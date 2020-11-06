Insect Growth Regulator Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Bayer Cropscience AG, DowDuPont, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Syngenta AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Insect Growth Regulator market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Insect Growth Regulator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Insect Growth Regulator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insect Growth Regulator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insect Growth Regulator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insect Growth Regulator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insect Growth Regulator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insect Growth Regulator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insect Growth Regulator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Research Report: Bayer Cropscience AG, DowDuPont, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Syngenta AG, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan), Nufarm Limited, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Central Garden & Pets Co., Valent USA Corporation, Russell IPM Ltd

Types: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics

Anti-juvenile Hormone Agents



Applications: Agricultural

Livestock Pests

Commercial Pest Control



The Insect Growth Regulator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insect Growth Regulator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insect Growth Regulator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Insect Growth Regulator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Insect Growth Regulator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Insect Growth Regulator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Insect Growth Regulator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Insect Growth Regulator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insect Growth Regulator Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Insect Growth Regulator Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

1.4.3 Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics

1.4.4 Anti-juvenile Hormone Agents

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agricultural

1.5.3 Livestock Pests

1.5.4 Commercial Pest Control

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Insect Growth Regulator Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Insect Growth Regulator Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Insect Growth Regulator Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insect Growth Regulator Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Insect Growth Regulator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Insect Growth Regulator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Insect Growth Regulator Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Insect Growth Regulator Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Insect Growth Regulator Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Insect Growth Regulator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Insect Growth Regulator Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Insect Growth Regulator Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Insect Growth Regulator Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Insect Growth Regulator Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Insect Growth Regulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Insect Growth Regulator Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Insect Growth Regulator Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Insect Growth Regulator Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Insect Growth Regulator Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Insect Growth Regulator Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Insect Growth Regulator Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Insect Growth Regulator Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Insect Growth Regulator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Insect Growth Regulator Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Insect Growth Regulator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Insect Growth Regulator Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Insect Growth Regulator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Insect Growth Regulator Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Insect Growth Regulator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Insect Growth Regulator Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Insect Growth Regulator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Insect Growth Regulator Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Insect Growth Regulator Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Insect Growth Regulator Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Insect Growth Regulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Insect Growth Regulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Insect Growth Regulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Insect Growth Regulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bayer Cropscience AG

12.1.1 Bayer Cropscience AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bayer Cropscience AG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bayer Cropscience AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bayer Cropscience AG Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.1.5 Bayer Cropscience AG Recent Development

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

12.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Recent Development

12.4 Syngenta AG

12.4.1 Syngenta AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Syngenta AG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Syngenta AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Syngenta AG Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.4.5 Syngenta AG Recent Development

12.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan)

12.5.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.5.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Recent Development

12.6 Nufarm Limited

12.6.1 Nufarm Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nufarm Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nufarm Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nufarm Limited Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.6.5 Nufarm Limited Recent Development

12.7 Platform Specialty Products Corporation

12.7.1 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.7.5 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Central Garden & Pets Co.

12.8.1 Central Garden & Pets Co. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Central Garden & Pets Co. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Central Garden & Pets Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Central Garden & Pets Co. Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.8.5 Central Garden & Pets Co. Recent Development

12.9 Valent USA Corporation

12.9.1 Valent USA Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Valent USA Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Valent USA Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Valent USA Corporation Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.9.5 Valent USA Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Russell IPM Ltd

12.10.1 Russell IPM Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 Russell IPM Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Russell IPM Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Russell IPM Ltd Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.10.5 Russell IPM Ltd Recent Development

12.11 Bayer Cropscience AG

12.11.1 Bayer Cropscience AG Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bayer Cropscience AG Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Bayer Cropscience AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Bayer Cropscience AG Insect Growth Regulator Products Offered

12.11.5 Bayer Cropscience AG Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Insect Growth Regulator Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Insect Growth Regulator Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

