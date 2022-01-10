Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | DuPont, ExxonMobil, SABIC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Injection Molded Plastics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Injection Molded Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Injection Molded Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Injection Molded Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Injection Molded Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Injection Molded Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Injection Molded Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont, ExxonMobil, SABIC, BASF, Sinopec, Honeywell, Lanxess, Ineos, Borealis, NOVA Chemicals, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Teijin, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Mitsubishi, Evonik

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polypropylene (PP)

ABS

HDPE

Polystyrene(PS)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others



The Injection Molded Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Injection Molded Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Injection Molded Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Injection Molded Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Injection Molded Plastics

1.2 Injection Molded Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.3 ABS

1.2.4 HDPE

1.2.5 Polystyrene(PS)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Injection Molded Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Injection Molded Plastics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Injection Molded Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Injection Molded Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Injection Molded Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Injection Molded Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Injection Molded Plastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Injection Molded Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Injection Molded Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Injection Molded Plastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Injection Molded Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Injection Molded Plastics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Injection Molded Plastics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Injection Molded Plastics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Injection Molded Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Injection Molded Plastics Production

3.4.1 North America Injection Molded Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Injection Molded Plastics Production

3.5.1 Europe Injection Molded Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Injection Molded Plastics Production

3.6.1 China Injection Molded Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Injection Molded Plastics Production

3.7.1 Japan Injection Molded Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Injection Molded Plastics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Injection Molded Plastics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Injection Molded Plastics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Injection Molded Plastics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molded Plastics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Injection Molded Plastics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Injection Molded Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Injection Molded Plastics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Injection Molded Plastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Injection Molded Plastics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.2.2 ExxonMobil Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.3.2 SABIC Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SABIC Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BASF Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sinopec

7.5.1 Sinopec Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sinopec Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sinopec Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Honeywell Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Honeywell Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lanxess

7.7.1 Lanxess Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lanxess Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lanxess Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ineos

7.8.1 Ineos Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ineos Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ineos Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ineos Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ineos Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Borealis

7.9.1 Borealis Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Borealis Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Borealis Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Borealis Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Borealis Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 NOVA Chemicals

7.10.1 NOVA Chemicals Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.10.2 NOVA Chemicals Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 NOVA Chemicals Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 NOVA Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 NOVA Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Chevron Phillips Chemical

7.11.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Teijin

7.12.1 Teijin Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Teijin Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Teijin Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.13.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Mitsubishi

7.14.1 Mitsubishi Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mitsubishi Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Mitsubishi Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Evonik

7.15.1 Evonik Injection Molded Plastics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Evonik Injection Molded Plastics Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Evonik Injection Molded Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

8 Injection Molded Plastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Injection Molded Plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Injection Molded Plastics

8.4 Injection Molded Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Injection Molded Plastics Distributors List

9.3 Injection Molded Plastics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Injection Molded Plastics Industry Trends

10.2 Injection Molded Plastics Growth Drivers

10.3 Injection Molded Plastics Market Challenges

10.4 Injection Molded Plastics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Injection Molded Plastics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Injection Molded Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Injection Molded Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Injection Molded Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Injection Molded Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Injection Molded Plastics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Injection Molded Plastics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Injection Molded Plastics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Injection Molded Plastics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Injection Molded Plastics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Injection Molded Plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Injection Molded Plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Injection Molded Plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Injection Molded Plastics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”