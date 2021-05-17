Intellgent Driving Market: Top players, industry trends, by product type and application, and competitive landscape during the forecast period 2021-2027 | Tesla, Drive.ai, Mobileye, nuTonomy, Innoviz Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Intellgent Driving Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Intellgent Driving data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Intellgent Driving Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Intellgent Driving Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Intellgent Driving Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Intellgent Driving market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Intellgent Driving market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Intellgent Driving market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Tesla, Drive.ai, Mobileye, nuTonomy, Innoviz Technologies, Peloton, SmartDrive, Zoox, Minieye, TuSimple, Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH Market Segment by Product Type:

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous Systems Market Segment by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Intellgent Driving

1.1 Intellgent Driving Market Overview

1.1.1 Intellgent Driving Product Scope

1.1.2 Intellgent Driving Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intellgent Driving Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Intellgent Driving Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Intellgent Driving Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Intellgent Driving Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Intellgent Driving Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Intellgent Driving Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Intellgent Driving Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Intellgent Driving Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Intellgent Driving Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Intellgent Driving Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Intellgent Driving Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intellgent Driving Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Intellgent Driving Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intellgent Driving Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Autonomous Vehicles

2.5 Autonomous Systems 3 Intellgent Driving Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Intellgent Driving Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Intellgent Driving Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intellgent Driving Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Passenger Vehicle

3.5 Commercial Vehicle 4 Intellgent Driving Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intellgent Driving Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intellgent Driving as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Intellgent Driving Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intellgent Driving Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intellgent Driving Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intellgent Driving Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Tesla

5.1.1 Tesla Profile

5.1.2 Tesla Main Business

5.1.3 Tesla Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Tesla Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Tesla Recent Developments

5.2 Drive.ai

5.2.1 Drive.ai Profile

5.2.2 Drive.ai Main Business

5.2.3 Drive.ai Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Drive.ai Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Drive.ai Recent Developments

5.3 Mobileye

5.5.1 Mobileye Profile

5.3.2 Mobileye Main Business

5.3.3 Mobileye Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Mobileye Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 nuTonomy Recent Developments

5.4 nuTonomy

5.4.1 nuTonomy Profile

5.4.2 nuTonomy Main Business

5.4.3 nuTonomy Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 nuTonomy Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 nuTonomy Recent Developments

5.5 Innoviz Technologies

5.5.1 Innoviz Technologies Profile

5.5.2 Innoviz Technologies Main Business

5.5.3 Innoviz Technologies Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Innoviz Technologies Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Innoviz Technologies Recent Developments

5.6 Peloton

5.6.1 Peloton Profile

5.6.2 Peloton Main Business

5.6.3 Peloton Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Peloton Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Peloton Recent Developments

5.7 SmartDrive

5.7.1 SmartDrive Profile

5.7.2 SmartDrive Main Business

5.7.3 SmartDrive Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SmartDrive Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 SmartDrive Recent Developments

5.8 Zoox

5.8.1 Zoox Profile

5.8.2 Zoox Main Business

5.8.3 Zoox Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Zoox Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Zoox Recent Developments

5.9 Minieye

5.9.1 Minieye Profile

5.9.2 Minieye Main Business

5.9.3 Minieye Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Minieye Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Minieye Recent Developments

5.10 TuSimple

5.10.1 TuSimple Profile

5.10.2 TuSimple Main Business

5.10.3 TuSimple Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 TuSimple Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 TuSimple Recent Developments

5.11 Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH

5.11.1 Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH Profile

5.11.2 Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH Main Business

5.11.3 Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH Intellgent Driving Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH Intellgent Driving Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Intellgent Driving Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intellgent Driving Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intellgent Driving Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intellgent Driving Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intellgent Driving Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Intellgent Driving Market Dynamics

11.1 Intellgent Driving Industry Trends

11.2 Intellgent Driving Market Drivers

11.3 Intellgent Driving Market Challenges

11.4 Intellgent Driving Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

