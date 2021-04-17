Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Albemarle, ICL, BASF

“

The report titled Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Inorganic Flame Retardants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Inorganic Flame Retardants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Albemarle, ICL, BASF, Clariant, Adeka, Daihachi, Teijin, Nihon Seiko, Stahl, Thor, AK Chemtech, Jiangsu Yoke, Shandong Haihua, Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co, Shandong Laiyu, Shandong Taixing, Shandong Brother Technology Co, Taizhou Ruishite, Jiangyin Suli, Hangzhou JLS, Weifang Faretar, Qingyuan Presafer

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)

Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)

Antimony Trioxide (ATO)

Zinc Borate (ZB)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic

Rubber

Textile

Coating

Others



The Inorganic Flame Retardants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Overview

1.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Overview

1.2 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)

1.2.2 Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)

1.2.3 Antimony Trioxide (ATO)

1.2.4 Zinc Borate (ZB)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Inorganic Flame Retardants Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Inorganic Flame Retardants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Inorganic Flame Retardants as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Inorganic Flame Retardants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Inorganic Flame Retardants Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants by Application

4.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plastic

4.1.2 Rubber

4.1.3 Textile

4.1.4 Coating

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants by Country

5.1 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants by Country

6.1 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants by Country

8.1 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Inorganic Flame Retardants Business

10.1 Albemarle

10.1.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

10.1.2 Albemarle Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Albemarle Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Albemarle Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.1.5 Albemarle Recent Development

10.2 ICL

10.2.1 ICL Corporation Information

10.2.2 ICL Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ICL Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Albemarle Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.2.5 ICL Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BASF Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Clariant

10.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.4.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Clariant Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Clariant Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.4.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.5 Adeka

10.5.1 Adeka Corporation Information

10.5.2 Adeka Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Adeka Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Adeka Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.5.5 Adeka Recent Development

10.6 Daihachi

10.6.1 Daihachi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Daihachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Daihachi Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Daihachi Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.6.5 Daihachi Recent Development

10.7 Teijin

10.7.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.7.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Teijin Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Teijin Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.7.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.8 Nihon Seiko

10.8.1 Nihon Seiko Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nihon Seiko Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nihon Seiko Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nihon Seiko Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.8.5 Nihon Seiko Recent Development

10.9 Stahl

10.9.1 Stahl Corporation Information

10.9.2 Stahl Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Stahl Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Stahl Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.9.5 Stahl Recent Development

10.10 Thor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Thor Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Thor Recent Development

10.11 AK Chemtech

10.11.1 AK Chemtech Corporation Information

10.11.2 AK Chemtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 AK Chemtech Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 AK Chemtech Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.11.5 AK Chemtech Recent Development

10.12 Jiangsu Yoke

10.12.1 Jiangsu Yoke Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangsu Yoke Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangsu Yoke Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jiangsu Yoke Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangsu Yoke Recent Development

10.13 Shandong Haihua

10.13.1 Shandong Haihua Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shandong Haihua Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shandong Haihua Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shandong Haihua Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.13.5 Shandong Haihua Recent Development

10.14 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co

10.14.1 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.14.5 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Recent Development

10.15 Shandong Laiyu

10.15.1 Shandong Laiyu Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong Laiyu Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shandong Laiyu Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shandong Laiyu Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong Laiyu Recent Development

10.16 Shandong Taixing

10.16.1 Shandong Taixing Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shandong Taixing Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shandong Taixing Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shandong Taixing Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.16.5 Shandong Taixing Recent Development

10.17 Shandong Brother Technology Co

10.17.1 Shandong Brother Technology Co Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shandong Brother Technology Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shandong Brother Technology Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shandong Brother Technology Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.17.5 Shandong Brother Technology Co Recent Development

10.18 Taizhou Ruishite

10.18.1 Taizhou Ruishite Corporation Information

10.18.2 Taizhou Ruishite Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Taizhou Ruishite Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Taizhou Ruishite Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.18.5 Taizhou Ruishite Recent Development

10.19 Jiangyin Suli

10.19.1 Jiangyin Suli Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jiangyin Suli Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jiangyin Suli Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jiangyin Suli Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.19.5 Jiangyin Suli Recent Development

10.20 Hangzhou JLS

10.20.1 Hangzhou JLS Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hangzhou JLS Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Hangzhou JLS Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Hangzhou JLS Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.20.5 Hangzhou JLS Recent Development

10.21 Weifang Faretar

10.21.1 Weifang Faretar Corporation Information

10.21.2 Weifang Faretar Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Weifang Faretar Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Weifang Faretar Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.21.5 Weifang Faretar Recent Development

10.22 Qingyuan Presafer

10.22.1 Qingyuan Presafer Corporation Information

10.22.2 Qingyuan Presafer Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Qingyuan Presafer Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Qingyuan Presafer Inorganic Flame Retardants Products Offered

10.22.5 Qingyuan Presafer Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Inorganic Flame Retardants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Inorganic Flame Retardants Distributors

12.3 Inorganic Flame Retardants Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

