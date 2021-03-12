Inorganic Flame Retardants Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Albemarle, ICL, BASF, Clariant

“

The report titled Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Inorganic Flame Retardants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Inorganic Flame Retardants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Albemarle, ICL, BASF, Clariant, Adeka, Daihachi, Teijin, Nihon Seiko, Stahl, Thor, AK Chemtech, Jiangsu Yoke, Shandong Haihua, Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co, Shandong Laiyu, Shandong Taixing, Shandong Brother Technology Co, Taizhou Ruishite, Jiangyin Suli, Hangzhou JLS, Weifang Faretar, Qingyuan Presafer

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)

Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)

Antimony Trioxide (ATO)

Zinc Borate (ZB)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic

Rubber

Textile

Coating

Others



The Inorganic Flame Retardants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Inorganic Flame Retardants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Inorganic Flame Retardants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Inorganic Flame Retardants

1.2 Inorganic Flame Retardants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)

1.2.3 Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)

1.2.4 Antimony Trioxide (ATO)

1.2.5 Zinc Borate (ZB)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Inorganic Flame Retardants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Rubber

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Coating

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Inorganic Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Inorganic Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Inorganic Flame Retardants Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Production

3.4.1 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Production

3.5.1 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Inorganic Flame Retardants Production

3.6.1 China Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Inorganic Flame Retardants Production

3.7.1 Japan Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Albemarle

7.1.1 Albemarle Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.1.2 Albemarle Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Albemarle Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Albemarle Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Albemarle Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ICL

7.2.1 ICL Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.2.2 ICL Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ICL Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ICL Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ICL Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Clariant

7.4.1 Clariant Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.4.2 Clariant Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Clariant Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Adeka

7.5.1 Adeka Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.5.2 Adeka Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Adeka Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Adeka Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Adeka Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Daihachi

7.6.1 Daihachi Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.6.2 Daihachi Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Daihachi Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Daihachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Daihachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Teijin

7.7.1 Teijin Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.7.2 Teijin Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Teijin Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nihon Seiko

7.8.1 Nihon Seiko Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nihon Seiko Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nihon Seiko Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nihon Seiko Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nihon Seiko Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Stahl

7.9.1 Stahl Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.9.2 Stahl Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Stahl Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Stahl Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Stahl Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Thor

7.10.1 Thor Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.10.2 Thor Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Thor Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Thor Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Thor Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 AK Chemtech

7.11.1 AK Chemtech Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.11.2 AK Chemtech Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.11.3 AK Chemtech Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 AK Chemtech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 AK Chemtech Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangsu Yoke

7.12.1 Jiangsu Yoke Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Yoke Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangsu Yoke Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Yoke Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangsu Yoke Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shandong Haihua

7.13.1 Shandong Haihua Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shandong Haihua Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shandong Haihua Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shandong Haihua Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shandong Haihua Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co

7.14.1 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shandong Laiyu

7.15.1 Shandong Laiyu Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shandong Laiyu Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shandong Laiyu Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shandong Laiyu Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shandong Laiyu Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Shandong Taixing

7.16.1 Shandong Taixing Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shandong Taixing Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Shandong Taixing Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Shandong Taixing Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Shandong Taixing Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Shandong Brother Technology Co

7.17.1 Shandong Brother Technology Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shandong Brother Technology Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Shandong Brother Technology Co Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Shandong Brother Technology Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Shandong Brother Technology Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Taizhou Ruishite

7.18.1 Taizhou Ruishite Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.18.2 Taizhou Ruishite Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Taizhou Ruishite Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Taizhou Ruishite Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Taizhou Ruishite Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Jiangyin Suli

7.19.1 Jiangyin Suli Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jiangyin Suli Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Jiangyin Suli Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Jiangyin Suli Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Jiangyin Suli Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Hangzhou JLS

7.20.1 Hangzhou JLS Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hangzhou JLS Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Hangzhou JLS Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Hangzhou JLS Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Hangzhou JLS Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Weifang Faretar

7.21.1 Weifang Faretar Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.21.2 Weifang Faretar Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Weifang Faretar Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Weifang Faretar Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Weifang Faretar Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Qingyuan Presafer

7.22.1 Qingyuan Presafer Inorganic Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.22.2 Qingyuan Presafer Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Qingyuan Presafer Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Qingyuan Presafer Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Qingyuan Presafer Recent Developments/Updates

8 Inorganic Flame Retardants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Inorganic Flame Retardants

8.4 Inorganic Flame Retardants Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Inorganic Flame Retardants Distributors List

9.3 Inorganic Flame Retardants Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Industry Trends

10.2 Inorganic Flame Retardants Growth Drivers

10.3 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Challenges

10.4 Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Inorganic Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Inorganic Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Inorganic Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Inorganic Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Inorganic Flame Retardants

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Inorganic Flame Retardants by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

