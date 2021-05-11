Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 |Iteris, Inc., Cisco Systems

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market.

The research report on the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Integrated Smart Traffic Control System research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Leading Players

Kapsch Traffic Com AG, Iteris, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, TomTom NV, Siemens AG, EFKON GmbH, SWARCO, Inc., IBM Corporation

Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Segmentation by Product



Traffic Monitoring

Traffic Control

Information Provision Integrated Smart Traffic Control System

Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Segmentation by Application



Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System

Tunnel Management Systems

Road Safety & Security Systems

TMS

Other Based on

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market?

How will the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Traffic Monitoring

1.2.3 Traffic Control

1.2.4 Information Provision 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Freeway Management System

1.3.3 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System

1.3.4 Tunnel Management Systems

1.3.5 Road Safety & Security Systems

1.3.6 TMS

1.3.7 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Revenue 3.4 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Area Served 3.6 Key Players Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Kapsch Traffic Com AG

11.1.1 Kapsch Traffic Com AG Company Details

11.1.2 Kapsch Traffic Com AG Business Overview

11.1.3 Kapsch Traffic Com AG Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.1.4 Kapsch Traffic Com AG Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Kapsch Traffic Com AG Recent Development 11.2 Iteris, Inc.

11.2.1 Iteris, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Iteris, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Iteris, Inc. Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.2.4 Iteris, Inc. Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Iteris, Inc. Recent Development 11.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development 11.4 Thales Group

11.4.1 Thales Group Company Details

11.4.2 Thales Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Thales Group Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.4.4 Thales Group Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Thales Group Recent Development 11.5 Cubic Corporation

11.5.1 Cubic Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Cubic Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 Cubic Corporation Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.5.4 Cubic Corporation Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Cubic Corporation Recent Development 11.6 TomTom NV

11.6.1 TomTom NV Company Details

11.6.2 TomTom NV Business Overview

11.6.3 TomTom NV Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.6.4 TomTom NV Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 TomTom NV Recent Development 11.7 Siemens AG

11.7.1 Siemens AG Company Details

11.7.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

11.7.3 Siemens AG Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.7.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Siemens AG Recent Development 11.8 EFKON GmbH

11.8.1 EFKON GmbH Company Details

11.8.2 EFKON GmbH Business Overview

11.8.3 EFKON GmbH Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.8.4 EFKON GmbH Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 EFKON GmbH Recent Development 11.9 SWARCO, Inc.

11.9.1 SWARCO, Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 SWARCO, Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 SWARCO, Inc. Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.9.4 SWARCO, Inc. Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 SWARCO, Inc. Recent Development 11.10 IBM Corporation

11.10.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 IBM Corporation Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Introduction

11.10.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

