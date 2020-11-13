Insulating Glass Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| AGC (US), Guardian Industries (US), Saint-Gobain (FR), PPG (FR)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Insulating Glass market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Insulating Glass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Insulating Glass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insulating Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insulating Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insulating Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insulating Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insulating Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insulating Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Insulating Glass Market Research Report: AGC (US), Guardian Industries (US), Saint-Gobain (FR), PPG (FR), Trulite (US), NSG Group (JPN), Glaz-Tech Industries Inc, CARDINAL, Sedak, Hartung Glass Industries, VIRACON, Oldcastle, CSG HOLDING, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, JIN JING GROUP, Xinyi Glass (CHN), Hehe Science (CHN), QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN), Fuyao GROUP (CHN), Grandglass

Types: Conventional Insulating Glass Units

Low-E Insulating Glass Units

Traditional Reflective Insulating Glass Units



Applications: Structural Glazing Applications

Non-Structural Applications



The Insulating Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insulating Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insulating Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Insulating Glass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Insulating Glass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Insulating Glass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Insulating Glass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Insulating Glass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insulating Glass Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Insulating Glass Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Conventional Insulating Glass Units

1.4.3 Low-E Insulating Glass Units

1.4.4 Traditional Reflective Insulating Glass Units

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Structural Glazing Applications

1.5.3 Non-Structural Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Insulating Glass Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Insulating Glass Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Insulating Glass, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Insulating Glass Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Insulating Glass Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Insulating Glass Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Insulating Glass Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Insulating Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Insulating Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Insulating Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Insulating Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Insulating Glass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Insulating Glass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insulating Glass Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Insulating Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Insulating Glass Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Insulating Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Insulating Glass Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Insulating Glass Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Insulating Glass Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Insulating Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Insulating Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Insulating Glass Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Insulating Glass Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Insulating Glass Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Insulating Glass by Country

6.1.1 North America Insulating Glass Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Insulating Glass Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Insulating Glass by Country

7.1.1 Europe Insulating Glass Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Insulating Glass Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Insulating Glass by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Insulating Glass Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Insulating Glass Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AGC (US)

11.1.1 AGC (US) Corporation Information

11.1.2 AGC (US) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 AGC (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AGC (US) Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.1.5 AGC (US) Related Developments

11.2 Guardian Industries (US)

11.2.1 Guardian Industries (US) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Guardian Industries (US) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Guardian Industries (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Guardian Industries (US) Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.2.5 Guardian Industries (US) Related Developments

11.3 Saint-Gobain (FR)

11.3.1 Saint-Gobain (FR) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Saint-Gobain (FR) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Saint-Gobain (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Saint-Gobain (FR) Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.3.5 Saint-Gobain (FR) Related Developments

11.4 PPG (FR)

11.4.1 PPG (FR) Corporation Information

11.4.2 PPG (FR) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 PPG (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 PPG (FR) Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.4.5 PPG (FR) Related Developments

11.5 Trulite (US)

11.5.1 Trulite (US) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Trulite (US) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Trulite (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Trulite (US) Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.5.5 Trulite (US) Related Developments

11.6 NSG Group (JPN)

11.6.1 NSG Group (JPN) Corporation Information

11.6.2 NSG Group (JPN) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 NSG Group (JPN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 NSG Group (JPN) Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.6.5 NSG Group (JPN) Related Developments

11.7 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc

11.7.1 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.7.5 Glaz-Tech Industries Inc Related Developments

11.8 CARDINAL

11.8.1 CARDINAL Corporation Information

11.8.2 CARDINAL Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 CARDINAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 CARDINAL Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.8.5 CARDINAL Related Developments

11.9 Sedak

11.9.1 Sedak Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sedak Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Sedak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sedak Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.9.5 Sedak Related Developments

11.10 Hartung Glass Industries

11.10.1 Hartung Glass Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hartung Glass Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Hartung Glass Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hartung Glass Industries Insulating Glass Products Offered

11.10.5 Hartung Glass Industries Related Developments

11.12 Oldcastle

11.12.1 Oldcastle Corporation Information

11.12.2 Oldcastle Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Oldcastle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Oldcastle Products Offered

11.12.5 Oldcastle Related Developments

11.13 CSG HOLDING

11.13.1 CSG HOLDING Corporation Information

11.13.2 CSG HOLDING Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 CSG HOLDING Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CSG HOLDING Products Offered

11.13.5 CSG HOLDING Related Developments

11.14 Yaohua Pilkington Glass

11.14.1 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Corporation Information

11.14.2 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Products Offered

11.14.5 Yaohua Pilkington Glass Related Developments

11.15 JIN JING GROUP

11.15.1 JIN JING GROUP Corporation Information

11.15.2 JIN JING GROUP Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 JIN JING GROUP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 JIN JING GROUP Products Offered

11.15.5 JIN JING GROUP Related Developments

11.16 Xinyi Glass (CHN)

11.16.1 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Products Offered

11.16.5 Xinyi Glass (CHN) Related Developments

11.17 Hehe Science (CHN)

11.17.1 Hehe Science (CHN) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hehe Science (CHN) Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Hehe Science (CHN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Hehe Science (CHN) Products Offered

11.17.5 Hehe Science (CHN) Related Developments

11.18 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN)

11.18.1 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Corporation Information

11.18.2 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Products Offered

11.18.5 QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN) Related Developments

11.19 Fuyao GROUP (CHN)

11.19.1 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Corporation Information

11.19.2 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Products Offered

11.19.5 Fuyao GROUP (CHN) Related Developments

11.20 Grandglass

11.20.1 Grandglass Corporation Information

11.20.2 Grandglass Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Grandglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Grandglass Products Offered

11.20.5 Grandglass Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Insulating Glass Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Insulating Glass Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Insulating Glass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Insulating Glass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Insulating Glass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Insulating Glass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Insulating Glass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Insulating Glass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Insulating Glass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Insulating Glass Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Insulating Glass Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”