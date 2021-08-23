Injection Grouting Material Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL

“
The report titled Global Injection Grouting Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Injection Grouting Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Injection Grouting Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Injection Grouting Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Injection Grouting Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Injection Grouting Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Injection Grouting Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Injection Grouting Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Injection Grouting Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Injection Grouting Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Injection Grouting Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Injection Grouting Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL, Myagkaya Krovlya, JSC Komitex, Sika, KÖSTER Group, ISOMAT SA, Alchimica SA, Nordic Waterproofing, SOPREMA, Polyglass, Wacker, ZOLVTEK, Organix Building System, Bituroll, Kryton International, GCP Applied Technologies, Dow, Normet, Basf, SYLPYL, Henkel, Mapei, Atlas, Fosroc, Sodamco, Awazel, Comex (PPG), Euco (RPM)
Market Segmentation by Product:
Polyurethane Grouts
Epoxy Resin Grouts
Acrylate Grouts
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Infrastructure
Other
The Injection Grouting Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Injection Grouting Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Injection Grouting Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Injection Grouting Material market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Injection Grouting Material industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Injection Grouting Material market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Injection Grouting Material market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Injection Grouting Material market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Injection Grouting Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyurethane Grouts
1.2.3 Epoxy Resin Grouts
1.2.4 Acrylate Grouts
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Infrastructure
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Injection Grouting Material Production
2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Injection Grouting Material Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Injection Grouting Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Injection Grouting Material Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 PLASTFOIL
12.1.1 PLASTFOIL Corporation Information
12.1.2 PLASTFOIL Overview
12.1.3 PLASTFOIL Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 PLASTFOIL Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.1.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Developments
12.2 Elastoizol Premium Group
12.2.1 Elastoizol Premium Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Elastoizol Premium Group Overview
12.2.3 Elastoizol Premium Group Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Elastoizol Premium Group Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.2.5 Elastoizol Premium Group Recent Developments
12.3 TechnoNICOL
12.3.1 TechnoNICOL Corporation Information
12.3.2 TechnoNICOL Overview
12.3.3 TechnoNICOL Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 TechnoNICOL Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.3.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Developments
12.4 Myagkaya Krovlya
12.4.1 Myagkaya Krovlya Corporation Information
12.4.2 Myagkaya Krovlya Overview
12.4.3 Myagkaya Krovlya Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Myagkaya Krovlya Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.4.5 Myagkaya Krovlya Recent Developments
12.5 JSC Komitex
12.5.1 JSC Komitex Corporation Information
12.5.2 JSC Komitex Overview
12.5.3 JSC Komitex Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 JSC Komitex Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.5.5 JSC Komitex Recent Developments
12.6 Sika
12.6.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sika Overview
12.6.3 Sika Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sika Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.6.5 Sika Recent Developments
12.7 KÖSTER Group
12.7.1 KÖSTER Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 KÖSTER Group Overview
12.7.3 KÖSTER Group Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 KÖSTER Group Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.7.5 KÖSTER Group Recent Developments
12.8 ISOMAT SA
12.8.1 ISOMAT SA Corporation Information
12.8.2 ISOMAT SA Overview
12.8.3 ISOMAT SA Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ISOMAT SA Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.8.5 ISOMAT SA Recent Developments
12.9 Alchimica SA
12.9.1 Alchimica SA Corporation Information
12.9.2 Alchimica SA Overview
12.9.3 Alchimica SA Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Alchimica SA Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.9.5 Alchimica SA Recent Developments
12.10 Nordic Waterproofing
12.10.1 Nordic Waterproofing Corporation Information
12.10.2 Nordic Waterproofing Overview
12.10.3 Nordic Waterproofing Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Nordic Waterproofing Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.10.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Developments
12.11 SOPREMA
12.11.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information
12.11.2 SOPREMA Overview
