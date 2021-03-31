Insulating Glass Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | AGC (US), Guardian Industries (US), Saint-Gobain (FR)

“
The report titled Global Insulating Glass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Insulating Glass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Insulating Glass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Insulating Glass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Insulating Glass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Insulating Glass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insulating Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insulating Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insulating Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insulating Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insulating Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insulating Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AGC (US), Guardian Industries (US), Saint-Gobain (FR), PPG (FR), Trulite (US), NSG Group (JPN), Glaz-Tech Industries Inc, CARDINAL, Sedak, Hartung Glass Industries, VIRACON, Oldcastle, CSG HOLDING, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, JIN JING GROUP, Xinyi Glass (CHN), Hehe Science (CHN), QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN), Fuyao GROUP (CHN), Grandglass
Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional Insulating Glass Units
Low-E Insulating Glass Units
Traditional Reflective Insulating Glass Units
Market Segmentation by Application: Structural Glazing Applications
Non-Structural Applications
The Insulating Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insulating Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insulating Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Insulating Glass market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Insulating Glass industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Insulating Glass market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Insulating Glass market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Insulating Glass market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Insulating Glass Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Conventional Insulating Glass Units
1.2.3 Low-E Insulating Glass Units
1.2.4 Traditional Reflective Insulating Glass Units
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Structural Glazing Applications
1.3.3 Non-Structural Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Insulating Glass Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Insulating Glass Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Insulating Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Insulating Glass Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Insulating Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Insulating Glass Industry Trends
2.4.2 Insulating Glass Market Drivers
2.4.3 Insulating Glass Market Challenges
2.4.4 Insulating Glass Market Restraints
3 Global Insulating Glass Sales
3.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Insulating Glass Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Insulating Glass Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Insulating Glass Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Insulating Glass Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Insulating Glass Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Insulating Glass Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Insulating Glass Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Insulating Glass Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Insulating Glass Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Insulating Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insulating Glass Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Insulating Glass Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Insulating Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insulating Glass Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Insulating Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Insulating Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Insulating Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Insulating Glass Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Insulating Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Insulating Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Insulating Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Insulating Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Insulating Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Insulating Glass Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Insulating Glass Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Insulating Glass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Insulating Glass Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Insulating Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Insulating Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Insulating Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Insulating Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Insulating Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Insulating Glass Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Insulating Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Insulating Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Insulating Glass Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Insulating Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Insulating Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Insulating Glass Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Insulating Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Insulating Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Insulating Glass Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Insulating Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Insulating Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Insulating Glass Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Insulating Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Insulating Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Insulating Glass Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Insulating Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Insulating Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Insulating Glass Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Insulating Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Insulating Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Insulating Glass Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Insulating Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Insulating Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Insulating Glass Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Insulating Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Insulating Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Insulating Glass Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Insulating Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Insulating Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Insulating Glass Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Insulating Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Insulating Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Insulating Glass Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Insulating Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Insulating Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Insulating Glass Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Insulating Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Insulating Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AGC (US)
12.1.1 AGC (US) Corporation Information
12.1.2 AGC (US) Overview
12.1.3 AGC (US) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 AGC (US) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.1.5 AGC (US) Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 AGC (US) Recent Developments
12.2 Guardian Industries (US)
12.2.1 Guardian Industries (US) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Guardian Industries (US) Overview
12.2.3 Guardian Industries (US) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Guardian Industries (US) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.2.5 Guardian Industries (US) Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Guardian Industries (US) Recent Developments
12.3 Saint-Gobain (FR)
12.3.1 Saint-Gobain (FR) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Saint-Gobain (FR) Overview
12.3.3 Saint-Gobain (FR) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Saint-Gobain (FR) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.3.5 Saint-Gobain (FR) Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Saint-Gobain (FR) Recent Developments
12.4 PPG (FR)
12.4.1 PPG (FR) Corporation Information
12.4.2 PPG (FR) Overview
12.4.3 PPG (FR) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 PPG (FR) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.4.5 PPG (FR) Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 PPG (FR) Recent Developments
12.5 Trulite (US)
12.5.1 Trulite (US) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Trulite (US) Overview
12.5.3 Trulite (US) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Trulite (US) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.5.5 Trulite (US) Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Trulite (US) Recent Developments
12.6 NSG Group (JPN)
12.6.1 NSG Group (JPN) Corporation Information
12.6.2 NSG Group (JPN) Overview
12.6.3 NSG Group (JPN) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 NSG Group (JPN) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.6.5 NSG Group (JPN) Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 NSG Group (JPN) Recent Developments
12.7 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc
12.7.1 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Corporation Information
12.7.2 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Overview
12.7.3 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.7.5 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Recent Developments
12.8 CARDINAL
12.8.1 CARDINAL Corporation Information
12.8.2 CARDINAL Overview
12.8.3 CARDINAL Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 CARDINAL Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.8.5 CARDINAL Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 CARDINAL Recent Developments
12.9 Sedak
12.9.1 Sedak Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sedak Overview
12.9.3 Sedak Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sedak Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.9.5 Sedak Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Sedak Recent Developments
12.10 Hartung Glass Industries
12.10.1 Hartung Glass Industries Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hartung Glass Industries Overview
12.10.3 Hartung Glass Industries Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hartung Glass Industries Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.10.5 Hartung Glass Industries Insulating Glass SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Hartung Glass Industries Recent Developments
12.11 VIRACON
12.11.1 VIRACON Corporation Information
12.11.2 VIRACON Overview
12.11.3 VIRACON Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 VIRACON Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.11.5 VIRACON Recent Developments
12.12 Oldcastle
12.12.1 Oldcastle Corporation Information
12.12.2 Oldcastle Overview
12.12.3 Oldcastle Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Oldcastle Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.12.5 Oldcastle Recent Developments
12.13 CSG HOLDING
12.13.1 CSG HOLDING Corporation Information
12.13.2 CSG HOLDING Overview
12.13.3 CSG HOLDING Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 CSG HOLDING Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.13.5 CSG HOLDING Recent Developments
12.14 Yaohua Pilkington Glass
12.14.1 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Corporation Information
12.14.2 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Overview
12.14.3 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.14.5 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Recent Developments
12.15 JIN JING GROUP
12.15.1 JIN JING GROUP Corporation Information
12.15.2 JIN JING GROUP Overview
12.15.3 JIN JING GROUP Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 JIN JING GROUP Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.15.5 JIN JING GROUP Recent Developments
12.16 Xinyi Glass (CHN)
12.16.1 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Corporation Information
12.16.2 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Overview
12.16.3 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.16.5 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Recent Developments
12.17 Hehe Science (CHN)
12.17.1 Hehe Science (CHN) Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hehe Science (CHN) Overview
12.17.3 Hehe Science (CHN) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Hehe Science (CHN) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.17.5 Hehe Science (CHN) Recent Developments
12.18 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN)
12.18.1 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Corporation Information
12.18.2 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Overview
12.18.3 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.18.5 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Recent Developments
12.19 Fuyao GROUP (CHN)
12.19.1 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Corporation Information
12.19.2 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Overview
12.19.3 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.19.5 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Recent Developments
12.20 Grandglass
12.20.1 Grandglass Corporation Information
12.20.2 Grandglass Overview
12.20.3 Grandglass Insulating Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Grandglass Insulating Glass Products and Services
12.20.5 Grandglass Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Insulating Glass Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Insulating Glass Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Insulating Glass Production Mode & Process
13.4 Insulating Glass Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Insulating Glass Sales Channels
13.4.2 Insulating Glass Distributors
13.5 Insulating Glass Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
