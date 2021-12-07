Injection Molding Machine Market Regional Trend, Revenue And Growth Forecast 2027 | Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, KraussMaffei

“

The report titled Global Injection Molding Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Injection Molding Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Injection Molding Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Injection Molding Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Injection Molding Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Injection Molding Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Injection Molding Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Injection Molding Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Injection Molding Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Injection Molding Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Injection Molding Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Injection Molding Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, KraussMaffei, ARBURG GmbH, Fanuc, Husky, Milacron, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Shibaura Machine, Nissei Plastic, JSW Plastics Machinery, Wittmann Battenfeld, Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery, Toyo, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd., UBE Machinery, L.K. Technology Holdings Limited, Cosmos Machinery, TEDERIC Machinery, Windsor

Market Segmentation by Product:

Clamping Force: Below 250T

Clamping Force: 250-650T

Clamping Force: 650-1000T

Clamping Force: 650-1000TT

Clamping Force: Above 2000T



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commodity

Automobile

Home Appliance

3C Electronics

Medical

Logistics

Others



The Injection Molding Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Injection Molding Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Injection Molding Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Injection Molding Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Injection Molding Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Injection Molding Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Injection Molding Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Injection Molding Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Injection Molding Machine Market Overview

1.1 Injection Molding Machine Product Overview

1.2 Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Clamping Force: Below 250T

1.2.2 Clamping Force: 250-650T

1.2.3 Clamping Force: 650-1000T

1.2.4 Clamping Force: 650-1000TT

1.2.5 Clamping Force: Above 2000T

1.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Injection Molding Machine Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Injection Molding Machine Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Injection Molding Machine Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Injection Molding Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Injection Molding Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Injection Molding Machine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Injection Molding Machine Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Injection Molding Machine as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Injection Molding Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Injection Molding Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Injection Molding Machine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Injection Molding Machine by Application

4.1 Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commodity

4.1.2 Automobile

4.1.3 Home Appliance

4.1.4 3C Electronics

4.1.5 Medical

4.1.6 Logistics

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Injection Molding Machine by Country

5.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Injection Molding Machine by Country

6.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Injection Molding Machine by Country

8.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Injection Molding Machine Business

10.1 Haitian International

10.1.1 Haitian International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Haitian International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 Haitian International Recent Development

10.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH

10.2.1 ENGEL Holding GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ENGEL Holding GmbH Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ENGEL Holding GmbH Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 ENGEL Holding GmbH Recent Development

10.3 KraussMaffei

10.3.1 KraussMaffei Corporation Information

10.3.2 KraussMaffei Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 KraussMaffei Recent Development

10.4 ARBURG GmbH

10.4.1 ARBURG GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 ARBURG GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ARBURG GmbH Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ARBURG GmbH Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 ARBURG GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Fanuc

10.5.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fanuc Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 Fanuc Recent Development

10.6 Husky

10.6.1 Husky Corporation Information

10.6.2 Husky Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Husky Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Husky Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 Husky Recent Development

10.7 Milacron

10.7.1 Milacron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Milacron Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 Milacron Recent Development

10.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

10.8.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.9 Shibaura Machine

10.9.1 Shibaura Machine Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shibaura Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 Shibaura Machine Recent Development

10.10 Nissei Plastic

10.10.1 Nissei Plastic Corporation Information

10.10.2 Nissei Plastic Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.10.5 Nissei Plastic Recent Development

10.11 JSW Plastics Machinery

10.11.1 JSW Plastics Machinery Corporation Information

10.11.2 JSW Plastics Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.11.5 JSW Plastics Machinery Recent Development

10.12 Wittmann Battenfeld

10.12.1 Wittmann Battenfeld Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wittmann Battenfeld Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Wittmann Battenfeld Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Wittmann Battenfeld Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.12.5 Wittmann Battenfeld Recent Development

10.13 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery

10.13.1 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.13.5 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Recent Development

10.14 Toyo

10.14.1 Toyo Corporation Information

10.14.2 Toyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Toyo Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Toyo Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.14.5 Toyo Recent Development

10.15 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd.

10.15.1 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.15.5 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.16 UBE Machinery

10.16.1 UBE Machinery Corporation Information

10.16.2 UBE Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 UBE Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 UBE Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.16.5 UBE Machinery Recent Development

10.17 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

10.17.1 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Corporation Information

10.17.2 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.17.5 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Recent Development

10.18 Cosmos Machinery

10.18.1 Cosmos Machinery Corporation Information

10.18.2 Cosmos Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Cosmos Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Cosmos Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.18.5 Cosmos Machinery Recent Development

10.19 TEDERIC Machinery

10.19.1 TEDERIC Machinery Corporation Information

10.19.2 TEDERIC Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 TEDERIC Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 TEDERIC Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.19.5 TEDERIC Machinery Recent Development

10.20 Windsor

10.20.1 Windsor Corporation Information

10.20.2 Windsor Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Windsor Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Windsor Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

10.20.5 Windsor Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Injection Molding Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Injection Molding Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Injection Molding Machine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Injection Molding Machine Distributors

12.3 Injection Molding Machine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