12.11.3 SOPREMA Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SOPREMA Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.11.5 SOPREMA Recent Developments
12.12 Polyglass
12.12.1 Polyglass Corporation Information
12.12.2 Polyglass Overview
12.12.3 Polyglass Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Polyglass Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.12.5 Polyglass Recent Developments
12.13 Wacker
12.13.1 Wacker Corporation Information
12.13.2 Wacker Overview
12.13.3 Wacker Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Wacker Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.13.5 Wacker Recent Developments
12.14 ZOLVTEK
12.14.1 ZOLVTEK Corporation Information
12.14.2 ZOLVTEK Overview
12.14.3 ZOLVTEK Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ZOLVTEK Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.14.5 ZOLVTEK Recent Developments
12.15 Organix Building System
12.15.1 Organix Building System Corporation Information
12.15.2 Organix Building System Overview
12.15.3 Organix Building System Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Organix Building System Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.15.5 Organix Building System Recent Developments
12.16 Bituroll
12.16.1 Bituroll Corporation Information
12.16.2 Bituroll Overview
12.16.3 Bituroll Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Bituroll Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.16.5 Bituroll Recent Developments
12.17 Kryton International
12.17.1 Kryton International Corporation Information
12.17.2 Kryton International Overview
12.17.3 Kryton International Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Kryton International Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.17.5 Kryton International Recent Developments
12.18 GCP Applied Technologies
12.18.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information
12.18.2 GCP Applied Technologies Overview
12.18.3 GCP Applied Technologies Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 GCP Applied Technologies Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.18.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments
12.19 Dow
12.19.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.19.2 Dow Overview
12.19.3 Dow Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Dow Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.19.5 Dow Recent Developments
12.20 Normet
12.20.1 Normet Corporation Information
12.20.2 Normet Overview
12.20.3 Normet Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Normet Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.20.5 Normet Recent Developments
12.21 Basf
12.21.1 Basf Corporation Information
12.21.2 Basf Overview
12.21.3 Basf Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Basf Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.21.5 Basf Recent Developments
12.22 SYLPYL
12.22.1 SYLPYL Corporation Information
12.22.2 SYLPYL Overview
12.22.3 SYLPYL Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 SYLPYL Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.22.5 SYLPYL Recent Developments
12.23 Henkel
12.23.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.23.2 Henkel Overview
12.23.3 Henkel Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Henkel Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.23.5 Henkel Recent Developments
12.24 Mapei
12.24.1 Mapei Corporation Information
12.24.2 Mapei Overview
12.24.3 Mapei Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Mapei Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.24.5 Mapei Recent Developments
12.25 Atlas
12.25.1 Atlas Corporation Information
12.25.2 Atlas Overview
12.25.3 Atlas Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Atlas Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.25.5 Atlas Recent Developments
12.26 Fosroc
12.26.1 Fosroc Corporation Information
12.26.2 Fosroc Overview
12.26.3 Fosroc Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Fosroc Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.26.5 Fosroc Recent Developments
12.27 Sodamco
12.27.1 Sodamco Corporation Information
12.27.2 Sodamco Overview
12.27.3 Sodamco Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Sodamco Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.27.5 Sodamco Recent Developments
12.28 Awazel
12.28.1 Awazel Corporation Information
12.28.2 Awazel Overview
12.28.3 Awazel Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Awazel Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.28.5 Awazel Recent Developments
12.29 Comex (PPG)
12.29.1 Comex (PPG) Corporation Information
12.29.2 Comex (PPG) Overview
12.29.3 Comex (PPG) Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Comex (PPG) Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.29.5 Comex (PPG) Recent Developments
12.30 Euco (RPM)
12.30.1 Euco (RPM) Corporation Information
12.30.2 Euco (RPM) Overview
12.30.3 Euco (RPM) Injection Grouting Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Euco (RPM) Injection Grouting Material Product Description
12.30.5 Euco (RPM) Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Injection Grouting Material Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Injection Grouting Material Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Injection Grouting Material Production Mode & Process
13.4 Injection Grouting Material Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Injection Grouting Material Sales Channels
13.4.2 Injection Grouting Material Distributors
13.5 Injection Grouting Material Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Injection Grouting Material Industry Trends
14.2 Injection Grouting Material Market Drivers
14.3 Injection Grouting Material Market Challenges
14.4 Injection Grouting Material Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Injection Grouting Material Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
