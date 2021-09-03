Insufflator Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | W.O.M, Stryker, Karl Storz

“

The report titled Global Insufflator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Insufflator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Insufflator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Insufflator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Insufflator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Insufflator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insufflator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insufflator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insufflator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insufflator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insufflator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insufflator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

W.O.M, Stryker, Karl Storz, Richard Wolf, Olympus, B.Braun, Hoya, STERIS, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew, Bracco, CONMED, Northgate Technologies, Shiyin Medical, Arthrex, GIMMI GmbH, Hawk, Tonglu Jingrui, Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Flow Insufflator

Middle Flow Insufflator

Low Flow Insufflator



Market Segmentation by Application:

Laparoscopy

Bariatric Surgery

Heart Surgery

Other Surgery



The Insufflator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insufflator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insufflator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Insufflator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Insufflator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Insufflator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Insufflator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Insufflator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Insufflator Market Overview

1.1 Insufflator Product Overview

1.2 Insufflator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Flow Insufflator

1.2.2 Middle Flow Insufflator

1.2.3 Low Flow Insufflator

1.3 Global Insufflator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Insufflator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Insufflator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Insufflator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Insufflator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Insufflator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Insufflator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Insufflator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Insufflator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Insufflator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Insufflator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Insufflator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Insufflator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Insufflator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Insufflator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Insufflator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Insufflator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Insufflator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Insufflator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Insufflator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Insufflator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Insufflator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Insufflator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Insufflator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Insufflator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Insufflator by Application

4.1 Insufflator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Laparoscopy

4.1.2 Bariatric Surgery

4.1.3 Heart Surgery

4.1.4 Other Surgery

4.2 Global Insufflator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Insufflator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Insufflator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Insufflator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Insufflator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Insufflator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Insufflator by Country

5.1 North America Insufflator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Insufflator by Country

6.1 Europe Insufflator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Insufflator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Insufflator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Insufflator by Country

8.1 Latin America Insufflator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Insufflator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insufflator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Insufflator Business

10.1 W.O.M

10.1.1 W.O.M Corporation Information

10.1.2 W.O.M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 W.O.M Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 W.O.M Insufflator Products Offered

10.1.5 W.O.M Recent Development

10.2 Stryker

10.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.2.2 Stryker Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Stryker Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Stryker Insufflator Products Offered

10.2.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.3 Karl Storz

10.3.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

10.3.2 Karl Storz Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Karl Storz Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Karl Storz Insufflator Products Offered

10.3.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

10.4 Richard Wolf

10.4.1 Richard Wolf Corporation Information

10.4.2 Richard Wolf Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Richard Wolf Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Richard Wolf Insufflator Products Offered

10.4.5 Richard Wolf Recent Development

10.5 Olympus

10.5.1 Olympus Corporation Information

10.5.2 Olympus Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Olympus Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Olympus Insufflator Products Offered

10.5.5 Olympus Recent Development

10.6 B.Braun

10.6.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

10.6.2 B.Braun Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 B.Braun Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 B.Braun Insufflator Products Offered

10.6.5 B.Braun Recent Development

10.7 Hoya

10.7.1 Hoya Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hoya Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hoya Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hoya Insufflator Products Offered

10.7.5 Hoya Recent Development

10.8 STERIS

10.8.1 STERIS Corporation Information

10.8.2 STERIS Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 STERIS Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 STERIS Insufflator Products Offered

10.8.5 STERIS Recent Development

10.9 Fujifilm

10.9.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fujifilm Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fujifilm Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fujifilm Insufflator Products Offered

10.9.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

10.10 Smith & Nephew

10.10.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

10.10.2 Smith & Nephew Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Smith & Nephew Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Smith & Nephew Insufflator Products Offered

10.10.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

10.11 Bracco

10.11.1 Bracco Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bracco Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bracco Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bracco Insufflator Products Offered

10.11.5 Bracco Recent Development

10.12 CONMED

10.12.1 CONMED Corporation Information

10.12.2 CONMED Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CONMED Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CONMED Insufflator Products Offered

10.12.5 CONMED Recent Development

10.13 Northgate Technologies

10.13.1 Northgate Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Northgate Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Northgate Technologies Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Northgate Technologies Insufflator Products Offered

10.13.5 Northgate Technologies Recent Development

10.14 Shiyin Medical

10.14.1 Shiyin Medical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shiyin Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shiyin Medical Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shiyin Medical Insufflator Products Offered

10.14.5 Shiyin Medical Recent Development

10.15 Arthrex

10.15.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

10.15.2 Arthrex Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Arthrex Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Arthrex Insufflator Products Offered

10.15.5 Arthrex Recent Development

10.16 GIMMI GmbH

10.16.1 GIMMI GmbH Corporation Information

10.16.2 GIMMI GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 GIMMI GmbH Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 GIMMI GmbH Insufflator Products Offered

10.16.5 GIMMI GmbH Recent Development

10.17 Hawk

10.17.1 Hawk Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Hawk Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Hawk Insufflator Products Offered

10.17.5 Hawk Recent Development

10.18 Tonglu Jingrui

10.18.1 Tonglu Jingrui Corporation Information

10.18.2 Tonglu Jingrui Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Tonglu Jingrui Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Tonglu Jingrui Insufflator Products Offered

10.18.5 Tonglu Jingrui Recent Development

10.19 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment

10.19.1 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Insufflator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Insufflator Products Offered

10.19.5 Hangzhou Kangyou Medical Equipment Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Insufflator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Insufflator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Insufflator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Insufflator Distributors

12.3 Insufflator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”