 Siemens Profile

5.11.2 Siemens Main Business

5.11.3 Siemens Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Siemens Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.12 Google

5.12.1 Google Profile

5.12.2 Google Main Business

5.12.3 Google Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Google Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Google Recent Developments

5.13 GE

5.13.1 GE Profile

5.13.2 GE Main Business

5.13.3 GE Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 GE Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 GE Recent Developments

5.14 Verizon Communications

5.14.1 Verizon Communications Profile

5.14.2 Verizon Communications Main Business

5.14.3 Verizon Communications Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Verizon Communications Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Verizon Communications Recent Developments

5.15 Vodafone

5.15.1 Vodafone Profile

5.15.2 Vodafone Main Business

5.15.3 Vodafone Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Vodafone Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Vodafone Recent Developments

5.16 Accenture

5.16.1 Accenture Profile

5.16.2 Accenture Main Business

5.16.3 Accenture Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Accenture Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.17 Ericsson

5.17.1 Ericsson Profile

5.17.2 Ericsson Main Business

5.17.3 Ericsson Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Ericsson Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.18 HP

5.18.1 HP Profile

5.18.2 HP Main Business

5.18.3 HP Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 HP Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 HP Recent Developments

5.19 Microsoft

5.19.1 Microsoft Profile

5.19.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.19.3 Microsoft Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Microsoft Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.20 Schneider Electric

5.20.1 Schneider Electric Profile

5.20.2 Schneider Electric Main Business

5.20.3 Schneider Electric Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Schneider Electric Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

5.21 Telefonica

5.21.1 Telefonica Profile

5.21.2 Telefonica Main Business

5.21.3 Telefonica Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Telefonica Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Telefonica Recent Developments

5.22 Toshiba

5.22.1 Toshiba Profile

5.22.2 Toshiba Main Business

5.22.3 Toshiba Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Toshiba Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.23 Enjoyor

5.23.1 Enjoyor Profile

5.23.2 Enjoyor Main Business

5.23.3 Enjoyor Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Enjoyor Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Enjoyor Recent Developments

5.24 COSCO Shipping Technology

5.24.1 COSCO Shipping Technology Profile

5.24.2 COSCO Shipping Technology Main Business

5.24.3 COSCO Shipping Technology Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 COSCO Shipping Technology Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 COSCO Shipping Technology Recent Developments

5.25 Beijing eGOVA

5.25.1 Beijing eGOVA Profile

5.25.2 Beijing eGOVA Main Business

5.25.3 Beijing eGOVA Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Beijing eGOVA Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Beijing eGOVA Recent Developments

5.26 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group

5.26.1 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Profile

5.26.2 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Main Business

5.26.3 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Recent Developments

5.27 Zhejiang Dahua Technology

5.27.1 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Profile

5.27.2 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Main Business

5.27.3 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Recent Developments

5.28 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent

5.28.1 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Profile

5.28.2 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Main Business

5.28.3 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Recent Developments

5.29 Wonders Information

5.29.1 Wonders Information Profile

5.29.2 Wonders Information Main Business

5.29.3 Wonders Information Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Wonders Information Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Wonders Information Recent Developments

5.30 Digital China Group

5.30.1 Digital China Group Profile

5.30.2 Digital China Group Main Business

5.30.3 Digital China Group Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 Digital China Group Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.30.5 Digital China Group Recent Developments

5.31 Alcatel-Lucent

5.31.1 Alcatel-Lucent Profile

5.31.2 Alcatel-Lucent Main Business

5.31.3 Alcatel-Lucent Intelligent City (Smart City) Products, Services and Solutions

5.31.4 Alcatel-Lucent Intelligent City (Smart City) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.31.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Dynamics

11.1 Intelligent City (Smart City) Industry Trends

11.2 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Drivers

11.3 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Challenges

11.4 Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

