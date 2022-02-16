Insufflation Devices Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2028 | Ethicon, Medtronic, Karl Storz

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Insufflation Devices Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insufflation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insufflation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insufflation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insufflation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insufflation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insufflation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ethicon, Medtronic, Karl Storz, Olympus, Applied Medical, Richard Wolf, Bayer AG, Stryker, B. Braun Aesculap, ERBE, LiNA Medical, ConMed, Microline Surgical, Apollo Endosurgery

Market Segmentation by Product:

Disposable Insufflation Devices

Reusable Insufflation Devices

Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Clinic

The Insufflation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insufflation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insufflation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insufflation Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Global Insufflation Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Insufflation Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Insufflation Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Insufflation Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Insufflation Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Insufflation Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Insufflation Devices Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Insufflation Devices Industry Trends

1.5.2 Insufflation Devices Market Drivers

1.5.3 Insufflation Devices Market Challenges

1.5.4 Insufflation Devices Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Insufflation Devices Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Disposable Insufflation Devices

2.1.2 Reusable Insufflation Devices

2.2 Global Insufflation Devices Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Insufflation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Insufflation Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Insufflation Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Insufflation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Insufflation Devices Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.2 Global Insufflation Devices Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Insufflation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Insufflation Devices Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Insufflation Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Insufflation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Insufflation Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Insufflation Devices Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Insufflation Devices Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Insufflation Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Insufflation Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Insufflation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Insufflation Devices Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Insufflation Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Insufflation Devices in 2021

4.2.3 Global Insufflation Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Insufflation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Insufflation Devices Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Insufflation Devices Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Insufflation Devices Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Insufflation Devices Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Insufflation Devices Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Insufflation Devices Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Insufflation Devices Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Insufflation Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Insufflation Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Insufflation Devices Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Insufflation Devices Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Insufflation Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Insufflation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Insufflation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Insufflation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Insufflation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Insufflation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Insufflation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Insufflation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Insufflation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Insufflation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Insufflation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ethicon

7.1.1 Ethicon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ethicon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ethicon Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ethicon Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.1.5 Ethicon Recent Development

7.2 Medtronic

7.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Medtronic Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Medtronic Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.3 Karl Storz

7.3.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

7.3.2 Karl Storz Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Karl Storz Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Karl Storz Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.3.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

7.4 Olympus

7.4.1 Olympus Corporation Information

7.4.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Olympus Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Olympus Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.4.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.5 Applied Medical

7.5.1 Applied Medical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Applied Medical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Applied Medical Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Applied Medical Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.5.5 Applied Medical Recent Development

7.6 Richard Wolf

7.6.1 Richard Wolf Corporation Information

7.6.2 Richard Wolf Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Richard Wolf Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Richard Wolf Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.6.5 Richard Wolf Recent Development

7.7 Bayer AG

7.7.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bayer AG Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bayer AG Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.7.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

7.8 Stryker

7.8.1 Stryker Corporation Information

7.8.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Stryker Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Stryker Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.8.5 Stryker Recent Development

7.9 B. Braun Aesculap

7.9.1 B. Braun Aesculap Corporation Information

7.9.2 B. Braun Aesculap Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 B. Braun Aesculap Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 B. Braun Aesculap Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.9.5 B. Braun Aesculap Recent Development

7.10 ERBE

7.10.1 ERBE Corporation Information

7.10.2 ERBE Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ERBE Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ERBE Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.10.5 ERBE Recent Development

7.11 LiNA Medical

7.11.1 LiNA Medical Corporation Information

7.11.2 LiNA Medical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LiNA Medical Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LiNA Medical Insufflation Devices Products Offered

7.11.5 LiNA Medical Recent Development

7.12 ConMed

7.12.1 ConMed Corporation Information

7.12.2 ConMed Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ConMed Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ConMed Products Offered

7.12.5 ConMed Recent Development

7.13 Microline Surgical

7.13.1 Microline Surgical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Microline Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Microline Surgical Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Microline Surgical Products Offered

7.13.5 Microline Surgical Recent Development

7.14 Apollo Endosurgery

7.14.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information

7.14.2 Apollo Endosurgery Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Apollo Endosurgery Insufflation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Apollo Endosurgery Products Offered

7.14.5 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Insufflation Devices Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Insufflation Devices Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Insufflation Devices Distributors

8.3 Insufflation Devices Production Mode & Process

8.4 Insufflation Devices Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Insufflation Devices Sales Channels

8.4.2 Insufflation Devices Distributors

8.5 Insufflation Devices Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”