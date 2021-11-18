Insect-based Protein Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth- Thailand Unique, Agriprotein Technologies, Proti-Farm

Complete study of the global Insect-based Protein market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Insect-based Protein industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Insect-based Protein production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Crickets, Black Soldier Flies, Mealworms, Others Segment by Application , Food and Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Thailand Unique, Agriprotein Technologies, Proti-Farm, EnviroFlight, Entomo Farms, Nordic Insect, Kreca Ento-Food, CRIK Nutrition, Exo Protein, Deli Bugs, Hopper Foods, Kric8

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Crickets

1.2.3 Black Soldier Flies

1.2.4 Mealworms

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Animal Nutrition

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Insect-based Protein Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Insect-based Protein Industry Trends

2.5.1 Insect-based Protein Market Trends

2.5.2 Insect-based Protein Market Drivers

2.5.3 Insect-based Protein Market Challenges

2.5.4 Insect-based Protein Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Insect-based Protein Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Insect-based Protein Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Insect-based Protein by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Insect-based Protein Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Insect-based Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Insect-based Protein as of 2020)

3.4 Global Insect-based Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Insect-based Protein Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Insect-based Protein Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Insect-based Protein Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Insect-based Protein Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Insect-based Protein Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Insect-based Protein Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Insect-based Protein Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Insect-based Protein Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Insect-based Protein Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Insect-based Protein Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Insect-based Protein Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Insect-based Protein Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Insect-based Protein Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Insect-based Protein Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Insect-based Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Insect-based Protein Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Insect-based Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Insect-based Protein Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Insect-based Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Insect-based Protein Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Insect-based Protein Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Insect-based Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Insect-based Protein Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Insect-based Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Insect-based Protein Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Insect-based Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Insect-based Protein Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Insect-based Protein Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Insect-based Protein Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Insect-based Protein Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Insect-based Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Insect-based Protein Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Insect-based Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Insect-based Protein Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Insect-based Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Insect-based Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thailand Unique

11.1.1 Thailand Unique Corporation Information

11.1.2 Thailand Unique Overview

11.1.3 Thailand Unique Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Thailand Unique Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.1.5 Thailand Unique Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Thailand Unique Recent Developments

11.2 Agriprotein Technologies

11.2.1 Agriprotein Technologies Corporation Information

11.2.2 Agriprotein Technologies Overview

11.2.3 Agriprotein Technologies Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Agriprotein Technologies Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.2.5 Agriprotein Technologies Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Agriprotein Technologies Recent Developments

11.3 Proti-Farm

11.3.1 Proti-Farm Corporation Information

11.3.2 Proti-Farm Overview

11.3.3 Proti-Farm Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Proti-Farm Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.3.5 Proti-Farm Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Proti-Farm Recent Developments

11.4 EnviroFlight

11.4.1 EnviroFlight Corporation Information

11.4.2 EnviroFlight Overview

11.4.3 EnviroFlight Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 EnviroFlight Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.4.5 EnviroFlight Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 EnviroFlight Recent Developments

11.5 Entomo Farms

11.5.1 Entomo Farms Corporation Information

11.5.2 Entomo Farms Overview

11.5.3 Entomo Farms Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Entomo Farms Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.5.5 Entomo Farms Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Entomo Farms Recent Developments

11.6 Nordic Insect

11.6.1 Nordic Insect Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nordic Insect Overview

11.6.3 Nordic Insect Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Nordic Insect Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.6.5 Nordic Insect Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Nordic Insect Recent Developments

11.7 Kreca Ento-Food

11.7.1 Kreca Ento-Food Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kreca Ento-Food Overview

11.7.3 Kreca Ento-Food Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Kreca Ento-Food Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.7.5 Kreca Ento-Food Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Kreca Ento-Food Recent Developments

11.8 CRIK Nutrition

11.8.1 CRIK Nutrition Corporation Information

11.8.2 CRIK Nutrition Overview

11.8.3 CRIK Nutrition Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 CRIK Nutrition Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.8.5 CRIK Nutrition Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CRIK Nutrition Recent Developments

11.9 Exo Protein

11.9.1 Exo Protein Corporation Information

11.9.2 Exo Protein Overview

11.9.3 Exo Protein Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Exo Protein Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.9.5 Exo Protein Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Exo Protein Recent Developments

11.10 Deli Bugs

11.10.1 Deli Bugs Corporation Information

11.10.2 Deli Bugs Overview

11.10.3 Deli Bugs Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Deli Bugs Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.10.5 Deli Bugs Insect-based Protein SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Deli Bugs Recent Developments

11.11 Hopper Foods

11.11.1 Hopper Foods Corporation Information

11.11.2 Hopper Foods Overview

11.11.3 Hopper Foods Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Hopper Foods Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.11.5 Hopper Foods Recent Developments

11.12 Kric8

11.12.1 Kric8 Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kric8 Overview

11.12.3 Kric8 Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Kric8 Insect-based Protein Products and Services

11.12.5 Kric8 Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Insect-based Protein Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Insect-based Protein Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Insect-based Protein Production Mode & Process

12.4 Insect-based Protein Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Insect-based Protein Sales Channels

12.4.2 Insect-based Protein Distributors

12.5 Insect-based Protein Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

