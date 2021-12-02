Insulated Panels Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, NCI Building Systems

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Insulated Panels Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insulated Panels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insulated Panels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insulated Panels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insulated Panels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insulated Panels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insulated Panels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, NCI Building Systems, TATA Steel, ArcelorMittal, Romakowski, Lattonedil, Ruukki, Omnis Exteriors Ltd, Silex, Isomec, GCS, Zhongjie, AlShahin, Nucor Building Systems, Tonmat, Marcegaglia, Italpannelli, Alubel, Jingxue, Balex, Dana Group, Multicolor, Zamil Steel, BCOMS, Pioneer India, Panelco

Market Segmentation by Product:

EPS Panels

PUR/PIR Panels

Mineral/Glass Wool Panels

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Others



The Insulated Panels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insulated Panels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insulated Panels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Insulated Panels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insulated Panels

1.2 Insulated Panels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insulated Panels Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 EPS Panels

1.2.3 PUR/PIR Panels

1.2.4 Mineral/Glass Wool Panels

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Insulated Panels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Insulated Panels Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building Wall

1.3.3 Building Roof

1.3.4 Cold Storage

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Insulated Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Insulated Panels Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Insulated Panels Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Insulated Panels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Insulated Panels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Insulated Panels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Insulated Panels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Insulated Panels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insulated Panels Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Insulated Panels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Insulated Panels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Insulated Panels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Insulated Panels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Insulated Panels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Insulated Panels Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Insulated Panels Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Insulated Panels Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Insulated Panels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Insulated Panels Production

3.4.1 North America Insulated Panels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Insulated Panels Production

3.5.1 Europe Insulated Panels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Insulated Panels Production

3.6.1 China Insulated Panels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Insulated Panels Production

3.7.1 Japan Insulated Panels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Insulated Panels Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Insulated Panels Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Insulated Panels Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Insulated Panels Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Insulated Panels Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Insulated Panels Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Insulated Panels Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Insulated Panels Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Insulated Panels Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Insulated Panels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Insulated Panels Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Insulated Panels Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Insulated Panels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kingspan

7.1.1 Kingspan Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kingspan Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kingspan Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kingspan Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kingspan Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Metecno

7.2.1 Metecno Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.2.2 Metecno Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Metecno Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Metecno Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Metecno Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Isopan

7.3.1 Isopan Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.3.2 Isopan Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Isopan Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Isopan Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Isopan Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NCI Building Systems

7.4.1 NCI Building Systems Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.4.2 NCI Building Systems Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NCI Building Systems Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NCI Building Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NCI Building Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TATA Steel

7.5.1 TATA Steel Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.5.2 TATA Steel Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TATA Steel Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TATA Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TATA Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 ArcelorMittal

7.6.1 ArcelorMittal Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.6.2 ArcelorMittal Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.6.3 ArcelorMittal Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Romakowski

7.7.1 Romakowski Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.7.2 Romakowski Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Romakowski Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Romakowski Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Romakowski Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lattonedil

7.8.1 Lattonedil Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lattonedil Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lattonedil Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lattonedil Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lattonedil Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ruukki

7.9.1 Ruukki Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ruukki Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ruukki Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ruukki Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ruukki Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Omnis Exteriors Ltd

7.10.1 Omnis Exteriors Ltd Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.10.2 Omnis Exteriors Ltd Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Omnis Exteriors Ltd Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Omnis Exteriors Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Omnis Exteriors Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Silex

7.11.1 Silex Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.11.2 Silex Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Silex Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Silex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Silex Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Isomec

7.12.1 Isomec Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.12.2 Isomec Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Isomec Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Isomec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Isomec Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 GCS

7.13.1 GCS Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.13.2 GCS Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.13.3 GCS Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 GCS Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 GCS Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Zhongjie

7.14.1 Zhongjie Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhongjie Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Zhongjie Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Zhongjie Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Zhongjie Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 AlShahin

7.15.1 AlShahin Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.15.2 AlShahin Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.15.3 AlShahin Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 AlShahin Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 AlShahin Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Nucor Building Systems

7.16.1 Nucor Building Systems Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nucor Building Systems Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Nucor Building Systems Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Nucor Building Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Nucor Building Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Tonmat

7.17.1 Tonmat Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tonmat Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Tonmat Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Tonmat Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Tonmat Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Marcegaglia

7.18.1 Marcegaglia Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.18.2 Marcegaglia Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Marcegaglia Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Marcegaglia Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Marcegaglia Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Italpannelli

7.19.1 Italpannelli Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.19.2 Italpannelli Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Italpannelli Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Italpannelli Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Italpannelli Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Alubel

7.20.1 Alubel Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.20.2 Alubel Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Alubel Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Alubel Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Alubel Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Jingxue

7.21.1 Jingxue Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.21.2 Jingxue Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Jingxue Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Jingxue Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Jingxue Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Balex

7.22.1 Balex Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.22.2 Balex Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Balex Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Balex Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Balex Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Dana Group

7.23.1 Dana Group Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.23.2 Dana Group Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Dana Group Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Dana Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Dana Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Multicolor

7.24.1 Multicolor Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.24.2 Multicolor Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Multicolor Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Multicolor Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Multicolor Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Zamil Steel

7.25.1 Zamil Steel Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.25.2 Zamil Steel Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Zamil Steel Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Zamil Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Zamil Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 BCOMS

7.26.1 BCOMS Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.26.2 BCOMS Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.26.3 BCOMS Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 BCOMS Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 BCOMS Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Pioneer India

7.27.1 Pioneer India Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.27.2 Pioneer India Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Pioneer India Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Pioneer India Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Pioneer India Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Panelco

7.28.1 Panelco Insulated Panels Corporation Information

7.28.2 Panelco Insulated Panels Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Panelco Insulated Panels Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Panelco Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Panelco Recent Developments/Updates

8 Insulated Panels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Insulated Panels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Insulated Panels

8.4 Insulated Panels Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Insulated Panels Distributors List

9.3 Insulated Panels Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Insulated Panels Industry Trends

10.2 Insulated Panels Growth Drivers

10.3 Insulated Panels Market Challenges

10.4 Insulated Panels Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Insulated Panels by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Insulated Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Insulated Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Insulated Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Insulated Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Insulated Panels

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Insulated Panels by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Insulated Panels by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Insulated Panels by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Insulated Panels by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Insulated Panels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Insulated Panels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Insulated Panels by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Insulated Panels by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

