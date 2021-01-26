Insulin Glargine Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Ganlee, Biocon Insulin Glargine,

Insulin glargine, marketed under the names Lantus among others, is a long-acting basal insulin analogue, given once daily to help control the blood sugar level of those with diabetes. It consists of microcrystals that slowly release insulin, giving a long duration of action of 18 to 26 hours, with a “peakless” profile (according to the insulin glargine package insert). Insulin glargine is a long-acting, man-made version of human insulin. Insulin glargine works by replacing the insulin that is normally produced by the body and by helping move sugar from the blood into other body tissues where it is Used for energy. It also stops the liver from producing more sugar. There are two type of Insulin glargine, which are Single Dose Vial and Pre-filled Syringe in the market. Considering its function, Insulin glargine is Used to treat type 1 diabetes (condition in which the body does not produce insulin and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood). It is also Used to treat people with type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not Used insulin normally and, therefore, cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood) who need insulin to control their diabetes. We can see that there are just a few companies produce Insulin glargine, the production of them almost approach to 70% of whole market. They have seted plant in Japan, China, German, India, North Americato produce Insulin glargine, and China is the largest plant for Insulin glargine in the world and also the largest consumption country. As the amount of diabetes of increasing of China, the Chinese market will be bigger than North America. The Industry is affected by the economic development level and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to care about personal health, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Insulin glargine will increase.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Insulin Glargine Market The global Insulin Glargine market size is projected to reach US$ 8150 million by 2026, from US$ 6441 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Insulin Glargine Scope and Segment Insulin Glargine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insulin Glargine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Sanofi-Aventis, Ganlee, Biocon

Insulin Glargine Breakdown Data by Type

Single Dose Vial, Pre-filled Syringe

Insulin Glargine Breakdown Data by Application

Treat Type2 Diabetes, Treat Type1 Diabetes Regional and Country-level Analysis The Insulin Glargine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Insulin Glargine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Insulin Glargine Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Insulin Glargine Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Insulin Glargine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Dose Vial

1.4.3 Pre-filled Syringe 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Insulin Glargine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Treat Type2 Diabetes

1.3.3 Treat Type1 Diabetes 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Insulin Glargine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Insulin Glargine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Insulin Glargine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Insulin Glargine Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Insulin Glargine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Insulin Glargine Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Insulin Glargine Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Insulin Glargine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Insulin Glargine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Insulin Glargine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Insulin Glargine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Insulin Glargine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insulin Glargine Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Insulin Glargine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Insulin Glargine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Insulin Glargine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insulin Glargine Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Insulin Glargine Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Insulin Glargine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Insulin Glargine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Insulin Glargine Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Insulin Glargine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Insulin Glargine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Insulin Glargine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Insulin Glargine Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Insulin Glargine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Insulin Glargine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Insulin Glargine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Insulin Glargine Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Insulin Glargine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Insulin Glargine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Insulin Glargine Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Insulin Glargine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Insulin Glargine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Insulin Glargine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Insulin Glargine Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Insulin Glargine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Insulin Glargine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Insulin Glargine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Insulin Glargine Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Insulin Glargine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Insulin Glargine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Insulin Glargine Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Insulin Glargine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Insulin Glargine Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Insulin Glargine Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Insulin Glargine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Insulin Glargine Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Insulin Glargine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Insulin Glargine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Insulin Glargine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Insulin Glargine Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Insulin Glargine Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Insulin Glargine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Insulin Glargine Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Insulin Glargine Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Insulin Glargine Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Insulin Glargine Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Glargine Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Insulin Glargine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Insulin Glargine Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Insulin Glargine Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Insulin Glargine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Insulin Glargine Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Insulin Glargine Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Insulin Glargine Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Insulin Glargine Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Glargine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Sanofi-Aventis

11.1.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sanofi-Aventis Overview

11.1.3 Sanofi-Aventis Insulin Glargine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Sanofi-Aventis Insulin Glargine Product Description

11.1.5 Sanofi-Aventis Related Developments 11.2 Ganlee

11.2.1 Ganlee Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ganlee Overview

11.2.3 Ganlee Insulin Glargine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ganlee Insulin Glargine Product Description

11.2.5 Ganlee Related Developments 11.3 Biocon

11.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information

11.3.2 Biocon Overview

11.3.3 Biocon Insulin Glargine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Biocon Insulin Glargine Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Insulin Glargine Production Mode & Process 12.4 Insulin Glargine Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Insulin Glargine Sales Channels

12.4.2 Insulin Glargine Distributors 12.5 Insulin Glargine Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Insulin Glargine Industry Trends 13.2 Insulin Glargine Market Drivers 13.3 Insulin Glargine Market Challenges 13.4 Insulin Glargine Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Insulin Glargine Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

