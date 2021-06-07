Intelligent Automation Market Complete Competitive Analysis and Detailed Geographical Study 2021 – 2027|Intel, Microsoft, SAP

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intelligent Automation market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Automation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Automation report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intelligent Automation Market Research Report: , IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, DTN, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus

Global Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation by Product: Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics by Application

this report covers the following segments

Agriculture

Equipment

Cyber Security

Automotive

Others

The Intelligent Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories: product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. The report highlights the prospective region in the regional analysis, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Intelligent Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Automation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Automation market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Intelligent Automation

1.1 Intelligent Automation Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent Automation Product Scope

1.1.2 Intelligent Automation Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Intelligent Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Intelligent Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Intelligent Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Intelligent Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Intelligent Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Automation Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Intelligent Automation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Intelligent Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intelligent Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Machine Learning

2.5 Computer Vision

2.6 Predictive Analytics 3 Intelligent Automation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Intelligent Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intelligent Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Agriculture

3.5 Equipment

3.6 Cyber Security

3.7 Automotive

3.8 Others 4 Intelligent Automation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intelligent Automation Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intelligent Automation as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Intelligent Automation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intelligent Automation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intelligent Automation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intelligent Automation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Intel

5.2.1 Intel Profile

5.2.2 Intel Main Business

5.2.3 Intel Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intel Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft

5.5.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.4 SAP

5.4.1 SAP Profile

5.4.2 SAP Main Business

5.4.3 SAP Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.5 Agribotix

5.5.1 Agribotix Profile

5.5.2 Agribotix Main Business

5.5.3 Agribotix Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Agribotix Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Agribotix Recent Developments

5.6 The Climate Corporation

5.6.1 The Climate Corporation Profile

5.6.2 The Climate Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 The Climate Corporation Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 The Climate Corporation Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 Taranis

5.7.1 Taranis Profile

5.7.2 Taranis Main Business

5.7.3 Taranis Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Taranis Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Taranis Recent Developments

5.8 aWhere

5.8.1 aWhere Profile

5.8.2 aWhere Main Business

5.8.3 aWhere Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 aWhere Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 aWhere Recent Developments

5.9 Precision Hawk

5.9.1 Precision Hawk Profile

5.9.2 Precision Hawk Main Business

5.9.3 Precision Hawk Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Precision Hawk Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Precision Hawk Recent Developments

5.10 Granular

5.10.1 Granular Profile

5.10.2 Granular Main Business

5.10.3 Granular Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Granular Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Granular Recent Developments

5.11 Prospera Technologies

5.11.1 Prospera Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Prospera Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Prospera Technologies Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Prospera Technologies Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Prospera Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 DTN

5.12.1 DTN Profile

5.12.2 DTN Main Business

5.12.3 DTN Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DTN Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 DTN Recent Developments

5.13 Resson

5.13.1 Resson Profile

5.13.2 Resson Main Business

5.13.3 Resson Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Resson Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Resson Recent Developments

5.14 Vision Robotics

5.14.1 Vision Robotics Profile

5.14.2 Vision Robotics Main Business

5.14.3 Vision Robotics Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Vision Robotics Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Vision Robotics Recent Developments

5.15 Harvest Croo Robotics

5.15.1 Harvest Croo Robotics Profile

5.15.2 Harvest Croo Robotics Main Business

5.15.3 Harvest Croo Robotics Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Harvest Croo Robotics Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Harvest Croo Robotics Recent Developments

5.16 CropX

5.16.1 CropX Profile

5.16.2 CropX Main Business

5.16.3 CropX Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 CropX Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 CropX Recent Developments

5.17 John Deere

5.17.1 John Deere Profile

5.17.2 John Deere Main Business

5.17.3 John Deere Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 John Deere Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 John Deere Recent Developments

5.18 Gamaya

5.18.1 Gamaya Profile

5.18.2 Gamaya Main Business

5.18.3 Gamaya Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Gamaya Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Gamaya Recent Developments

5.19 Cainthus

5.19.1 Cainthus Profile

5.19.2 Cainthus Main Business

5.19.3 Cainthus Intelligent Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Cainthus Intelligent Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Cainthus Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Intelligent Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automation Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intelligent Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Intelligent Automation Market Dynamics

11.1 Intelligent Automation Industry Trends

11.2 Intelligent Automation Market Drivers

11.3 Intelligent Automation Market Challenges

11.4 Intelligent Automation Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

