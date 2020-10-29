Intelligent Automation Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: , IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, DTN, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus Intelligent Automation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Intelligent Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Intelligent Automation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Intelligent Automation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Intelligent Automation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, DTN, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus Intelligent Automation Market Segment by Product Type: , Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics Intelligent Automation Market Segment by Application: , Agriculture, Equipment, Cyber Security, Automotive, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Intelligent Automation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Intelligent Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Automation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Automation market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligent Automation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Machine Learning

1.4.3 Computer Vision

1.4.4 Predictive Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Equipment

1.5.4 Cyber Security

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Intelligent Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Intelligent Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Intelligent Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Intelligent Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Intelligent Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Automation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Intelligent Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Intelligent Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Intelligent Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Intelligent Automation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Intelligent Automation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intelligent Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intelligent Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Intelligent Automation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Intelligent Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Intelligent Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Intelligent Automation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Intelligent Automation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Intelligent Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Intelligent Automation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Intelligent Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Intelligent Automation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Intelligent Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Intelligent Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Intelligent Automation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Intelligent Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Intelligent Automation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Intel

13.2.1 Intel Company Details

13.2.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Intel Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Intel Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Intel Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 SAP

13.4.1 SAP Company Details

13.4.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SAP Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.4.4 SAP Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SAP Recent Development

13.5 Agribotix

13.5.1 Agribotix Company Details

13.5.2 Agribotix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Agribotix Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.5.4 Agribotix Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Agribotix Recent Development

13.6 The Climate Corporation

13.6.1 The Climate Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 The Climate Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 The Climate Corporation Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.6.4 The Climate Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Taranis

13.7.1 Taranis Company Details

13.7.2 Taranis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Taranis Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.7.4 Taranis Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Taranis Recent Development

13.8 aWhere

13.8.1 aWhere Company Details

13.8.2 aWhere Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 aWhere Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.8.4 aWhere Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 aWhere Recent Development

13.9 Precision Hawk

13.9.1 Precision Hawk Company Details

13.9.2 Precision Hawk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Precision Hawk Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.9.4 Precision Hawk Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Precision Hawk Recent Development

13.10 Granular

13.10.1 Granular Company Details

13.10.2 Granular Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Granular Intelligent Automation Introduction

13.10.4 Granular Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Granular Recent Development

13.11 Prospera Technologies

10.11.1 Prospera Technologies Company Details

10.11.2 Prospera Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Prospera Technologies Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.11.4 Prospera Technologies Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Prospera Technologies Recent Development

13.12 DTN

10.12.1 DTN Company Details

10.12.2 DTN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 DTN Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.12.4 DTN Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 DTN Recent Development

13.13 Resson

10.13.1 Resson Company Details

10.13.2 Resson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Resson Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.13.4 Resson Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Resson Recent Development

13.14 Vision Robotics

10.14.1 Vision Robotics Company Details

10.14.2 Vision Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Vision Robotics Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.14.4 Vision Robotics Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Vision Robotics Recent Development

13.15 Harvest Croo Robotics

10.15.1 Harvest Croo Robotics Company Details

10.15.2 Harvest Croo Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Harvest Croo Robotics Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.15.4 Harvest Croo Robotics Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Harvest Croo Robotics Recent Development

13.16 CropX

10.16.1 CropX Company Details

10.16.2 CropX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 CropX Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.16.4 CropX Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 CropX Recent Development

13.17 John Deere

10.17.1 John Deere Company Details

10.17.2 John Deere Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 John Deere Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.17.4 John Deere Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 John Deere Recent Development

13.18 Gamaya

10.18.1 Gamaya Company Details

10.18.2 Gamaya Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Gamaya Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.18.4 Gamaya Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Gamaya Recent Development

13.19 Cainthus

10.19.1 Cainthus Company Details

10.19.2 Cainthus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Cainthus Intelligent Automation Introduction

10.19.4 Cainthus Revenue in Intelligent Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Cainthus Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

