Insufflator Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | W.O.M, Stryker, Karl Storz

The report titled Global Insufflator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Insufflator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Insufflator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Insufflator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Insufflator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Insufflator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insufflator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insufflator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insufflator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insufflator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insufflator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insufflator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

W.O.M, Stryker, Karl Storz, Richard Wolf, Olympus, B.Braun, Hoya, STERIS, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew, Bracco, CONMED, Northgate Technologies, Shiyin Medical, Arthrex, GIMMI GmbH, Hawk, Tonglu Jingrui, Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Flow Insufflator

Middle Flow Insufflator

Low Flow Insufflator



Market Segmentation by Application:

Laparoscopy

Bariatric Surgery

Heart Surgery

Other Surgery



The Insufflator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insufflator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insufflator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Insufflator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Insufflator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Insufflator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Insufflator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Insufflator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Insufflator Market Overview

1.1 Insufflator Product Scope

1.2 Insufflator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insufflator Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 High Flow Insufflator

1.2.3 Middle Flow Insufflator

1.2.4 Low Flow Insufflator

1.3 Insufflator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Insufflator Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Laparoscopy

1.3.3 Bariatric Surgery

1.3.4 Heart Surgery

1.3.5 Other Surgery

1.4 Insufflator Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Insufflator Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Insufflator Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Insufflator Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Insufflator Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Insufflator Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Insufflator Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Insufflator Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Insufflator Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Insufflator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Insufflator Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Insufflator Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Insufflator Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Insufflator Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Insufflator Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Insufflator Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Insufflator Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Insufflator Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Insufflator Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Insufflator Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Insufflator Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Insufflator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Insufflator as of 2020)

3.4 Global Insufflator Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Insufflator Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Insufflator Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Insufflator Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Insufflator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Insufflator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Insufflator Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Insufflator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Insufflator Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Insufflator Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Insufflator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Insufflator Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Insufflator Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Insufflator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Insufflator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Insufflator Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Insufflator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Insufflator Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Insufflator Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Insufflator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Insufflator Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Insufflator Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Insufflator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Insufflator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Insufflator Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Insufflator Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Insufflator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Insufflator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Insufflator Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Insufflator Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Insufflator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Insufflator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Insufflator Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Insufflator Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Insufflator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Insufflator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Insufflator Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Insufflator Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Insufflator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Insufflator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Insufflator Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Insufflator Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Insufflator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Insufflator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Insufflator Business

12.1 W.O.M

12.1.1 W.O.M Corporation Information

12.1.2 W.O.M Business Overview

12.1.3 W.O.M Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 W.O.M Insufflator Products Offered

12.1.5 W.O.M Recent Development

12.2 Stryker

12.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stryker Business Overview

12.2.3 Stryker Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Stryker Insufflator Products Offered

12.2.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.3 Karl Storz

12.3.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

12.3.2 Karl Storz Business Overview

12.3.3 Karl Storz Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Karl Storz Insufflator Products Offered

12.3.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

12.4 Richard Wolf

12.4.1 Richard Wolf Corporation Information

12.4.2 Richard Wolf Business Overview

12.4.3 Richard Wolf Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Richard Wolf Insufflator Products Offered

12.4.5 Richard Wolf Recent Development

12.5 Olympus

12.5.1 Olympus Corporation Information

12.5.2 Olympus Business Overview

12.5.3 Olympus Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Olympus Insufflator Products Offered

12.5.5 Olympus Recent Development

12.6 B.Braun

12.6.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

12.6.2 B.Braun Business Overview

12.6.3 B.Braun Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 B.Braun Insufflator Products Offered

12.6.5 B.Braun Recent Development

12.7 Hoya

12.7.1 Hoya Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hoya Business Overview

12.7.3 Hoya Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hoya Insufflator Products Offered

12.7.5 Hoya Recent Development

12.8 STERIS

12.8.1 STERIS Corporation Information

12.8.2 STERIS Business Overview

12.8.3 STERIS Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 STERIS Insufflator Products Offered

12.8.5 STERIS Recent Development

12.9 Fujifilm

12.9.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fujifilm Business Overview

12.9.3 Fujifilm Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fujifilm Insufflator Products Offered

12.9.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

12.10 Smith & Nephew

12.10.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

12.10.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview

12.10.3 Smith & Nephew Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Smith & Nephew Insufflator Products Offered

12.10.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

12.11 Bracco

12.11.1 Bracco Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bracco Business Overview

12.11.3 Bracco Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Bracco Insufflator Products Offered

12.11.5 Bracco Recent Development

12.12 CONMED

12.12.1 CONMED Corporation Information

12.12.2 CONMED Business Overview

12.12.3 CONMED Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CONMED Insufflator Products Offered

12.12.5 CONMED Recent Development

12.13 Northgate Technologies

12.13.1 Northgate Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Northgate Technologies Business Overview

12.13.3 Northgate Technologies Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Northgate Technologies Insufflator Products Offered

12.13.5 Northgate Technologies Recent Development

12.14 Shiyin Medical

12.14.1 Shiyin Medical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shiyin Medical Business Overview

12.14.3 Shiyin Medical Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shiyin Medical Insufflator Products Offered

12.14.5 Shiyin Medical Recent Development

12.15 Arthrex

12.15.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

12.15.2 Arthrex Business Overview

12.15.3 Arthrex Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Arthrex Insufflator Products Offered

12.15.5 Arthrex Recent Development

12.16 GIMMI GmbH

12.16.1 GIMMI GmbH Corporation Information

12.16.2 GIMMI GmbH Business Overview

12.16.3 GIMMI GmbH Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 GIMMI GmbH Insufflator Products Offered

12.16.5 GIMMI GmbH Recent Development

12.17 Hawk

12.17.1 Hawk Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hawk Business Overview

12.17.3 Hawk Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hawk Insufflator Products Offered

12.17.5 Hawk Recent Development

12.18 Tonglu Jingrui

12.18.1 Tonglu Jingrui Corporation Information

12.18.2 Tonglu Jingrui Business Overview

12.18.3 Tonglu Jingrui Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Tonglu Jingrui Insufflator Products Offered

12.18.5 Tonglu Jingrui Recent Development

12.19 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment

12.19.1 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Corporation Information

12.19.2 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Business Overview

12.19.3 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Insufflator Products Offered

12.19.5 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Recent Development

13 Insufflator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Insufflator Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Insufflator

13.4 Insufflator Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Insufflator Distributors List

14.3 Insufflator Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Insufflator Market Trends

15.2 Insufflator Drivers

15.3 Insufflator Market Challenges

15.4 Insufflator Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

